Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code "HAFN") will release its Q1 2024 results at approximately 07:30 CET on 15 May 2024. In connection with this release, Hafnia will hold an investor presentation with Mikael Skov (CEO), Perry van Echtelt (CFO), Jens Christophersen (EVP), and Thomas Andersen (EVP).

The details are as follows: Date: Wednesday, 15th May 2024 Location Local Time Oslo, Norway 14:30 CET New York, U.S.A 08:30 EST Singapore 20:30 SGT

The financial results presentations will be available via live video webcast via the following link: Click here to join Hafnia's Investor Presentation on 15 May 2024

Meeting ID: 364 498 305 350

Passcode: BkbxHb

Download Teams Join on the web

Or Dial In (audio only): +45 32 72 66 19, 59584768 Denmark

Phone Conference ID: 595 847 68#

A recording of the presentation will be available after the live event on the Hafnia Investor Relations Page: https://investor.hafniabw.com/investing-in-hafnia/default.aspx

About Hafnia

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As Owners and Operators of over 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea. Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contacts:

For further information:

Mikael Skov, CEO Hafnia Limited

+65 8533 8900