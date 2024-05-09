Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank Brings Relationship Banking to Raleigh Area

The new financial center at 2501 Blue Ridge Road includes full-service retail and commercial banking

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / As Carter Bank (NASDAQ:CARE) opens its first retail branch in Raleigh, a seasoned commercial banking team is already in place, actively serving area businesses under the leadership of long-time eastern North Carolina banking veteran, Todd Baker.

Carter Bank caters to small to mid-size businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of products, services, and solutions, including lending, cash management, insurance, wealth advisory, and concierge-level service to business owners.

"We're excited to bring our enhanced version of consultative, relationship banking to Raleigh, and to make a positive impact on the local business community," Chief Lending Officer Rich Spiker said. "We've assembled an impressive team of commercial bankers in Raleigh over the past several years, and with the recent addition of high-caliber retail and credit partners, we are poised to show what we can do."

As a well-capitalized community bank, Carter Bank caters to individuals and businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to large corporations, offering a comprehensive suite of services that include a full array of lending and deposit products and services, as well as treasury management, wealth, and insurance solutions to handle complex financial needs while maintaining a personal touch.

To help companies with their lending needs, a local credit team featuring decision-making processes grounded in getting to know the customer exemplifies the Bank's commitment to personalized service. By focusing on the unique needs of each customer and tailoring solutions to fit their goals and budget, Carter Bank ensures a custom banking experience that is both effective and personal.

"Our credit team prides itself on working closely with customers, getting to know them on a personal level to make informed decisions that benefit their financial well-being," Chief Credit Officer Tony Kallsen stated. "I've been in the credit business for a long time and have yet to see an algorithm that is better than a relationship."

The expansion into Raleigh aligns with Carter Bank's purpose statement of "creating opportunities for more people and businesses to prosper," showcasing its dedication to fostering economic growth and prosperity within the community.

"Our team has a level of experience and expertise you'll be hard-pressed to find elsewhere in the market," said Regional Executive Todd Baker. "We live and work in the area, so we know the landscape and we are laser focused on providing businesses and the community what they need to prosper. We're excited to show Raleigh what makes our Company special."

Despite possessing resources comparable to those of larger banks, Carter Bank remains steadfast in its belief that relationships are paramount. This approach ensures a customer experience that is second to none, capable of managing large-scale real estate transactions as well as providing support for smaller operational needs.

Individuals looking for personal banking solutions will find an experience that's tailored to meet their unique financial aspirations.

"Understanding that personal finance is far from a 'one-size-fits-all' affair is at the heart of what we do," says Branch Manager Webb Hart. "Our aim is to forge a strong relationship, to fully understand your current needs and future ambitions. By doing so, we can collaboratively select the most suitable financial solutions to empower you to thrive."

About Carter Bank & Trust

Celebrating 50 years in 2024 and headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank is a $4.4 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank has built a reputation upon a tradition of care for the communities it serves through convenience, local service, and custom solutions for all customers. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com.

