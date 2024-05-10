A-1 Broadcast: Women's Health Expert Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand Shares Tips to Kick Start Health and Wellness on TipsOnTv

Top OB/GYN Is on a Mission to Impact the Lives of Women

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / May is Women's Health Month, including Women's Health Week from May 12-18. This annual observance is designed to focus attention on the health issues facing women. LaReesa Ferdinand, MD., shares some information about unique products that are available to promote better health outcomes. Dr. Ferdinand believes women should take time to focus more on their own personal health and needs. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services points out that heart disease, breast cancer, osteoporosis, depression, and autoimmune diseases are the top five health issues facing women.





RECOMMEND SOME SUPPLEMENTS

For many patients, supplements can work wonders. One that's highly recommended is Life Extension's FLORASSIST Probiotic Women's Health, an oral probiotic supplement designed with women's vaginal, digestive and immune health in mind. Probiotics play an important role in women's health by providing healthy bacteria. FLORASSIST promotes healthy vaginal flora, pH levels and tissue health, while encouraging digestive comfort and improving immune response. Get it for under $25. For more information, visit www.lifeextension.com

HOW IMPORTANT IS REGULAR EXERCISE

Exercise and good self-care are key to maintaining mental and physical health, and this is especially true for women. For this, try Arnicare Gel. It is scientifically formulated with Arnica and provides relief from everyday muscle aches and pains, swelling from injuries and discoloration from bruises making it an essential part of a pain-free active lifestyle. The fragrance-free formula is quickly absorbed into the skin. Get Arnicare at Walmart and Walgreens. For more information, visit www.arnicare.com

