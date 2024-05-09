Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Resignation of Auditor

Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that Buchannan Barry LLP (the "Predecessor Auditor") has resigned as auditor of the Corporation. The Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") delivered by the Corporation to the Predecessor Auditor stated that:

the Predecessor Auditor resigned on its own initiative;

the resignation of the Predecessor Auditor was considered by the Corporation's board of directors;

the Predecessor Auditor's reports on the Corporation's annual financial statements relating to the period commencing at the beginning of the Corporation's two most recently completed financial years, being the years ending December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, and ending on the Date of Resignation did not express a modified opinion; and

there are no reportable events.

In response, the Predecessor Auditor confirmed that it had reviewed the Notice and, based on its knowledge of such information at that time, it agreed with the information contained in the Notice except as set out below.

The Predecessor Auditor stated that they disagreed with clause (e) in the Notice that there is no reportable event. It is their view that there is a reportable event as there is an unresolved issue that, in their opinion, has, or could have, a material impact on the financial statements, or reports provided by them relating to the financial statements for any financial period during the period commencing at the beginning of the Corporation's two most recently completed financial years and ending on the date of its resignation, and about which it has advised the Corporation that the matter was not resolved to their satisfaction before the date of resignation.

