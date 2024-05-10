Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2024 | 00:02
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A-1 Broadcast: Women's Health Expert Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand Shares Tips to Kick Start Health and Wellness on TipsOnTv

Top OB/GYN Is on a Mission to Impact the Lives of Women

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / May is Women's Health Month, including Women's Health Week from May 12-18. This annual observance is designed to focus attention on the health issues facing women. LaReesa Ferdinand, MD., shares some information about unique products that are available to promote better health outcomes. Dr. Ferdinand believes women should take time to focus more on their own personal health and needs. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services points out that heart disease, breast cancer, osteoporosis, depression, and autoimmune diseases are the top five health issues facing women.

Hormone Expert Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand Shares Tips for National Women's Health Month

Hormone Expert Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand Shares Tips for National Women's Health Month
Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand Offers Suggestions for Women's Health Month



RECOMMEND SOME SUPPLEMENTS

For many patients, supplements can work wonders. One that's highly recommended is Life Extension's FLORASSIST Probiotic Women's Health, an oral probiotic supplement designed with women's vaginal, digestive and immune health in mind. Probiotics play an important role in women's health by providing healthy bacteria. FLORASSIST promotes healthy vaginal flora, pH levels and tissue health, while encouraging digestive comfort and improving immune response. Get it for under $25. For more information, visit www.lifeextension.com

HOW IMPORTANT IS REGULAR EXERCISE

Exercise and good self-care are key to maintaining mental and physical health, and this is especially true for women. For this, try Arnicare Gel. It is scientifically formulated with Arnica and provides relief from everyday muscle aches and pains, swelling from injuries and discoloration from bruises making it an essential part of a pain-free active lifestyle. The fragrance-free formula is quickly absorbed into the skin. Get Arnicare at Walmart and Walgreens. For more information, visit www.arnicare.com

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV
TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle and more.

Contact Information
R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.