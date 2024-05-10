Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Availability of Annual Report and Accounts 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Trident Royalties Plc ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting will be made available to download from the Company's website at www.tridentroyalties.com later today. These two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, will be mailed to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper copies on 14 May 2024.

2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company's AGM is to be held at 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR on 7 June 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

If you wish to attend the AGM physically or appoint a person as your proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting, you are asked to register your intention to attend by email to ben.harber@shma.co.uk with reasonable notice, to allow the Company, if practical, to make appropriate arrangements. If you do not register your intention to attend in this way, this could result in either you or your proxy (if a person other than the Chairman of the Meeting) not being permitted entry to the AGM.

Shareholders wishing to vote on any of the matters of business at the AGM or ask any questions are encouraged to:

1. Submit their votes as soon as possible in advance of the meeting and, in any case, by 11:00 a.m. on 5 June 2024 through the proxy and electronic voting facilities and to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy for this purpose. See the notice of meeting for full details.

2. Submit any questions in connection with the business of the meeting in advance to Ben.Harber@shma.co.uk .

The results of the AGM will be announced as soon as practically possible following conclusion of the meeting.

** Ends **

Contact details:

About Trident

Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.

Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:

Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals; Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America; Targeting attractive small-to-mid size transactions which are often ignored in a sector dominated by large players; Active deal-sourcing which, in addition to writing new royalties and streams, will focus on the acquisition of assets held by natural sellers such as: closed-end funds, prospect generators, junior and mid-tier miners holding royalties as non-core assets, and counterparties seeking to monetise packages of royalties and streams which are otherwise undervalued by the market; Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

The acquisition and aggregation of individual royalties and streams is expected to deliver strong returns for shareholders as assets are acquired on terms reflective of single asset risk compared with the lower risk profile of a diversified, larger scale portfolio. Further value is expected to be delivered by the introduction of conservative levels of leverage through debt. Once scale has been achieved, strong cash generation is expected to support an attractive dividend policy, providing investors with a desirable mix of inflation protection, growth and income.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions and expectations of management and Trident provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would". Although Trident believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. In addition, factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking information stated herein include any factors which affect decisions to pursue mineral exploration on the relevant property and the ultimate exercise of option rights, which may include changes in market conditions, changes in metal prices, general economic and political conditions, environmental risks, and community and non-governmental actions. Such factors will also affect whether Trident will ultimately receive the benefits anticipated pursuant to relevant agreements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Third Party Information

As a royalty and streaming company, Trident often has limited, if any, access to non-public scientific and technical information in respect of the properties underlying its portfolio of royalties and investments, or such information is subject to confidentiality provisions. As such, in preparing this announcement, the Company often largely relies upon information provided by or the public disclosures of the owners and operators of the properties underlying its portfolio of royalties, as available at the date of this announcement.

