Donnerstag, 09.05.2024
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
WKN: A3CWHD | ISIN: US88583P1049
Frankfurt
09.05.24
15:29 Uhr
1,230 Euro
-0,110
-8,21 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 22:38
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

374Water Inc.: 374Water Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / WHAT: 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WHEN: Earnings Results will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on Friday, May 17, 2024, to provide a business update and discuss quarterly results.

WHERE: Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone can access the call by dialing (Toll Free) 888-506-0062 or (International) 973-528-0011. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the webcast registration link here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3040/50613

REBROADCAST: A webcast replay will be available through May 31, 2024 on the Investors Section of the Company's website at https://374water.com/investor-relations/.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a global cleantech company with innovative solutions to wastewater treatment and waste management issues. 374Water's AirSCWO technology transforms organic "wastes" into minimal impact, value-added products, effectively shifting the waste management paradigm from disposal to resource recovery. 374Water is leading a new era of creating value in sustainability, eliminating PFAS and protecting our communities. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

Investor Contact:

Heather Crowell
ir@374water.com

Media Contact:

Christian Rizzo
media@374water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
