abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds: abrdn Life Sciences Investors and abrdn Healthcare Investors Announce an Additional 20% Increase in Distribution Rates Representing a 50% Increase Since January 2024

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (HQL) and abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH), (collectively, the "Funds") each, a closed-end management investment company, announced today its Board of Trustees (each a "Board" and collectively, the "Boards") have approved an increase in each Fund's respective annualized distribution rate on NAV from 10% to 12%.

Notably, HQH and HQL had previously announced distribution increases in February 2024, which increased the annualized distribution rate from 8% to 10%. The distribution rate for each Fund has therefore increased by 50% since the beginning of 2024.

The increased rate for both Funds will commence with the distributions payable on June 28, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of May 23, 2024 (ex-dividend date May 22, 2024). The Funds each intend to maintain the increased Managed Distribution Policy for at least the next 12 months unless there is significant and unforeseen change in market conditions.

Payment details of the new distribution policy for each of the Funds are reflected in the table below.

Ticker Exchange Fund Distribution Policy Previous Distribution Policy New Declared Distribution Amount HQH NYSE abrdn Healthcare Investors Annualized rate of 10% of rolling NAV Annualized rate of 12% of rolling NAV $ 0.5900 HQL NYSE abrdn Life Sciences Investors Annualized rate of 10% of rolling NAV Annualized rate of 12% of rolling NAV $ 0.4800

HQL and HQH distribute quarterly all or a portion of its net investment income, including current gains, to common shareholders. Each Fund relies on exemptive relief from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that allows the Fund to distribute long-term capital gains as frequently as monthly in any one taxable year. The distributions for each Fund will be made from net investment income, net realized capital gains and, to any extent necessary, return of capital.

Pursuant to their existing elective stock distribution policies, HQH and HQL distributions will automatically be paid in newly issued shares of the respective Fund unless otherwise instructed by the shareholder. Shares of common stock will be issued at the lower of the net asset value ("NAV") per share or the market price per share with a floor for the NAV of not less than 95% of the market price. The valuation date for this stock distribution is June 18, 2024. Fractional shares will generally be settled in cash, except for registered shareholders with book entry accounts at Computershare Investor Services who will have whole and fractional shares added to their account.

Shareholders may request to be paid their quarterly distributions in cash instead of shares of common stock by providing advance notice to the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds their shares if the shares are in "street name," or by filling out in advance an election card received from Computershare Investor Services if the shares are in registered form. To receive the quarterly distribution payable in June 2024 in cash instead of shares of common stock, the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares must advise the Depository Trust Company as to the full and fractional shares for which they want the distribution paid in cash by June 17, 2024, and written notification for the election of cash by registered shareholders must be received by Computershare Investor Services prior to June 17, 2024.

Market Outlook

In approving the increase in distribution rates, the Boards of Trustees considered, among other things, each Fund's strong long term positive total return and the Investment Adviser's outlook on the healthcare sector. The Investment Adviser is optimistic about the prospects of healthcare and biotechnology investment in any reasonable timeframe given the underpinning of a strong fundamental technological and demographic backdrop. The US population is aging with individuals spending more on healthcare as they get older. Simultaneously, innovation continues in many areas of medicine as evidenced by the number of new scientific papers published, clinical trials undertaken and novel products addressing unmet medical needs approved by regulatory agencies worldwide. The Investment Advisers believe this combination of factors bodes well for the healthcare sector over the intermediate and long term.

After a prolonged period of muted returns in the sector, merger and acquisition activity has picked up, clinical trial successes are happening, and specific novel products are being approved. The phenomenal success and impact of the recently approved GLP-1 product group on obesity and diabetes and an indication of the prospect and potential impact of the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors on human health and wellbeing. Furthermore, the macroeconomic environment appears to us to be directionally improving. Interest rate increases, which had a negative effect on growth related sectors like biotechnology appear to have peaked followed by the prospect of potential rate cuts which we expect to would provide a tailwind to the sector. The Funds are poised to take advantage of these trends.

Each Fund's policy is expected to provide a steady and sustainable cash distribution to Fund shareholders that may help reduce the Fund's current discount to NAV. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve these results. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions or the terms of the Fund's policy.

IRS and SEC Distribution Disclosure

Under applicable U.S. tax rules, the amount and character of distributable income for each Fund's fiscal year can be finally determined only as of the end of the Fund's fiscal year. However, under Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and related rules, the Funds may be required to indicate to shareholders the estimated source of certain distributions to shareholders.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the sources of the distributions for purposes of Section 19 of the 1940 Act and the rules adopted thereunder. The tables have been computed based on generally accepted accounting principles. The tables include estimated amounts and percentages for the current distributions paid this month as well as for the cumulative distributions paid relating to fiscal year to date, from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains; and return of capital. The estimated compositions of the distributions may vary because the estimated composition may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies.

