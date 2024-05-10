Schneider Electric Presents Inclusive and Sustainable Energy Transition Training Programs for the Youth at Innovation Day In Ivory Coast

New partnership between Schneider Electric and its foundation with INCO

Skilling and empowering youth in energy Transition in Sub-Saharan Africa

Schneider Electric's mission towards a sustainable and inclusive energy transition

Inspiring and empowering youth to become impact-makers in their communities

Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact vision, aimed at achieving a decarbonized world and powering the digital economy. The event, which took place in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on April 23rd, brought together private and public sector actors to showcase innovative solutions that integrate sustainability with technological advancements, reflecting the company's commitment to creating a more sustainable future, with a focus on sub-Saharan Africa.

The International Energy Agency reports a staggering figure: 760 million people worldwide lack access to electricity, posing a significant barrier to both economic and human development. In sub-Saharan Africa alone, approximately 568 million people live without electricity, accounting

for 80% of the global population that do not have access to energy1. This is particularly crucial as today, more than 60% of Africa's population is under the age of 25. By 2030, young Africans are expected to constitute 42% of global youth2.

Schneider Electric aims to contribute towards paving the way for a sustainable future in sub-Saharan Africa. We are dedicated to preparing the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to embrace new opportunities in the energy transition.

As an Impact company, we are committed to bridging progress and sustainability for all since we are equipped with the solutions and expertise of bringing everyone along and accelerating sustainability. One way we achieve this is by providing training to upgrade skills and empowering youth in energy transition through our Youth Impact Through Learning program which involves +400 partners across 45 countries.

Leveraging its expertise and its Foundation, the company supports global and local partners by providing funds and knowledge sharing. With a focus on digital transformation, the "New Skills for the Future & Innovation" program offers energy transition training and project-based learning for students aged 15 to 35 years old. The program is focused on students who actively strive to participate in building a sustainable future while fostering lasting change within their local communities and contributing to a just energy transition. As part of its own sustainability goals, Schneider Electric aims to train 1 million people in energy management by 2025. The company emphasizes that the future of energy transition relies on building a resilient workforce capable of driving sustainable and inclusive energy transition to unlock access to the future for all.

The kick-off ceremony, led by Manish Pant, Executive Vice President of International Operations at Schneider Electric, marked the beginning of a new partnership between Schneider Electric and its foundation with INCO, launching the New Skills for the Future and Innovation program in Sub-Saharan Africa. This collaboration aims to launch the "Get into Energy Transition" program, which will develop 122 hours of digital modules on fundamental skills and project-based learning in the field of energy transition. The program targets 2000 students aged 15 to 27 in Senegal, with a commitment to gender equality by allocating 60% of slots to female candidates. Participants will gain insights into energy transition and

sustainability practices through immersive experiences and professional development opportunities.

"This is a demonstration of our active commitment to create Impact Makers in our local communities and to tackle the energy skills gap for a fair and inclusive energy transition. Creating a sustainable future requires that we bring everyone along to unlock access to the future for all" Manish Pant, Executive VP for International Operations, Schneider Electric.

