Northern Data Group's Peak Mining announces new partnership for 28MW of mining, powered by 100% renewable energy

28MW of miners delivering 1.3 EH/s, strategically located in Paraguay

2,860 units of MicroBT's M63-series liquid-cooled WhatsMiners to be installed

Power rate of sub $0.04/kWh, generated by 100% renewable hydropower

FRANKFURT, Germany , May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data Group's Peak Mining today announces a new partnership with Penguin Infrastructure Holding ("Penguin") for 28MW of mining capacity. This project represents a significant next step in Northern Data Group's geographical expansion and enables Peak Mining to increase its hashrate, powered by 100% renewable energy.

The hardware will be energized in H2 2024 and marks Peak Mining's first step into South America. 2,860 units of MicroBT's M63-series liquid-cooled WhatsMiners will be installed at the site. The hardware will generate 1.3 EH/s, contributing to Peak Mining's planned growth to 7.9 EH/s this year.

The site in Paraguay is 100% powered by renewable hydropower harnessed from the 14 GW Itaipu Dam, it is the world's third-largest hydroelectric dam. The site will therefore benefit from the availability of clean energy.

This expansion into South America follows Peak Mining's recent purchase of a 300MW mining data center site in Corpus Christi, Texas, which will power around 4.2 EH/s of MicroBT's miners as well as the construction of a 30MW facility in Grand Forks, North Dakota , which will support approximately 1.1 EH/s of the miners.

This selection of sites underscores Northern Data Group's commitment to meet the demands of the industry as efficiently as possible. Throughout 2024, Northern Data Group will be rapidly expanding its HPC footprint.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Northern Data Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"This partnership is significant to Northern Data Group as we continue to execute on our investment strategy and solidify our position within the global High Performance Computing market, and I'm especially pleased to be working with Penguin, given the team's impressive sustainability standards at this site. It is Peak Mining's first expansion into South America and is another milestone for the company as it continues to scale its international Bitcoin mining capabilities."

Niek Beudeker, Managing Director, Peak Mining, commented:

"I'm pleased to partner with Penguin to expand our mining capacity to Paraguay. The Penguin team has done a tremendous job in constructing the site and building a strong local team. This agreement, structured as a partnership, will allow for better alignment of both parties than with a standard hosting arrangement. The partnership demonstrates our commitment to leveraging 100% clean energy to meet growing industry demand, efficiently".

Björn Schmidtke, CEO at Penguin Group, commented:

"This strategic alliance with Northern Data Group strengthens our position as a leader in hosting next-generation High Performance Computing and also allows us to strengthen our capabilities and expand our offerings in cutting-edge areas such as AI compute. We are committed to advancing in this constantly accelerating world, which demands more high-quality services to keep evolving."

About Peak Mining

Peak Mining, part of the Northern Data Group, is powering the future of the Bitcoin network. We deliver industry-leading operating and energy efficiency in Bitcoin mining through the latest hardware alongside innovative technology and HPC infrastructure. With our heritage dating back to 2013, we've been innovating for over a decade and have been at the forefront of the industry ever since. Our high-quality infrastructure is purpose-built to secure the Bitcoin network, and we're driven to continuously find new efficiencies driving value for our investors. We're delivering long term value in more responsible ways.

About Penguin

Penguin Group is at the forefront of HPC and cloud services powered by fully renewable hydro power in South America. Its core value is the mission to Transform Energy into Human Potential. This mission is achieved through Penguin Academy, a revolutionary education concept where students 'learn by doing' and has already trained thousands of young people to become the next generation of tech talent. Penguin aims to transform Paraguay into the Technological Hub of South America and expand their concept and mission globally.

About Northern Data Group

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-technology. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business platforms: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC solutions, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/northern-data-groups-peak-mining-announces-new-partnership-for-28mw-of-mining-powered-by-100-renewable-energy-302141597.html