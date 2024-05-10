Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
10.05.24
08:18 Uhr
0,940 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9321,08408:45
Dow Jones News
10.05.2024 | 08:31
129 Leser
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Trading Update

DJ Trading Update 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Trading Update 
10-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For immediate release 
10 May 2024 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
2024 AGM Trading Update 
 
Continued strong operational performance in Q1 2024 
 
10 May 2024, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES") provides an update on the 
Company's trading for the three months to 31 March 2024 (the "first quarter" or "Q1") ahead of its AGM today. 
 
Occupancy levels remained strong during the quarter at 99.5% (31 December 2023: 99.4%), underpinned by exceptional 
demand for rental accommodation in Ireland and our efficient operating model, and reflecting the high quality of our 
modern portfolio of assets. 
 
Q1 Net Rental Income Margin, on a like-for-like basis, was approximately in line with the same period last year. Total 
revenue in the quarter declined by 3.9%, reflecting the impact of strategic asset disposals completed in the second 
half of 2023, the net effect of which were broadly neutral as the proceeds were used to repay higher cost debt and 
strengthen the Balance Sheet. Our business continues to be supported by highly recurring cashflows and strong rent 
collections, which remain in excess of 99% and in line with 2023. 
 
The Company continues to maintain its focus on prudent balance sheet and capital management. LTV1 at 31 March 2024 was 
44.7% (31 December 2023: 44.3%) and well within our banking covenants and Irish REIT regime rules. The increase in LTV 
was primarily driven by the payment of the Company's final 2023 dividend during the period. 
 
I-RES will hold its 2024 AGM today at 11:30am at the Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 D04 R2T2. 
 
 
Eddie Byrne, CEO of I-RES, commented: 
 
"I-RES has continued its momentum from 2023 into the first quarter of 2024, delivering another strong operational 
performance. Occupancy rates across our portfolio continue to be in excess of 99%, demonstrating the high-quality 
nature of our assets in attractive locations, and driven by our market leading digital operating platform. We continue 
to believe the medium-term outlook for both the PRS sector in Ireland and the I-RES portfolio remains positive, 
underpinned by strong levels of demand which far outstrip supply. We are continuing to conduct a thorough and 
comprehensive Strategic Review at pace, which is attempting to unlock the inherent value contained with the I-RES 
operating platform and maximise value for shareholders". 
 
1 LTV is based on portfolio valuation as at 31 December 2023 
 
END 
For further information please contact: 
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: 
Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
For Media Queries: 
Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632 
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for 
private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for 
excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution 
to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. 
Important notices 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by 
laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform 
themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. 
Responsibility Statement 
The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the 
knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the 
information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect 
the import of such information. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  320635 
EQS News ID:  1899909 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899909&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
