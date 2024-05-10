



Company Name: ZEAL Network SE

ISIN: DE000ZEAL241



Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 10.05.2024

Target price: EUR 53.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Staggering Q1 kicks off new growth phase; chg est. & PT

On Wednesday, ZEAL released staggering Q1 results above expectations with strong sales growth and better than expected profitability. Moreover, ZEAL substantially improved marketing efficiency which drove customer growth to record levels. In detail:



Strong Lottery business: Lottery billings came in better than expected at EUR 246m, +22% yoy (eNuW: EUR

234m) and were driven by 4x peak jackpots. Lottery sales grew by 28% yoy to EUR 32m (eNuW: EUR 31m) thanks to the strong billings coupled with a solid billings margin of 13.0%, up 0.9pp yoy (eNuW: 13.2%).



Upbeat Games adoption: Games contributed better than expected with billings of EUR 31m (eNuW: EUR

25m) and sales of EUR 2.2m (eNuW: EUR 1.9m) driven by further additions to the Games portfolio as well as user adoption with MAUs growing by 22% qoq to 22k (eNuW: 20k). Consequently, the ARPU stood at EUR 33.6 (vs. EUR 8.0 at Lottery) highlighting the attractive user economics at Games.

Dynamic top-line: Q1 sales rose by 35% yoy to EUR 36.1m (eNuW: EUR 34.8m). Based on an average jackpot development, we expect a slight qoq sales decline in Q2e (eNuW: EUR 34m; due to less user activity) before the planned expansion in the billings margin to above 15% (currently: 13%) should unfold its posititve effect on sales from Q3e onwards (eNuW: EUR 38m in Q3e / EUR 42m in Q4e).



EBITDA much better than expected: Q1 EBITDA came in at EUR 9.4m, +1% yoy (eNuW: EUR 5.1m) despite heavy marketing expenses of EUR 13.4m (eNuW: EUR 14m), but driven by higher than expected sales and lower than expected indirect costs of EUR 3.6m (-20% qoq; eNuW: EUR 5.8m), as the majority of ramp-up costs of the new social lottery will likely be incurred towards the end of the year and not in Q1 and Q2.



Improved marketing efficiency: Costs per Lead decreased by 10% yoy to EUR 33 (eNuW: EUR 40), showing that customer acquisiton has become more efficient. In sum, ZEAL accounted for 320k new registrations (+124% yoy; eNuW: 350k) and grew their MAU in Lottery by 21% to 1.33m (eNuW: 1.26m).

Guidance well in reach: Management confirmed the guidance (see bottom right), but based on our revised estimates, we expect a reach at the upper-end of the guidance, due to the improved user base.

Therefore, we reiterate our BUY recommendation as well as ZEAL's position in the NuWays' AlphaList

with an increased PT of EUR 53.00 (old: EUR 51.00), based on DCF.

