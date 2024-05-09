Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - EyeCare4Kids has announced that it has secured Worldwide Holdings Investment Group, LLC's financial support in its mission to provide screenings, glasses, and other services to visually impaired children in underprivileged and underserved families.





"Our goal is to have a vision clinic in every major city across the United States and a mobile clinic in each state for our Rural Outreach Program," says Joseph Carbone, founder and president of EyeCare4Kids. "The best part: glasses have an immediate and positive impact on children with correctable vision problems and will help their performance in school, as well as increase their confidence."

According to research by EyeCare4Kids, an estimated 20 million children in underserved and low-income communities require vision services. Currently, EyeCare4Kids has eight clinics across Utah, Nevada, New Jersey, and Arizona, along with "community-based clinics, as well as mobile clinics," says Carbone. With the help of Worldwide Holdings Investment Group, LLC, they hope to expand this reach significantly.

"We're lifting up the disadvantaged and the vulnerable," says Lamar Jensen, Chairman at Worldwide Holdings Investment Group, LLC. "And that's why we're truly excited to work… to help kids here in the U.S., as well as Africa, Asia, and the Far East through the work done by EyeCare4Kids."

Jensen is proud to add EyeCare4Kids to the more than 200 companies focused on their "9 keys for life," which includes an emphasis on medical services. "Helping kids build confidence for their futures," Jensen says. "It's exciting to be able to say, 'We do that'!"

About EyeCare4Kids

EyeCare4Kids was founded in 2001 when board-certified optician Joseph Carbone recognized that many underprivileged families struggle to afford professional eye care. After over twenty years, EyeCare4Kids boasts locations nationwide in five areas, including family, community, and mobile clinics. Carbone also leads humanitarian trips to Laos, Rwanda, Kenya, South America, and Central America. EyeCare4Kids has been awarded the highest ranking possible for a charity by the BBB.

The services provided by EyeCare4Kids are made possible by the generosity of their many donors, partners, and sponsors, a prestigious list that includes dozens of the most generous companies and foundations.

About Worldwide Holdings Investment Group, LLC

Worldwide Holdings Investment Group, LLC, is a business development company that builds and expands new companies to reach customers worldwide. It has been helping businesses grow and protect their assets for over 30 years and now holds positions in more than 200 companies across the globe. WWH developed The 9 Keys For Life, which focuses on developing technologies and services in specific areas: food and water systems; housing, development, and infrastructure; education, arts, and entertainment; medicine and nutrition; communications and transportation; technologies and manufacturing; finance and trade; energy and mining; and environmental and humanitarian efforts in over 135 countries throughout the world.

Their mission includes providing advanced resources that impact quality of life, especially for countries and regions in need. With expert management, they prepare partners for the marketplace with the intent to increase their value. They leverage broad skill sets to inspire, educate, and bring awareness to humanitarian projects that enhance the lives of people around the world.

