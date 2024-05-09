MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced its first quarter 2024 results.

Key Business Highlights for Q1 2024

Actively engaged in high-volume, top-tier global OEM RFQs for passenger vehicles.

Expanding near-term revenue opportunities through direct sales in industrial markets.

Working to accumulate non-dilutive cash by leveraging partnerships and licensing opportunities.

Increasing cash runway through proactive, disciplined fiscal management.

"Energized by global OEM feedback that MicroVision offers the best technical and commercial solutions, we remain confident in our engagement with automotive OEMs and our prospects in high-volume, top-tier, passenger-vehicle RFQs," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "As we navigate current headwinds in the automotive industry and lidar sector with a healthy balance of optimism and realism, we are aggressively pursuing near-term revenue opportunities in industrial markets and with partnership opportunities, as well as continuing our ethos of fiscal discipline."

"I remain committed to steering MicroVision and firmly establishing it as a leading automotive OEM supplier of lidar hardware and software solutions," continued Sharma.

Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2024

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.0 million, compared to $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 primarily driven by sales of MOVIA sensors to a global commercial trucking OEM.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $26.3 million, or $0.13 per share, which includes $3.7 million of non-cash, share-based compensation expense, compared to a net loss of $19.0 million, or $0.11 per share, which includes $2.9 million of non-cash, share-based compensation expense, for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was a $18.7 million loss, compared to a $15.7 million loss for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash used in operations in the first quarter of 2024 was $20.8 million, compared to cash used in operations in the first quarter of 2023 of $13.5 million.

The Company ended the first quarter of 2024 with $73.1 million in cash and cash equivalents including investment securities, compared to $73.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast: Q1 2024 Results

MicroVision will host a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by management, a slide presentation, and a question-and-answer session at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 9, 2024 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions to management during the live webcast on May 9, 2024.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab at https://ir.microvision.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

With offices in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. The Company has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOSAIK, and MOVIA are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP information

To supplement MicroVision's condensed financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents investors with the non-GAAP financial measures "adjusted EBITDA" and "adjusted Gross Profit." Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income (loss) excluding the impact of the following: interest income and interest expense; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization; bargain purchase gain; share-based compensation; and restructuring charges. Adjusted Gross Profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit before share-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue.

MicroVision believes that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted Gross Profit provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends, provides consistency and comparability with MicroVision's past financial reports, and facilitates comparisons with other companies in the Company's industry, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. Internally, management uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating operating performance because the exclusion of the items described above provides an additional useful measure of the Company's operating results and facilitates comparisons of the Company's core operating performance against prior periods and its business objectives. Externally, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted Gross Profit are useful to investors in their assessment of MicroVision's operating performance and the valuation of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted Gross Profit are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of MicroVision's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from its non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

The Company compensates for limitations of the adjusted EBITDA measure by prominently disclosing GAAP net income (loss), which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and providing investors with a reconciliation from GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.

Similarly for Adjusted Gross Profit, the Company compensates for limitations of the measure by prominently disclosing GAAP gross profit which is the difference between Revenue and Cost of revenue, which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and providing investors with a reconciliation by backing out share-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including customer engagement and the likelihood of success, opportunities for revenue and cash, expense reduction, market position, product portfolio, product and manufacturing capabilities, and expected revenue, expenses and cash usage are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk its ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products or for products incorporating its technologies; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements; its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain customers and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Microvision, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,298 $ 45,167 Investment securities, available-for-sale 28,770 28,611 Restricted cash, current 71 3,263 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,121 949 Inventory 3,738 3,874 Other current assets 4,302 4,890 Total current assets 82,300 86,754

Property and equipment, net 8,549 9,032 Operating lease right-of-us asset 13,212 13,758 Restricted cash, net of current portion 1,968 961 Intangible assets, net 16,662 17,235 Other assets 1,491 1,895 Total assets $ 124,182 $ 129,635





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,161 $ 2,271 Accrued liabilities 9,971 8,640 Accrued liability for Ibeo business combination 2,969 6,300 Contract liabilities 213 300 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,167 2,323 Other current liabilities 270 669 Total current liabilities 17,751 20,503

Operating lease liability, net of current portion 12,358 12,714 Other long-term liabilities 270 614 Total liabilities 30,379 33,831

Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common stock at par value 206 195 Additional paid-in capital 885,119 860,765 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 157 210 Accumulated deficit (791,679 ) (765,366 ) Total shareholders' equity 93,803 95,804 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 124,182 $ 129,635

MicroVision, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except earnings per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 956 $ 782

Cost of revenue 1,277 544

Gross profit (321 ) 238



Research and development expense 17,311 12,692 Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense 9,078 8,737 Total operating expenses 26,389 21,429

Loss from operations (26,710 ) (21,191 )

Bargain purchase gain - 1,706 Other income, net 631 639

Net loss before taxes $ (26,079 ) $ (18,846 )

Income tax expense (234 ) (181 )

Net income (loss) $ (26,313 ) $ (19,027 )

Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 )

Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 196,748 174,703

Microvision, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (26,313 ) $ (19,027 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations Depreciation and amortization 1,800 2,524 Impairment of property and equipment 13 - Bargain purchase gain - (1,706 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,743 2,949 Inventory write-down 9 29 Net accretion of premium on short-term investments (288 ) (396 ) Change in: Accounts receivable (172 ) (506 ) Contract assets - (192 ) Inventory 102 (87 ) Other current and non-current assets 992 647 Accounts payable (527 ) 1,629 Accrued liabilities 1,331 2,017 Contract liabilities and other current liabilities (480 ) (711 ) Operating lease liabilities (639 ) (669 ) Other long-term liabilities (330 ) 17 Net cash used in operating activities (20,759 ) (13,482 )

Cash flows from investing activities Sales of investment securities 7,900 22,000 Purchases of investment securities (7,805 ) (3,898 ) Purchases of property and equipment (114 ) (615 ) Cash paid for Ibeo business combination (3,263 ) (11,233 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,282 ) 6,254

Cash flows from financing activities Principal payments under finance leases - (6 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 62 - Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 20,956 12,691 Net cash provided by financing activities 21,018 12,685

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (31 ) -

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,054 ) 5,457 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 49,391 21,954



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 46,337 $ 27,411



The following table provides a reconciliation of the cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balances as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,298 $ 45,167 Restricted cash 2,039 4,224 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 46,337 49,391

MicroVision, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except earnings per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross Profit $ (321 ) $ 238 Share-based compensation expense - - Amortization of acquired intangibles 387 255 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 66 $ 493

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Loss: GAAP Net loss $ (26,313 ) $ (19,027 ) Other Income/Expense,net (631 ) (639 ) Income taxes 234 181 Depreciation & amortization 1,800 2,524 Bargain purchase gain - (1,706 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,743 2,949 Restructuring costs 2,474 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (18,693 ) $ (15,718 )



SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

