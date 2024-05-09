Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2024 | 17:36
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Continental Group Plc: Result of AGM

9 May 2024

Irish Continental Group plc

Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 9 May 2024, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2024 and which is available on the Company's website www.icg.ie.

The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.

RESOLUTIONFor AgainstTotal VotesWithheld
Number%Number%NumberPercent Issued CapitalNumber
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1To receive and consider the 2023 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution)115,488,13499.99%8300.01%115,488,96470.23%10,329
2To declare a final dividend of 9.93 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023 115,498,85399.99%4400.01%115,499,29370.23%0
3.aTo re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director96,601,12883.64%18,898,16516.36%115,499,29370.23%0
3.bTo re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director113,165,71697.98%2,333,5772.02%115,499,29370.23%0
3.cTo re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director113,213,20698.02%2,286,0871.98%115,499,28370.23%0
3.dTo re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director112,815,33697.68%2,683,8282.32%115,499,16470.23%129
3.eTo re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director110,453,39595.63%5,045,3794.37%115,498,77470.23%519
3.fTo re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director112,861,50697.72%2,637,6582.28%115,499,16470.23%129
4To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024115,485,80499.99%3,1600.01%115,488,96470.23%10,329
5To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2023 (as an advisory resolution)105,806,73791.61%9,689,8068.39%115,496,54370.23%2,750
6General authority to allot relevant securities110,718,10895.86%4,781,0564.14%115,499,16470.23%129
7To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances 112,793,88497.66%2,705,2802.34%115,499,16470.23%129
8To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in connection with specified transactions110,677,05897.76%2,537,9882.24%113,215,04668.84%2,284,247
9To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares112,990,51599.95%61,2400.05%113,051,75568.75%2,447,538
10To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares115,497,33499.99%1,4400.01%115,498,77470.23%519
11Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice113,047,43697.88%2,449,1072.12%115,496,54370.23%2,750

Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 11 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling, and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary


