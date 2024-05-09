Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and related products and services, announces that the previously announced plans to merge NCM Balanced Income Portfolio (the "Terminating Fund") into NCM Growth & Income Portfolio (the "Continuing Fund"), has been approved by securityholders of the Terminating Fund.

The merger will be implemented on May 17, 2024.

Securityholders of the Terminating Fund have the right to redeem securities of, and make switches out of, the fund up to the close of business on May 17, 2024.

Please visit www.ncminvestments.com for more details about NCM and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedarplus.ca.

About NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada's leaders in actively managed investment products. With a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards recognizing its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third party distribution channel. (www.ncminvestments.com)

For further information or assistance, please contact:

NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

Dealer & Client Services

Attention: Brad Dimitroff

Toll Free: 1-877-431-1407

Dome Tower - Suite 1850, 333 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1

Email: info@ncminvestments.com | Website: www.ncminvestments.com

