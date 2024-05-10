Das Instrument O06 SE0002158568 EASTNINE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2024

The instrument O06 SE0002158568 EASTNINE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2024



Das Instrument F55 SE0017160575 LYCKEGARD GROUP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2024

The instrument F55 SE0017160575 LYCKEGARD GROUP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2024



Das Instrument 2BN US06777U1016 BARNES + NOBLE ED. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2024

The instrument 2BN US06777U1016 BARNES + NOBLE ED. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2024



Das Instrument NXOA FR0013018124 NICOX SA INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2024

The instrument NXOA FR0013018124 NICOX SA INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2024



Das Instrument HLB US43475E1055 HOLCIM NEW(U.ADR)1/5/SF2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2024

The instrument HLB US43475E1055 HOLCIM NEW(U.ADR)1/5/SF2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2024

