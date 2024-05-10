Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Energy Inc Announces Result of AGM

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Türkiye, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the auditors of the Corporation, (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation, and (3) an ordinary resolution approving the Corporation's shareholder rights plan.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld Total For Withheld Dr. W. Sean Guest 44,391,234 602 44,391,836 100.00% 0.00% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 44,332,902 58,934 44,391,836 99.87% 0.13% James D. McFarland 38,220,564 6,171,272 44,391,836 86.10% 13.90% Russell J. Hiscock 44,332,604 59,232 44,391,836 99.87% 0.13% Timothy N. Chapman 44,330,204 61,632 44,391,836 99.86% 0.14% Lina Lee 44,330,200 61,635 44,391,835 99.86% 0.14% Anna Green 44,275,302 116,533 44,391,835 99.74% 0.26%

About the Corporation

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Corporation is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +65 6373 6940

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO

Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495

Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

IR@valeuraenergy.com

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser to Valeura) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg

Valeura@camarco.co.uk

Contact details for the Corporation's advisors, covering research analysts, and joint brokers, are listed on the Corporation's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.

