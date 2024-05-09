LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading global, vertically integrated provider of thermal imaging cores, custom optical assemblies, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter & Subsequent Highlights:

Revenue of $7.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 18% of revenue was for customized lens assemblies and solutions and related engineering services, or LightPath 2.0 as we refer to these product groups

Total backlog at March 31, 2024 of $22.0 million

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.6 million

EBITDA* loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.5 million

Delivered on first milestone of the Lockheed Martin phase one development order

Received a European Defense license which allows the Company to supply products to the European Defense industry, one of the largest defense markets in the world

Commercial launch of our new BlackDiamond-NRL infrared glass, BDNL-4

First major design win for new BDNL materials for a new airborne Department of Defense program

Stockholders elected former Space Force CTO Kim Crider to the Board of Directors

Management Commentary

LightPath's President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Rubin stated, "Developments in early 2024 continued to underscore our strategic shift from a component manufacturer (which we refer to as LightPath 1.0) to a value-added solutions provider of customized lens assemblies, solutions and related engineering services. We refer to these product groups as LightPath 2.0. In the third quarter, 18% of our revenue was attributed to Lightpath 2.0. This included delivery of the first milestone in our initial, phase one order with Lockheed Martin for development and initial prototypes of an advanced electro-optical thermal system for a new Lockheed Martin missile program. The $4.7 million order is the first part of the $7.5 million design phase of the program. It is expected that in the later part of the design phase, the end customer will decide whether to award the production order for the Lockheed Martin solution, or select the competing solution that is being developed in parallel. The ultimate selection of Lockheed Martin by the end customer would likely result in a substantial revenue opportunity should LightPath be awarded a contract to supply the part we are designing for Lockheed Martin."

"Further opening our addressable market and revenue opportunities, we were recently granted a European Defense license, which provides LightPath with the ability to supply products directly to the European Defense industry, one of the largest defense markets in the world. The European Union ("EU") defense market continues to grow, up 12.5% to a record $295 billion in 2023, and the European Union recently unveiled its first ever defense industrial strategy that encourages cooperation and purchases in defense technology development among EU members, such as Latvia. Not only does this license enable us to participate in the design, engineering and application phases of European defense contracts, but more importantly, it allows us to participate in programs that are funded by the EU, wherever an end product manufacturer would need infrared optics of an existing design and program."

"In tandem with the license, we have expanded capacity and capabilities at our Latvia operation to vertically integrate and prepare for a significant increase in European defense sales, which requires all components to be produced inside the EU. Recently we commissioned additional optical coating capabilities and capacity in our facility in Riga, Latvia. We also completed qualification of a new High Durability Anti-Reflective coating now available from this facility that provides customers an advanced coating that protects the optics in harsh environments while maintaining high optical transmission."

"On the materials front, in the third fiscal quarter we commercially launched our first new BlackDiamond-NRL infrared glass, BDNL-4, with its first incorporation within a US Department of Defense program of record. BDNL-4 was designed into a new airborne system expected to require upwards of 150,000 lenses. This is a key new material in the chalcogenide glass series licensed from the US Naval Research Laboratories (NRL) as a substitute for Germanium. The material exhibits a negative thermo-optic coefficient, an important attribute for making systems athermalized, enabling the design of devices that are unaffected by temperature changes. We believe BDNL-4 could become a pivotal material for thermal cameras used in drones and other systems requiring operation across a wide range of temperatures. We also expect to release BDNL-6 and BDNL-8 materials soon," concluded Rubin.

2024 Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was approximately $7.7 million, an increase of approximately $0.3 million, or 4%, as compared to approximately $7.4 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Revenue among our product groups for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was as follows:

Product Group Revenue ($ in millions)** Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 % Change Infrared ("IR") components $ 3.6 $ 3.1 16 % Visible components $ 2.7 $ 3.1 -13 % Assemblies & modules $ 0.8 $ 1.0 -16 % Engineering services $ 0.6 $ 0.2 211 %

** Numbers may not foot due to rounding

Revenue generated by IR components was approximately $3.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of approximately $0.5 million, or 16%, as compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The increase in revenue is primarily due to an increase in shipments against an annual contract for an international military program.

