Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Newsfile Corp., a leading newswire and regulatory filing service provider, is proud to announce the launch of LAUREL, a press release generation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The tool is designed to assist content creators create concise well-crafted documents. LAUREL is now available to private companies via Newsfile's Client Portal.

LAUREL provides a new level of convenience and efficiency for those who need to create press releases on a regular basis. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, LAUREL is sure to become a must-have tool for content creators worldwide.

LAUREL uses a proprietary LLM, Large Language Model, that has been fine-tuned to ensure highly tailored results. Unlike other solutions on the market, LAUREL is internally hosted by Newsfile, which guarantees that any information uploaded remains secure and not shared to libraries on the Internet. The tool will be enhanced to include templates, suggestions, and more advanced features in the future. We invite feedback from our clients.

"We're excited to launch LAUREL and offer our clients a powerful new tool to help them author their messages effectively. LAUREL facilitates the creation of press releases quickly and easily, without compromising security or confidentiality," said Bill Batiuk, President of Newsfile. "LAUREL has been under development for more than a year and ensures that no information leaves our servers until dissemination. I would caution anyone using other AI tools that create press releases to question where their information is being sent during the creation process."

About Newsfile:

Newsfile is a leading newswire and regulatory filing service provider that delivers press releases and filings to the global financial community. With accurate and timely services, proactive customer care, and affordable pricing, Newsfile makes it easy for companies to tell their story to the audiences they need to reach. To learn more about Newsfile and its services, please visit www.newsfilecorp.com.

This press release includes AI generated content from LAUREL by Newsfile.

SOURCE: Newsfile