Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-May-2024 / 17:37 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
9 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               9 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         77.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          71.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 73.8359p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,849,011 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,849,011) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      73.8359p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7988               77.20       08:29:51          00069876904TRLO0      XLON 
7523               76.00       08:33:08          00069876961TRLO0      XLON 
17054               76.40       08:55:50          00069877507TRLO0      XLON 
2457               76.00       08:56:04          00069877510TRLO0      XLON 
5414               76.00       08:56:04          00069877511TRLO0      XLON 
105                77.20       09:28:00          00069878137TRLO0      XLON 
8270               77.20       09:31:02          00069878190TRLO0      XLON 
1922               77.20       09:31:02          00069878191TRLO0      XLON 
6930               77.20       09:31:02          00069878192TRLO0      XLON 
105                76.60       09:44:26          00069878428TRLO0      XLON 
7443               76.60       09:44:26          00069878429TRLO0      XLON 
2855               76.00       09:47:50          00069878472TRLO0      XLON 
5709               76.00       09:47:50          00069878473TRLO0      XLON 
25000               75.28       10:04:31          00069878801TRLO0      XLON 
4565               75.40       10:09:47          00069878923TRLO0      XLON 
3506               75.40       10:09:47          00069878924TRLO0      XLON 
7133               74.00       11:45:43          00069880374TRLO0      XLON 
3898               74.20       12:38:38          00069881587TRLO0      XLON 
3715               74.20       12:38:38          00069881588TRLO0      XLON 
4407               73.80       12:50:58          00069881939TRLO0      XLON 
2474               73.80       12:50:58          00069881940TRLO0      XLON 
622                73.80       12:50:58          00069881941TRLO0      XLON 
2695               73.60       12:51:00          00069881942TRLO0      XLON 
5389               73.60       12:51:00          00069881943TRLO0      XLON 
44                73.40       14:21:52          00069884064TRLO0      XLON 
63                73.40       14:22:10          00069884066TRLO0      XLON 
105                73.00       15:02:21          00069885065TRLO0      XLON 
9308               73.00       15:02:21          00069885066TRLO0      XLON 
8496               72.60       15:16:30          00069885474TRLO0      XLON 
8624               72.00       15:26:45          00069885714TRLO0      XLON 
7562               71.60       15:44:49          00069886361TRLO0      XLON 
244                71.40       15:45:49          00069886432TRLO0      XLON 
487                71.40       15:45:49          00069886433TRLO0      XLON 
105                71.40       15:45:49          00069886434TRLO0      XLON 
7839               71.40       15:51:05          00069886521TRLO0      XLON 
11806               71.40       15:53:49          00069886604TRLO0      XLON 
4360               71.60       15:53:59          00069886618TRLO0      XLON 
4468               71.60       15:53:59          00069886619TRLO0      XLON 
5000               71.40       15:59:34          00069886936TRLO0      XLON 
324                71.40       15:59:34          00069886937TRLO0      XLON 
105                71.40       15:59:34          00069886938TRLO0      XLON 
7551               71.40       16:05:19          00069887322TRLO0      XLON 
719                71.00       16:05:46          00069887338TRLO0      XLON 
5353               71.00       16:06:17          00069887383TRLO0      XLON 
2955               71.00       16:07:00          00069887423TRLO0      XLON 
4545               71.00       16:07:00          00069887424TRLO0      XLON 
4406               71.00       16:07:13          00069887438TRLO0      XLON 
5391               71.20       16:10:37          00069887667TRLO0      XLON 
7253               71.20       16:13:49          00069888058TRLO0      XLON 
2538               71.20       16:13:49          00069888059TRLO0      XLON 
200                71.20       16:14:49          00069888105TRLO0      XLON 
105                71.20       16:14:49          00069888106TRLO0      XLON 
77                71.20       16:14:49          00069888107TRLO0      XLON 
1230               71.20       16:14:49          00069888108TRLO0      XLON 
32                71.20       16:14:54          00069888117TRLO0      XLON 
1526               71.20       16:15:49          00069888321TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  320631 
EQS News ID:  1899877 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899877&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2024 12:37 ET (16:37 GMT)

