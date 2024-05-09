Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859892 | ISIN: US8807701029 | Ticker-Symbol: TEY
Tradegate
09.05.24
13:45 Uhr
112,64 Euro
+0,56
+0,50 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TERADYNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERADYNE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,82114,6422:58
113,46113,9622:00
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 22:14
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teradyne, Inc.: Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NORTH READING, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2024.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2023, Teradyne had revenue of $2.7 billion and today employs over 6,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business prospects, Teradyne's results of operations, market conditions and the payment of a quarterly dividend. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne's management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance or future payment of dividends. Future dividend declarations, as well as record and payment dates, are subject to board approval.

Contact:

Traci Tsuchiguchi
Investor Relations
Tel: 978.370.2444
investorrelations@teradyne.com

SOURCE: Teradyne, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.