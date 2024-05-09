Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Openings in Mobile, AL, and Montgomery, AL, With Free Washes

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands to 22 Alabama Locations

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, opened two brand-new locations in Alabama this week in Mobile, AL, and Montgomery, AL.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, the brand-new Mobile and Montgomery locations are offering eight days of free car washes from May 8-May 15. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to open our second Mobile and Montgomery locations this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Our goal is to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable, and having multiple locations in these communities will bring added convenience for our customers and unlimited wash members. Whether you are already familiar with Tidal Wave or have never tried us before, now is a great time to stop by these brand-new locations and experience our wash."

Mobile, AL Location: 949 Schillinger Road, Mobile, AL 36695

Nearby locations: Mobile, AL - Dauphin Street

Montgomery, AL Location: 6875 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117

Nearby locations: Montgomery, AL - Vaughn Road

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened their first Alabama location in 2020 and currently operates 22 car wash locations throughout the state. In the coming months, the company will open an additional location in Tuscaloosa. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 259 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on newswire.com.