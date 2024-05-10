DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.8528 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1423433 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 320789 EQS News ID: 1900299 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1900299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)