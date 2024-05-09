BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 46,003,782 99.95 22,593 0.05 24.07 66,728 Resolution 2 45,677,622 99.45 254,197 0.55 24.03 156,284 Resolution 3 46,000,895 99.94 26,305 0.06 24.07 65,903 Resolution 4 45,919,343 99.85 70,399 0.15 24.06 103,361 Resolution 5 45,907,616 99.86 64,863 0.14 24.05 120,624 Resolution 6 38,610,220 84.01 7,349,870 15.99 24.04 133,013 Resolution 7 45,889,591 99.79 95,014 0.21 24.05 108,498 Resolution 8 45,871,958 99.73 125,361 0.27 24.06 95,784 Resolution 9 45,912,411 99.79 96,472 0.21 24.07 84,220 Resolution 10 46,019,952 99.90 45,060 0.10 24.09 28,091 Resolution 11 45,834,888 99.62 173,570 0.38 24.07 84,645 Resolution 12 45,666,075 99.31 319,489 0.69 24.05 107,539 Resolution 13 45,959,970 99.89 50,877 0.11 24.07 82,256



*Available Voting Rights equals 191,183,036



9 May 2024