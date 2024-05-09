Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 17:38
Bloomberg Lowers Emissions by 21%, SBTi Validates Long-Term Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Bloomberg

Originally published on Smart Energy Decisions

Bloomberg, a financial data provider, received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for the company's long-term science-based net-zero target to reach net-zero GHG emissions across its value chain by 2040.

Click here to continue reading on Smart Energy Decisions.

For more on Bloomberg's progress toward its environmental targets, view Bloomberg's 2023 Impact Report.

Photo courtesy of Smart Energy Decisions

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bloomberg
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg



View the original press release on accesswire.com