Revenue generated by visible components was approximately $2.7 million, a decrease of approximately $0.4 million, or 13%, as compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenue is primarily due to a decrease in sales to customers in the defense and medical industries. Sales to customers in the telecommunications industry in China also decreased.

Revenue from assemblies and modules decreased by 16%, as compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to timing of shipments against a multi-year contract with a defense customer. This decrease was partially offset by the addition of Visimid revenue.

Revenue from engineering services increased by $0.4 million, or 211%, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. This increase was primarily driven by Visimid's contract with Lockheed Martin, where revenue is generally recognized based on the achievement of milestones.

Gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was approximately $1.6 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 37%, as compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Total cost of sales was approximately $6.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to approximately $4.9 million for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 21% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 34% for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of revenue is due to two main factors. First, the decrease in visible components sales, offset by an increase in IR components sales which typically have lower margins than visible components. Second, the quarterly revaluation of inventory at standard cost resulted in a more significant adjustment for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 than in prior periods. The revaluation was a net write-down of inventory, driven by cost reduction efforts related to material, labor and outside services.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") costs were approximately $3.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of approximately $412,000, or 15%, as compared to approximately $2.8 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The increase in SG&A costs is primarily due to an increase in wages, including the addition of employees upon the acquisition of Visimid. We also incurred additional legal and professional fees in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 associated with our rescheduled annual stockholder meeting and previously disclosed Delaware chancery court proceedings.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was approximately $2.6 million, or $0.07 basic and diluted loss per share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.03 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The increase in net loss of approximately $1.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, was primarily attributable to the decrease in gross margin, coupled with increased operating expenses, including amortization of intangibles.

EBITDA* for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was a loss of approximately $1.5 million, compared to $242,000 for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was primarily attributable to lower sales and gross margin, coupled with increased operating expenses.

2024 Fiscal Year-To-Date Financial Results

Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was approximately $23.1 million, a decrease of approximately $0.2 million, or 1%, as compared to approximately $23.2 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in sales of visible components, partially offset by increases in sales of IR components and engineering services. Revenue among our product groups for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was as follows:

Product Group Revenue ($ in millions)** First Nine Months of Fiscal 2024 First Nine Months of Fiscal 2023 % Change Infrared ("IR") components $ 11.0 $ 9.6 15 % Visible components $ 8.1 $ 10.2 -21 % Assemblies & modules $ 3.1 $ 3.1 0 % Engineering services $ 0.9 $ 0.3 213 %

** Numbers may not foot due to rounding

Revenue generated by IR components was approximately $11.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024, an increase of approximately $1.4 million, or 15%, as compared to approximately $9.6 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in revenue is primarily due to an increase in shipments against an annual contract for an international military program.

Revenue generated by visible components was approximately $8.1 million, a decrease of approximately $2.2 million, or 21%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenue is primarily due to a decrease in sales to customers in the defense industry, as well as a decrease in sales through catalog and distribution channels in the U.S. and in Europe. Sales to customers in the telecommunications industry in China also decreased.

Revenue from assemblies and modules was flat as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease in shipments against a multi-year contract with a defense customer, due to timing, which was offset by the addition of Visimid sales of infrared camera cores.

Revenue from engineering services increased by $621,000, or 213%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. This increase was primarily driven by Visimid's contract with Lockheed Martin, where revenue is generally recognized based on the achievement of milestones. The remaining increase is driven by revenue from one of our space-related funded research contracts.

Gross margin in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was approximately $6.1 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 24%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. Total cost of sales was approximately $17.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to approximately $15.3 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 26% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to 34% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to the decrease in visible components sales, which typically have higher margins than our infrared components product group. Our infrared component products group comprised a greater portion of our sales for the first half of fiscal 2024. In addition, gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was unfavorably impacted by the aforementioned revaluation of inventory during the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

SG&A costs were approximately $8.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, an increase of approximately $263,000, or 3%, as compared to approximately $8.4 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in SG&A costs is primarily due to an increase in wages, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation. The Company also incurred approximately $97,000 associated with the acquisition of Visimid, which closed in July 2023, as well as additional legal and professional fees in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 associated with our rescheduled annual stockholder meeting and previously disclosed Delaware chancery court proceedings.

Other income for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 includes a gain of $190,000 for the return of funds previously misappropriated by the Company's former Chinese management team, as a result of legal proceedings.

Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was approximately $5.7 million, or $0.15 basic and diluted loss per share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.11 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in net loss of approximately $2.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue and gross margin coupled with increased operating expenses and partially offset by the aforementioned other income in the Company's Chinese subsidiary.

EBITDA* for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was a loss of approximately $2.4 million, compared to $427,000 for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in EBITDA in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was primarily attributable to lower revenue and gross margin, coupled with increased operating expenses and partially offset by the aforementioned other income in the Company's Chinese subsidiary.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operations was approximately $456,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to cash used in operations of approximately $920,000 for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Cash provided by operations for the first half of fiscal 2024 was largely driven by decrease in accounts receivable, as sales were higher in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 than in each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2024. Cash used in operations in the first half of fiscal 2023 reflects a decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities during such period resulting from the payment of certain expenses related to previously disclosed events that occurred at our Chinese subsidiaries, which were accrued in prior periods.

Capital expenditures were approximately $1.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to approximately $2.3 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The Company also expended approximately $847,000, net of cash acquired, to acquire Visimid during the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 also reflects proceeds of approximately $365,000 from sale-leasebacks of equipment. Capital expenditures in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 were largely driven by the Orlando Facility expansion. We constructed additional tenant improvements in our Orlando Facility subject to our continuing lease, of which the landlord agreed to provide $2.4 million in tenant improvement allowances. The balance of the tenant improvement costs was $3.7 million. During fiscal 2023, we expended approximately $2.3 million toward this project, and during the first nine months of fiscal 2024, we expended an additional $1.3 million, with the remaining $0.1 million to be expended during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, the majority of our capital expenditures were related to the expansion of our infrared coating and lens diamond turning capacity.

Sales Backlog

Our total backlog at March 31, 2024 was approximately $22.0 million, a decrease of 17%, as compared to $26.6 million as of March 31, 2023. Compared to the end of fiscal 2023, our total backlog increased by 1% during the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The decrease in backlog as compared to March 31, 2023 is primarily due to shipments against the prior period backlog under several annual and multi-year contract renewals. The timing of multi-year contract renewals are not always consistent and, thus, backlog levels may increase substantially when annual and multi-year orders are received and decrease as shipments are made against these orders. We anticipate that our existing annual and multi-year contracts will be renewed in future quarters. The reduction in backlog as a result of these shipments during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 were partially offset by the following: (i) a significant contract renewal for advanced infrared optics for an international military program, which renewal represented a 40% increase in dollar value as compared to the previous order; and (ii) a significant contract awarded to Visimid by Lockheed Martin in December 2023. In previous years, we have typically received a significant contract renewal from our largest customer for infrared products made of Germanium during the second fiscal quarter. However, as previously disclosed we have decided to reduce the amount of optics we produce from Germanium, both to reduce our risk of supply chain disruption, and more importantly, to work with customers to convert their systems to use optics made of our own BlackDiamond materials. As such, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we have not booked our typical annual renewal order for Germanium optics with this customer. Instead, we continue to work with this customer, as well as other customers, to convert their systems to use BlackDiamond optics.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast Details

LightPath will host an audio conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational performance for its fiscal 2024 third quarter.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Dial-in Number: 1-888-999-3183

International Dial-in Number: 1-240-509-6603

Webcast: Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Webcast

Participants are recommended to dial-in or log-on approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after completion through May 23, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), and enter conference ID #6024748.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding financial results, this press release includes references to EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, see the table provided in this press release.

A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with the GAAP financial measure, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Management also believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze underlying business operations and understand performance. In addition, management may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in forecasting, budgeting, and planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company calculates EBITDA by adjusting net income to exclude net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation, and amortization.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary BlackDiamond TM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Dallas, Texas, Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, Visimid Technologies, was acquired in July 2023, and specializes in the design and development of customized infrared cameras, for the industrial and defense industries. Such customized cameras are often sold together with customized optical assemblies from LightPath.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas/Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(tables follow)

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



March 31, June 30, Assets 2024 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,008,952 $ 4,687,004 Restricted cash 150,000 2,457,486 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $25,781 and $18,502 4,661,031 6,634,574 Inventories, net 6,827,475 7,410,734 Prepaid expenses and deposits 482,371 570,293 Other current assets 419,797 - Total current assets 15,549,626 21,760,091

