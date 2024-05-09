Plowz & Mowz Inc: Plowz & Mowz Acquires Check App: Unveils End-to-End Landscaper Suite

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Plowz & Mowz has acquired Check, a trusted payment and business management app tailored specifically for owner-operators, who make up three-quarters of the landscaping industry. The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.



Landscapers can fill up their routes using the Plowz & Mowz App while managing their entire back office operations.

The acquisition provides small business owners with the customized experience needed to manage and expand their business from the ground up, while also freeing them from the tedious burden of back-office tasks like chasing invoices and managing paperwork.

Plowz & Mowz's research identified a key opportunity: less than half of their landscaping partners accept credit cards for transactions completed outside the Plowz & Mowz platform. This creates a significant cash flow hurdle for partners; as homeowners increasingly expect the ease of contactless and secure credit card payments.

Wills Mahoney, Co-Founder of Plowz & Mowz, states:

"Our powerful, all-in-one suite integrates robust business management and payment tools, including credit card processing from Check, with Plowz & Mowz's proven instant-job marketplace. This eliminates the need for multiple, disconnected software programs; allowing landscapers to streamline operations, maximize revenue-generating opportunities, and thrive."

Mahoney further emphasizes the significant impact of the Check acquisition:

"By bringing Check on board, we strengthen our commitment to empowering landscapers and expand services for homeowners, driving our growth and furthering Plowz & Mowz's long-term profitability."

Work Smarter: Automate & Simplify

Enhance Cash Flow: Check's integrated payment system streamlines workflow, allowing landscapers to accept credit cards and get paid instantly, boosting cash flow and eliminating the need for manual billing.

Faster payments ensure landscapers receive funds quickly, improving their financial health. Streamline Operations: Check helps manage crews and finances, simplifying back-office processes for landscapers.

Features:

Automate Tasks: Save an average of 25 hours a month on admin work, reducing overhead costs by $12,000 annually .

on admin work, costs . Reliable Payouts: Automated invoicing and secure online payments get you paid fast.

Automated invoicing and secure online payments get you paid fast. Access to Plowz & Mowz Connect : Exclusive , custom projects through Plowz & Mowz instant-job marketplace.

, through Plowz & Mowz instant-job marketplace. Take Control, Anywhere: Manage crews, schedules, and finances through mobile app (Web and Desktop coming soon!).

Royal Lawn Service: "Check App Transformed Our Lawn Care Success"

"Check's seamless payment automation and customized business management have been a game changer for us. Especially with credit card processing, we've seen a dramatic reduction in outstanding bills, freeing up time to focus on growth." - Robert Hinkle of EZ Landscaping Services.

Plowz & Mowz:

Plowz & Mowz is a leading on-demand platform for effortless outdoor services. Our user-friendly mobile app connects homeowners nationwide with a network of 8,000+ vetted landscaping professionals - order over 15 services, including lawn mowing and the industry's only on-demand snow removal. Plowz & Mowz automates the process, providing real-time updates wherever you are. We empower homeowners to maintain flawless properties year-round while ensuring our landscaping partners thrive with robust business tools and secure payment processing. To get more info, go to https://www.hellocheck.co or https://www.plowzandmowz.com.

