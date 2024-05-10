Anzeige
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
10.05.2024
Bisichi Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

10 May 2024

Bisichi PLC

Annual Report - year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting - 18 June 2024.

This is to confirm that Bisichi PLC has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on 18 June 2024).

The document was published on the company's website and a copy was posted to all shareholders who had requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

An RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM was made on 26 April 2024.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the company's registered office, at 12 Little Portland Street, 2nd Floor, London, England, W1W 8BJ and is available for download from www.bisichi.co.uk

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Garrett Casey
Company Secretary
020 7415 5030

10 May 2024