Property and equipment, net 15,940,981 12,810,930 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,164,556 9,571,604 Intangible assets, net 4,085,141 3,332,715 Goodwill 6,764,127 5,854,905 Deferred tax assets, net 140,000 140,000 Other assets 61,041 65,939 Total assets $ 49,705,472 $ 53,536,184 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,797,755 $ 2,574,135 Accrued liabilities 1,878,449 662,242 Accrued payroll and benefits 1,484,240 1,499,896 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,090,806 969,890 Loans payable, current portion 323,689 1,023,814 Finance lease obligation, current portion 172,904 103,646 Total current liabilities 7,747,843 6,833,623

Deferred tax liabilities, net 473,573 465,000 Accrued liabilities, noncurrent 611,619 - Finance lease obligation, less current portion 573,130 341,201 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 8,315,001 8,393,248 Loans payable, less current portion 275,748 1,550,587 Total liabilities 17,996,914 17,583,659

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: Series D, $.01 par value, voting; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock: Class A, $.01 par value, voting; 94,500,000 and 44,500,000 shares authorized; 38,126,249 and 34,344,739 shares issued and outstanding 381,262 373,447 Additional paid-in capital 244,188,153 242,808,771 Accumulated other comprehensive income 628,945 606,536 Accumulated deficit (213,489,802 ) (207,836,229 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,708,558 35,952,525 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,705,472 $ 53,536,184



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue, net $ 7,699,175 $ 7,409,648 $ 23,092,060 $ 23,249,228 Cost of sales 6,092,988 4,874,244 16,985,846 15,255,567 Gross margin 1,606,187 2,535,404 6,106,214 7,993,661 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 3,171,770 2,759,306 8,691,395 8,428,132 New product development 569,962 513,694 1,817,598 1,529,738 Amortization of intangible assets 434,403 281,270 1,201,120 843,812 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 13,248 (58,652 ) 13,248 (55,910 ) Total operating expenses 4,189,383 3,495,618 11,723,361 10,745,772 Operating loss (2,583,196 (960,214 ) (5,617,147 ) (2,752,111 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (37,649 (77,094 ) (149,048 ) (228,705 ) Other income (expense), net 29,109 (60,680 ) 234,024 (34,799 ) Total other income (expense), net (8,540 (137,774 ) 84,976 (263,504 ) Loss before income taxes (2,591,736 (1,097,988 ) (5,532,171 ) (3,015,615 ) Income tax provision 5,798 65,282 121,402 222,416 Net loss $ (2,597,534 $ (1,163,270 ) $ (5,653,573 ) $ (3,238,031 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (112,356 288,607 22,409 41,903 Comprehensive loss $ (2,709,890 $ (874,663 ) $ (5,631,164 ) $ (3,196,128 ) Loss per common share (basic) $ (0.07 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) Number of shares used in per share calculation (basic) 37,988,770 35,124,095 37,639,464 29,750,138 Loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.07 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) Number of shares used in per share calculation (diluted) 37,988,770 35,124,095 37,639,464 29,750,138



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

"Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(unaudited)





