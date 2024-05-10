Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024. A total of 230,328,916 Common Shares or 80.18% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a. Election of Directors

Nominee



Votes FOR Nominee Votes FOR Mary S. Chan 95.27% Mary Lou Maher 98.16% Hon. V. Peter Harder 98.97% William A. Ruh 96.46% Jan R. Hauser 99.73% Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera 89.07% Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) 99.54% Matthew Tsien 96.22% Jay K. Kunkel 99.83% Dr. Thomas Weber 95.08% Robert F. MacLellan 97.63% Lisa S. Westlake 95.29%

b. Other Items of Business

Item

Votes FOR Reappointment of Deloitte 99.65% Say on Pay 85.36%

Based on the voting results, all 12 nominees were re-elected to the Board, Deloitte was reappointed as independent auditor, and the "Say on Pay" resolution was approved - in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

Following the annual meeting, Magna's Board confirmed:

Robert F. MacLellan as Board Chair;

Hon. V. Peter Harder as Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee Chair;

William A. Ruh as Technology Committee Chair; and

Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Talent Oversight and Compensation Committee Chair.

Additionally, the Board appointed Mary Lou Maher as Audit Committee Chair.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com¦ 248.761.7004



OUR BUSINESS (1)

Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 179,000(2) employees across 343 manufacturing operations and 105 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magnaor follow us on social.

_________________________________

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.

(2) Number of employees includes over 168,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 11,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.



