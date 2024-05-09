Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 17:38
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reveal Lasers LLC Introduces Nirvana: Diode Laser Technology for Laser Hair Removal

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Reveal Lasers is happy to announce the launch of Nirvana, a laser hair removal device that sets a new standard in efficacy, comfort, and efficiency.

Nirvana by Reveal Lasers

Nirvana by Reveal Lasers

Equipped with state-of-the-art 810nm diode laser technology and boasting an impressive 1800 watts of power, Nirvana delivers exceptional results. With customizable pulse durations ranging from five to 200 milliseconds and a rapid firing rate of 10Hz, Nirvana ensures precise and efficient treatment sessions.

"Nirvana represents a simple and refined approach to laser hair removal technology," said Jim Palastra, Global Chief Operations Officer at Reveal Lasers. "Its versatility and power make it suitable for treating most hair types and skin tones, offering patients exceptional results with minimal discomfort."

What sets Nirvana apart is its ergonomic and lightweight handpiece design, which ensures total comfort for both patients and practitioners. Additionally, Nirvana features impressive, adjustable cooling to mitigate discomfort during the treatment, numbing the skin and minimizing heat sensation caused by the laser. This enhances the overall patient experience, making the procedure more comfortable and reducing the likelihood of adverse reactions such as redness or swelling.

"We're excited to introduce Nirvana to the market," added Cory Murrell, Executive VP of Sales at Reveal Lasers. "With its combination of power, versatility, and comfort, Nirvana is poised to be a top choice among patients and providers in the laser hair removal industry."

For more information about Nirvana and how to incorporate this new technology into your practice, visit RevealLasers.com.

Contact Information

Joshua Smith
VP of Marketing, Reveal Lasers
josh.smith@reveallasers.com
(310)447-4525

SOURCE: Reveal Lasers LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.