Class A Common Stock Shares Amount Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Accumulated Deficit Total Stockholders' Equity Balances at June 30, 2023 37,344,739 $ 373,447 $ 242,808,771 $ 606,536 $ (207,836,229 ) $ 35,952,525 Issuance of common stock for: Employee Stock Purchase Plan 14,607 146 19,573 - - 19,719 Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net 14,482 145 (145 ) - - - Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid 81,610 816 149,184 - - 150,000 Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs - - 240,075 - - 240,075 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - (125,208 ) - (125,208 ) Net loss - - - - (1,342,376 ) (1,342,376 ) Balances at September 30, 2023 37,455,438 $ 374,554 $ 243,217,458 $ 481,328 $ (209,178,605 ) $ 34,894,735 Issuance of common stock for: Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net 93,940 940 (940 ) - - - Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs - - 258,691 - - 258,691 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - 259,973 - 259,973 Net loss - - - - (1,713,663 ) (1,713,663 ) Balances at December 31, 2023 37,549,378 $ 375,494 $ 243,475,209 $ 741,301 $ (210,892,268 ) $ 33,699,736 Issuance of common stock for: Employee Stock Purchase Plan 15,840 158 19,800 - - 19,958 Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net 225,814 2,258 (2,258 ) - - - Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid 267,176 2,672 333,382 - - 336,054 Issuance of common stock under public equity placement 68,041 680 97,528 - - 98,208 Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs - - 264,492 - - 264,492 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - (112,356 ) - (112,356 ) Net loss - - - - (2,597,534 ) (2,597,534 ) Balances at March 31, 2024 38,126,249 $ 381,262 $ 244,188,153 $ 628,945 $ (213,489,802 ) $ 31,708,558 Balances at June 30, 2022 27,046,790 $ 270,468 $ 232,315,003 $ 935,125 $ (203,789,358 ) $ 29,731,238 Issuance of common stock for: Employee Stock Purchase Plan 16,287 163 19,707 - - 19,870 Exercise of Stock Options & RSUs, net 8,852 88 (88 ) - - - Stock-based compensation on stock options & RSUs - - 284,598 - - 284,598 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - (917,829 ) - (917,829 ) Net loss - - - - (1,380,700 ) (1,380,700 ) Balances at September 30, 2022 27,071,929 $ 270,719 $ 232,619,220 $ 17,296 $ (205,170,058 ) $ 27,737,177 Issuance of common stock for: Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net 203,586 2,036 (2,036 ) - - - Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs - - 487,547 - - 487,547 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - 671,125 - 671,125 Net loss - - - - (694,061 ) (694,061 ) Balances at December 31, 2022 27,275,515 $ 272,755 $ 233,104,731 $ 688,421 $ (205,864,119 ) $ 28,201,788 Issuance of common stock for: Employee Stock Purchase Plan 17,236 172 20,338 - - 20,510 Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net 847,735 8,478 (8,478 ) - - - Issuance of common stock under public equity placement 9,090,910 90,909 9,113,601 - - 9,204,510 Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSAs & RSUs - - 299,038 - - 299,038 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - 288,607 - 288,607 Net loss - - - - (1,163,270 ) (1,163,270 ) Balances at March 31, 2023 37,231,396 $ 372,314 $ 242,529,230 $ 977,028 $ (207,027,389 ) $ 36,851,183

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $ (5,653,573 ) $ (3,238,031 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,985,850 2,359,550 Interest from amortization of debt costs - 55,680 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 13,248 (55,910 ) Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs, net 763,258 1,071,183 Provision for credit losses (4,422 ) 9,622 Change in operating lease assets and liabilities 47,693 (89,306 ) Inventory write-offs to allowance 95,539 70,566 Deferred taxes 8,573 (12,620 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 1,766,594 413,193 Other current assets (419,797 ) - Inventories 725,460 (1,317,347 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits 95,900 (63,624 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 32,020 (123,542 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 456,343 (920,586 )

Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,892,660 ) (2,325,155 ) Proceeds from sales of equipment - 65,500 Proceeds from sale-leaseback of equipment 364,710 - Acquisition of Visimid Technologies, net of cash acquired (847,141 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (2,375,091 ) (2,259,655 )

Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sale of common stock from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 39,677 40,380 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under public equity placement 98,208 9,204,510 Borrowings on loans payable 142,853 - Payments on loans payable (2,262,798 ) (1,648,899 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (87,610 ) (63,345 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,069,670 ) 7,532,646 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 2,880 42,601 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,985,538 ) 4,395,006 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,144,490 5,507,891 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,158,952 $ 9,902,897

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid in cash $ 161,676 $ 170,109 Income taxes paid $ 120,787 $ 323,414 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing & financing activities: Purchase of equipment through finance lease arrangements $ 391,107 83,921



To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we provide additional non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may or could, have a disproportionally positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Our management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze our underlying business operations and understand our performance. In addition, our management may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in forecasting, budgeting, and planning. Any analysis on non-GAAP financial measures should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented in the tables below.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (2,597,534 ) $ (1,163,270 ) $ (5,653,573 ) $ (3,238,031 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,042,850 778,668 2,985,850 2,359,550 Income tax provision 5,798 65,282 121,402 222,416 Interest expense 37,649 77,094 149,048 228,705 EBITDA $ (1,511,237 ) $ (242,226 ) $ (2,397,273 ) $ (427,360 ) % of revenue -20 % -3 % -10 % -2 %



