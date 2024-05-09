A-1 Broadcast: The Gift Insider, Lindsay Roberts, Shares Tips for Mother's Day on TipsOnTV

Gift Guide for Showing Why Every Mom is Special

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Sunday, May 12th, is Mother's Day. Whether it is pampering mom, choosing a special gift, or creating a unique experience or meal, Mother's Day is about honoring everything moms do for the family all year long. Lindsay Roberts, founder of TheGiftInsider.com, gives some suggestions for making celebrations on this special day for mom, grandma and all the special mothers everywhere memorable.

A UNIQUE GIFT THAT WILL HAVE SPECIAL MEANING

Whether they are world travelers or lifelong learners, Rosetta Stone is the perfect gift for every mom. They offer a Lifetime Unlimited subscription which includes access to learning in 25 different languages for life. Rosetta Stone has an award-winning app with lessons as short as five minutes that can fit into the busiest schedules. Right now, it is on sale for 50% off, so get a lifetime subscription for under $200. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com

A GIFT THAT EVERY MOM WILL APPRECIATE

To truly make mom's heart melt this Mother's Day, send a sweet gesture of love with Lindt LINDOR Truffles. Made with fine ingredients, and beautifully crafted to express appreciation, these individually wrapped chocolates are the perfect gift, and with a wide variety of flavors, there's something for every mother figure, including classic flavors like Milk, Dark and White Chocolate. When breaking the shell, the truffle's smooth, luscious center begins to melt, so will she! Find Lindt at retailers nationwide or at lindtusa.com.

CHOOSING THE PERFECT GIFT

Knowing what is in our genes is a one-of-a-kind gift that can help mom plan for a healthier future. 23andMe is known for their DNA test that reveals where in the world our ancestors came from, but they have also provided health insights for years. 23andMe is the first direct-to-consumer company that includes health reports authorized by the FDA. Their DNA test provides personalized and actionable genetic insights to learn potentially life-changing health information affecting women. They are now 35% off their Health and Ancestry service this Mother's Day. For more information, visit 23andme.com

