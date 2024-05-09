Disc Medicine Inc: Disc Medicine Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Presented top-line results from AURORA, the placebo-controlled phase 2 study of bitopertin in erythropoietic porphyrias (EPP), in April 2024



On track to deliver additional analyses from BEACON and AURORA in Q2 2024

Plan to present updated data from the phase 1b/2 study of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis (MF), as well as initial single-ascending dose (SAD) data from the phase 1 study of DISC-3405 in healthy volunteers in Q2 2024

Continue to be well-capitalized, ending Q1 2024 with $343M in cash and cash equivalents, which provides runway well into 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"The topline data from AURORA, presented in April, strengthened our belief that bitopertin is active. These data confirmed that bitopertin significantly reduced toxic PPIX in EPP patients and led to reduced phototoxic pain reactions and improved quality of life. We look forward to building upon this and sharing additional data from the AURORA and BEACON studies in June as we move towards regulatory interactions in the second half of the year," said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. "We also look forward to our additional readouts of updated data for DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis and initial data on DISC-3405 in healthy volunteers, both in June."

Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

Bitopertin: GlyT1 Inhibitor (Heme Synthesis Modulator)

Presented results from the phase 2 AURORA trial in April 2024, showing: Significant, dose-dependent, and sustained reductions in whole blood protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) levels Improvement on measures of light tolerance, including the precedented regulatory endpoint of cumulative time in light on days without pain, but did not meet statistical significance due to a benefit in the placebo arm that was greater than expected Dose-dependent reductions in phototoxic reactions with pain, reaching statistical significance for the 60 mg group Dose-dependent improvements in the Patient Global Impression of Change, with statistical significance at the 60 mg dose group compared to placebo Bitopertin was generally well-tolerated with stable hemoglobin at both dose levels

Additional analyses from the AURORA and BEACON trials to be presented in Q2 2024

Regulatory interactions to define optimal registrational endpoints moving forward in EPP expected to occur in the second half of 2024

Received FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPD) in May 2024 for the treatment of EPP



DISC-0974: Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody (Hepcidin Suppression)

Updated phase 1b/2 data from DISC-0974 in anemia in MF patients will be presented in Q2 2024, including safety and changes in hepcidin, iron, and hemoglobin levels for additional patients, as well as longer follow-up for patients included in the data set presented at the 2023 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Updated phase 1b/2 data from DISC-0974 in anemia in non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) is expected to be shared in the second half of 2024

DISC-3405: Anti-TMPRSS6 Antibody (Hepcidin Induction)

Initial pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from SAD cohorts expected to be presented in Q2 2024



First Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $342.6 million as of March 31, 2024, which are expected to fund our operational plans well into 2026.

Cash and cash equivalents were $342.6 million as of March 31, 2024, which are expected to fund our operational plans well into 2026. Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses were $23.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $20.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in R&D expenses were primarily driven by the progression of Disc's portfolio, including bitopertin's ongoing two phase 2 clinical studies and drug manufacturing, and increased headcount.

R&D expenses were $23.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $20.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in R&D expenses were primarily driven by the progression of Disc's portfolio, including bitopertin's ongoing two phase 2 clinical studies and drug manufacturing, and increased headcount. General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were $7.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increased headcount.

G&A expenses were $7.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increased headcount. Net Loss: Net loss was $26.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $22.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

DISC MEDICINE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 23,704 $ 20,180 General and administrative 7,758 4,945 Total operating expenses 31,462 25,125 Loss from operations (31,462 ) (25,125 ) Other income (expense), net 4,518 2,367 Income tax expense (5 ) (23 ) Net loss $ (26,949 ) $ (22,781 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted 24,809,869 18,954,914 Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (1.09 ) $ (1.20 ) DISC MEDICINE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 342,615 $ 360,382 Other current assets 9,333 5,280 Total current assets 351,948 365,662 Non-current assets 2,234 2,334 Total assets $ 354,182 $ 367,996 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 14,852 $ 21,439 Non-current liabilities 1,259 1,436 Total liabilities 16,111 22,875 Total stockholders' equity 338,071 345,121 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 354,182 $ 367,996

