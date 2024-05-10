Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
09.05.24
15:29 Uhr
37,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
10.05.2024 | 07:34
Vaisala Group: Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
May 10, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EEST

Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation's Board of Directors decided in its meeting on May 2, 2024, that 3,089,416 series K shares will be converted into series A shares. This conversion was registered into the Trade Register today, on May 10, 2024. Consequently, Vaisala has 36,436,728 shares, of which 3,641,676 are series K shares and 32,795,052 are series A shares. Total votes attached to all shares is 105,628,572. Vaisala holds a total of 135,544 company's series A shares, which represent 0.41% of series A shares and 0.37% of all shares.

More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


