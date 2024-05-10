Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Kexing Biopharm recently took an important step forward in cancer therapy. Kexing Biopharm signed a cooperation agreement with Kerui Pharma, a subsidiary of Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Group (hereinafter referred to as "Qingfeng Pharma"), for the international commercialization of Olaparib Tablets. The agreement grants Kexing Biopharm the rights to commercialize Qingfeng Pharma-manufactured Olaparib Tablets in 10 oversea countries.

Olaparib Tablets, as a poly(adenosine diphosphate-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, were initially indicated for BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer, and subsequently expanded to ovarian cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer and other malignancies. It is a first-line therapeutic agent for breast cancer and a first-line maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer recommended by the NCCN clinical guidelines.

Breast cancer and ovarian cancer in females are among the most common types of cancer in the world, with a promising market outlook for breast cancer drugs, estimated to exceed USD 50 billion. For breast cancer treatment, Kexing Biopharm's portfolio includes chemotherapeutics Paclitaxel for injection (Albumin Bound) and Eribulin as chemotherapeutic drugs, also expanding Palbociclib (a CDK4/6 inhibitor with a wider market coverage) as endocrinotherapy, and Trastuzumab and Neratinib (tyrosine kinase inhibitors) as targeted drugs. The recent licensing of Olaparib (a PARP inhibitor) is indicative of ongoing efforts to diversify its offerings for breast cancer in overseas markets.

Kexing Biopharm has been working to expand its reach in overseas markets since 2000, with its flagship self-developed products Human Erythropoietin (EPO) and Human Granulocyte Colony-stimulating Factor (GC) successfully penetrating global markets across an array of countries and regions. Kexing Biopharm's overseas marketing team has drawn on over two decades of experience in international commercialization to craft professional solutions in critical sectors from product registration, market expansion and marketing, to GMP compliance audit. A variety of Kexing Biopharm's products have been approved and are marketed in approximately 40 countries and regions, including Brazil, Indonesia and the Philippines. Since the beginning of 2024, Kexing Biopharm has received numerous on-site GMP inspections by health authorities from various oversea countries. As the company licenses in more new products, its global presence will continue to grow, and mark a bright future.

Kexing Biopharm Co., Ltd.

Haiyan Zheng

kexingbiopharm@kexing.com

www.kexing.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208537

SOURCE: Global News