Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
München
09.05.24
08:04 Uhr
7,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.05.2024 | 18:12
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		% of Available Voting Rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 146,003,78299.9522,5930.0524.0766,728
Resolution 245,677,62299.45254,1970.5524.03156,284
Resolution 346,000,89599.9426,3050.0624.0765,903
Resolution 445,919,34399.8570,3990.1524.06103,361
Resolution 545,907,61699.8664,8630.1424.05120,624
Resolution 638,610,22084.017,349,87015.9924.04133,013
Resolution 745,889,59199.7995,0140.2124.05108,498
Resolution 845,871,95899.73125,3610.2724.0695,784
Resolution 945,912,41199.7996,4720.2124.0784,220
Resolution 1046,019,95299.9045,0600.1024.0928,091
Resolution 1145,834,88899.62173,5700.3824.0784,645
Resolution 1245,666,07599.31319,4890.6924.05107,539
Resolution 1345,959,97099.8950,8770.1124.0782,256


*Available Voting Rights equals 191,183,036


9 May 2024



Release
Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.