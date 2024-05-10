Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JKQ1 | ISIN: CA9191444020 | Ticker-Symbol: 83PN
Tradegate
08.05.24
10:41 Uhr
3,864 Euro
+0,294
+8,24 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEURA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALEURA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5363,59208:54
3,5423,59808:00
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2024 | 08:15
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Energy Inc Announces Result of AGM

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Türkiye, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the auditors of the Corporation, (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation, and (3) an ordinary resolution approving the Corporation's shareholder rights plan.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Nominee

For

Withheld

Total

For

Withheld

Dr. W. Sean Guest

44,391,234

602

44,391,836

100.00%

0.00%

Dr. Timothy R. Marchant

44,332,902

58,934

44,391,836

99.87%

0.13%

James D. McFarland

38,220,564

6,171,272

44,391,836

86.10%

13.90%

Russell J. Hiscock

44,332,604

59,232

44,391,836

99.87%

0.13%

Timothy N. Chapman

44,330,204

61,632

44,391,836

99.86%

0.14%

Lina Lee

44,330,200

61,635

44,391,835

99.86%

0.14%

Anna Green

44,275,302

116,533

44,391,835

99.74%

0.26%

About the Corporation

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Corporation is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +65 6373 6940
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO
Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495
Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
IR@valeuraenergy.com

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser to Valeura) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg
Valeura@camarco.co.uk

Contact details for the Corporation's advisors, covering research analysts, and joint brokers, including Auctus Advisors LLP, Cormark Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Schachter Energy Report, and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are listed on the Corporation's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.