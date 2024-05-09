GP Transco Joins Forces With TAT to Combat Human Trafficking

GP Transco Takes a Stand Against Human Trafficking Through Partnership with TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking)

JOLIET, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / GP Transco, a leading transportation and logistics company, has officially partnered with TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking), a non-profit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking through partnerships with key agencies and industries, including the transportation industry. This collaboration underscores GP Transco's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its determination to contribute to the fight against this heinous crime.





Human trafficking is a pervasive global issue, with millions of individuals exploited each year. The transportation industry, due to its widespread reach and mobility, plays a crucial role in both the prevention and detection of human trafficking. GP Transco recognizes its responsibility in this regard and is taking proactive steps to address this issue head-on.

By joining TAT, GP Transco gains access to valuable resources, training, and support to empower its employees with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify and report potential instances of human trafficking. Through education and awareness initiatives, the company aims to mobilize its workforce and industry peers in the fight against this form of modern-day slavery.

"We are proud to align ourselves with TAT in the shared mission of combating human trafficking," said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. "As a company deeply invested in the well-being of our community, we believe it is our duty to leverage our resources and influence to make a meaningful impact in the fight against this egregious crime. Together with TAT, we are committed to raising awareness, educating our employees, and actively participating in efforts to end human trafficking."

"TAT applauds GP Transco's dedication to this important cause and welcomes them as a valued partner in the fight against human trafficking," said Molly Griffiths, TAT Corporate Engagement manager. "Through collaboration and collective action, both organizations are poised to make a significant difference in the lives of trafficking victims and contribute to the eradication of this grave human rights violation."

For more information about TAT, please visit: www.tatnonprofit.org.

About GP Transco:

GP Transco is a leading transportation company committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. With a focus on safety and customer satisfaction, GP Transco delivers superior transportation services across the United States.

About Truckers Against Trafficking:

TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking) is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to raising up a defensive force of transportation professionals across North America to assist law enforcement in the recognition and reporting of human trafficking, in order to aid in the recovery of victims and the arrest of perpetrators. TAT partners with the trucking, truck stop, bus, and energy industries to engage their workforces in this fight, as well as with government agencies and law enforcement throughout the U.S. and Canada.

