PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has expanded its digital water and energy practices with the acquisition of Convergence Controls & Engineering, an industry leader in process automation and systems integration solutions. Convergence's expertise includes customized digital controls and software solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud data integration, and cybersecurity applications.

"Tetra Tech's Leading with Science® approach combines our domain expertise with our suite of Tetra Tech Delta technologies to provide integrated automation platforms that enable real-time data visualization, data analytics, and decision support for our clients," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "The addition of Convergence further expands our talented team of high-end engineers, software developers, and digital transformation consultants who serve our water and energy clients."

Sandy Crow, Convergence CEO and Co-Founder, said, "We are excited to join Tetra Tech to offer our clients a complete portfolio of innovative, data-informed solutions. We also are pleased about the ability to share knowledge, expand our footprint, and provide growth opportunities for our employees."

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Convergence is joining Tetra Tech's Government Services Group.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Convergence

Based in Littleton, Colorado, Convergence is a leading systems integration and engineering services company that leverages cutting-edge tools and technologies to ensure high-quality deliverables that increase our clients' profitability and optimize system operations.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech's actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