The Funds' estimated sources of the current distribution paid this month and for its current fiscal year to date are as follows:

Estimated Amounts of Current Distribution per Share Fund Distribution Amount Net Investment Income Net Realized Short- Term Gains** Net Realized Long- Term Gains Return of Capital HQH $0.5900 - - $0.0531 9% $0.1829 31% $0.3540 60% HQL $0.4800 - - $0.0648 14% $0.1877 39% $0.2275 47%

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year*to Date Cumulative Distributions per Share Fund Distribution Amount Net Investment Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains ** Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital HQH $1.4500 - - $0.1305 9% $0.4495 31% $0.8700 60% HQL $1.1700 - - $0.1580 14% $0.4575 39% $0.5545 47%

* HQH and HQL have a 9/30 fiscal year end.

** Includes currency gains.

Where the estimated amounts above show a portion of the distribution to be a "Return of Capital," it means that Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all the money that you invested in a Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions for the current year will only be made after year-end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. After the end of each calendar year, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders for the prior calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following table provides the Funds' total return performance based on net asset value (NAV) over various time periods compared to the Funds' annualized and cumulative distribution rates.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information Fund Average Annual Total Return on NAV for the 5 Year Period Ending 04/30/2024¹ Current Fiscal Period's Annualized Distribution Rate on NAV² Cumulative Total Return on NAV¹ Cumulative Distribution Rate on NAV² HQH 6.54% 9.63% 5.64% 4.55% HQL 6.11% 9.63% 7.06% 4.52%

1 Return data is net of all fund expenses and fees and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions reinvested at prices obtained under the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan.

2 Based on the Fund's NAV as of April 30, 2024.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's current distributions or from the terms of the distribution policy (the "Distribution Policy").

While NAV performance may be indicative of the Fund's investment performance, it does not measure the value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund. The value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund is determined by the Fund's market price, which is based on the supply and demand for the Fund's shares in the open market.

Pursuant to an exemptive order granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Funds may distribute any long-term capital gains more frequently than the limits provided in Section 19(b) under the 1940 Act and Rule 19b-1 thereunder. Therefore, distributions paid by the Funds during the year may include net income, short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains and/or a return of capital. Net income dividends and short-term capital gain dividends, while generally taxable at ordinary income rates, may be eligible, to the extent of qualified dividend income earned by the Funds, to be taxed at a lower rate not to exceed the maximum rate applicable to your long-term capital gains. Distributions made in any calendar year in excess of investment company taxable income and net capital gain are treated as taxable ordinary dividends to the extent of undistributed earnings and profits, and then as a return of capital that reduces the adjusted basis in the shares held. To the extent return of capital distributions exceed the adjusted basis in the shares held, capital gain is recognized with a holding period based on the period the shares have been held at the date such amount is received.

The payment of distributions in accordance with the Distribution Policy may result in a decrease in a Fund's net assets. A decrease in a Fund's net assets may cause an increase in the Fund's annual operating expense ratio and a decrease in the Fund's market price per share to the extent the market price correlates closely to the Fund's net asset value per share. The Distribution Policy may also negatively affect a Fund's investment activities to the extent that the Fund is required to hold larger cash positions than it typically would hold or to the extent that the Fund must liquidate securities that it would not have sold, for the purpose of paying the distribution. Each Fund's Board has the right to amend, suspend or terminate the Distribution Policy at any time. The amendment, suspension or termination of the Distribution Policy may affect a Fund's market price per share. Investors should consult their tax advisor regarding federal, state, and local tax considerations that may be applicable in their particular circumstances.

The amounts and sources of distributions for tax reporting purposes will depend on each Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. Each Fund is subject to U.S. corporate, tax, and securities laws. Under U.S. tax accounting rules, the amount of distributable income for each fiscal year depends on the dividend and interest income received, the actual exchange rates during the entire year between the U.S. dollar and the currencies in which the Funds' assets are denominated, and on the aggregate gains and losses realized by the Fund during the entire year. Therefore, the exact amount of distributable income for each fiscal year can only be determined as of the end of each Fund's fiscal year, September 30. However, under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, the Funds are required to estimate and disclose the source of each distribution to shareholders. This estimated distribution composition may vary from distribution to distribution because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities and fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which Funds assets are denominated. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Circular 230 disclosure: To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the U.S. Treasury, we inform you that any U.S. tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, and abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

