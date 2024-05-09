Precisely Continues to Expand Reach and Capabilities for Data Enrichment and Geo Addressing

New global Address Fabric and Property Attributes offerings help customers access unparalleled location-based insights, supercharged by the PreciselyID

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced further expansions in the global coverage and capabilities of its data enrichment and geo addressing portfolio. New additions to the Address Fabric and Property Attributes products underscore the company's continued commitment to helping customers easily unlock greater location-based context from their data, enabled by its unique and persistent identifier, the PreciselyID.

Virtually every business worldwide captures and stores address information, with the average large business in the United States now estimated to store over 100 million unique addresses. However, navigating the inherent data integrity challenges is notoriously difficult, as it involves new buildings, changing street names, different country formats, and more.

Expanded Address Fabric Reach

Precisely customers can now access the Address Fabric dataset for Great Britain, France, and New Zealand - providing the most current and comprehensive lists of all known physical addresses across these countries. The new datasets expand Precisely's existing coverage for the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Address Fabric data is easy to use with any database and analytics environment without needing specific geospatial expertise or tools. Customers can analyze address locations for various applications, including identifying new serviceable addresses, discovering new customers through look-a-like analysis, or selecting a site for new stores or network expansion opportunities.

Comprehensive Property Attributes Information

Precisely also announced the expansion of its Property Attributes products for the United States with 26 new attributes now available via integration with Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data. The MLS database of property listings is used by real estate agents to share information about homes currently on the market, including whether a property is affiliated with a Homeowner's Association or if it's considered a rental property.

With the latest updates, Property Attributes products now include over 230 different property information attributes across virtually every county located in the United States, providing a highly comprehensive view of a property and its key characteristics, such as details on land use, square footage, construction materials, and year built.

Address Fabric and Property Attributes leverage best-in-class geo addressing solutions from Precisely to provide the most accurate location information possible. Because each record is appended with a unique PreciselyID that remains persistent even when address elements change, customers can unlock greater value by enriching their data with additional information such as points of interest data, risk factors, demographics data, and much more.

"Precisely continues to be at the forefront of data enrichment and geo addressing solutions, enabling customers where they are on their data journey and supporting them with access to consistent location-based insights across their countries of operation," said Dan Adams, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Data Enrichment at Precisely. "An essential element of data integrity, our unique PreciselyID makes address management and enrichment simple by eliminating time-consuming data preparation and augmenting insights with rich, relevant context."

Precisely is renowned for its expertise in helping customers reveal maximum context from their data, with a comprehensive portfolio that includes over 400 datasets containing more than 9000 attributes. The company also recently joined the Overture Maps Foundation, founded by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom, providing guidance on location intelligence and data enrichment to help drive exciting new advancements in geospatial technology.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

