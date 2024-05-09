Reveal Lasers LLC Introduces Nirvana: Diode Laser Technology for Laser Hair Removal

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Reveal Lasers is happy to announce the launch of Nirvana, a laser hair removal device that sets a new standard in efficacy, comfort, and efficiency.

Nirvana by Reveal Lasers

Equipped with state-of-the-art 810nm diode laser technology and boasting an impressive 1800 watts of power, Nirvana delivers exceptional results. With customizable pulse durations ranging from five to 200 milliseconds and a rapid firing rate of 10Hz, Nirvana ensures precise and efficient treatment sessions.

"Nirvana represents a simple and refined approach to laser hair removal technology," said Jim Palastra, Global Chief Operations Officer at Reveal Lasers. "Its versatility and power make it suitable for treating most hair types and skin tones, offering patients exceptional results with minimal discomfort."

What sets Nirvana apart is its ergonomic and lightweight handpiece design, which ensures total comfort for both patients and practitioners. Additionally, Nirvana features impressive, adjustable cooling to mitigate discomfort during the treatment, numbing the skin and minimizing heat sensation caused by the laser. This enhances the overall patient experience, making the procedure more comfortable and reducing the likelihood of adverse reactions such as redness or swelling.

"We're excited to introduce Nirvana to the market," added Cory Murrell, Executive VP of Sales at Reveal Lasers. "With its combination of power, versatility, and comfort, Nirvana is poised to be a top choice among patients and providers in the laser hair removal industry."

For more information about Nirvana and how to incorporate this new technology into your practice, visit RevealLasers.com.

Contact Information

Joshua Smith

VP of Marketing, Reveal Lasers

josh.smith@reveallasers.com

(310)447-4525

SOURCE: Reveal Lasers LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.