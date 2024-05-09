Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904604 | ISIN: CA3359341052 | Ticker-Symbol: IZ1
Tradegate
09.05.24
17:26 Uhr
12,602 Euro
+0,156
+1,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,10412,34823:00
12,11812,33222:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2024 | 22:10
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 698,930,219 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.85% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 9, 2024 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.sedarplus.com.

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES% OF VOTES CAST
FORWITHHELDFORWITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams634,348,07961,086,67391.22%8.78%
Alison C. Beckett634,823,23860,611,51491.28%8.72%
Geoff Chater636,461,62758,973,12591.52%8.48%
Robert J. Harding685,004,60810,430,14498.50%1.50%
Kathleen A. Hogenson600,097,54095,337,21286.29%13.71%
C. Kevin McArthur635,038,70360,396,04991.32%8.68%
A. Tristan Pascall695,187,817246,93599.96%0.04%
Simon J. Scott694,273,8431,160,90999.83%0.17%
Dr. Joanne K. Warner637,261,37058,173,38291.63%8.37%

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.