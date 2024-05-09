Dusan Senkypl named permanent Chief Executive Officer

First Quarter results above the high-end of guidance

Reports consolidated revenue growth for the first time since 2016

Excluding Goods category, North America segment revenues grew 8% compared to prior year

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted an updated presentation on its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

"We had a solid start to the year with our business returning to revenue growth. You need to travel back 8 years to 2016 to find the last time that Groupon grew revenue on a consolidated basis," said Dusan Senkypl, Chief Executive Officer of Groupon. "Our business is back on its feet and momentum is in the right direction, but not yet firing on all cylinders. I am confident we can restart the engines of growth and realize our mission to become the ultimate destination for local experiences and services."

The first quarter 2024 earnings materials are posted on Groupon's Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@groupon.com

Public Relations

press@groupon.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208619

SOURCE: Groupon