Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - US Copper Corp. (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") has decided to extend the expiry date of 26,400,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") which allow holders to purchase up to 26,400,000 common shares in the authorized share capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, from May 20, 2024 to February 19, 2025. All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The extension of the expiry date of the aforementioned Warrants by nine months is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

For Further Information Contact:

Mr. Stephen Dunn, President, CEO and Director, US Copper Corp (416) 361-2827 or email info@uscoppercorp.com.

