AMP Memberships: Launch of AMP Kiosk System Lands Freddy's Car Wash Directly in the POS Driver's Seat

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / AMP Memberships, a leading car wash technology innovator, is pleased to announce the launch of its game-changing AMP Kiosk for Fabulous Freddy's Car Wash, serving 9 locations across Nevada and Utah. The state-of-the-art AMP Kiosk puts point-of-sale control directly into the hands of car wash operators, empowering them to update promotions, pricing, and virtually every aspect of interface elements on-demand.

"Fabulous Freddy's was one of our Day 1 clients," says Elizabeth Meyers, AMP's Chief Customer Officer, "so we were excited to include them in our early pilot program for the AMP Kiosk. Freddy's has been using AMP's customer facing mobile app and Attendant Mode sales app since September 2022 and is now layering in AMP's standalone kiosk to enable retail sales and app wash redemptions. Freddy's enthusiastic feedback confirms that the AMP Kiosk will change the game for them as well as for our current and future customers."

According to Brandon Campbell, VP of Operations at Fabulous Freddy's, "It was so refreshing to have AMP build a kiosk with a beautiful large super-responsive touch screen. The best part is we have so much more control. We can upload our own in-house designed graphics. We can update verbiage in real time. The messaging, wash codes, layout, pricing, and pretty much anything we want can be updated easily, anytime we want. We are not beholden to another company or person to update our own kiosk. The thing just works and works exactly how we want it to."

In addition, Campbell praises AMP's continuous customer support and updates: "Good software and hardware are wonderful to have, but I have seen some very good versions of both fail simply because the support for them was lacking. This app, this software, and this kiosk they run on is fabulous because of the team that supports it. I appreciate the entire AMP team for being dedicated to the constant improvement of their products."

This launch marks a significant milestone for AMP Memberships as it continues to push the boundaries of technology in the car wash industry. The cutting-edge solutions created by AMP are proving that the right innovations can create remarkable improvements for operations, marketing, sales, and data for a rapidly growing roster of car wash clients.

About Fabulous Freddy's Car Wash:

Fabulous Freddy's is a one-stop shop for all the motoring public's needs providing a FABULOUS experience to every customer and their vehicle. With car washes, oil change, fuel, and c-stores Fabulous Freddy's packs quality, convenience, and a FABULOUS customer experience into each of their locations in Las Vegas and Utah.

About AMP Memberships:

AMP Memberships delivers cutting-edge software solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and customer engagement for car wash operators. Renowned for its robust platform and exceptional support, AMP is at the forefront of innovation in the car wash sector.

