PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today released a letter to shareholders from Founder and CEO David Barrett alongside results for its quarter ended March 31, 2024.

A Message From Our Founder

Q1'24 was a great start to the year. We are back to strong Operating cash flow and Free cash flow profitability, producing our best quarterly Free cash flow since Q1 of last year, and we are also increasing our full-year guidance.

Though seasonally soft in terms of revenue, interchange from the Expensify Card continued growing by leaps and bounds: up 13% month on month in March alone. Additionally, while some existing customers did shed internal employees (thereby reducing our active seat count), our strong margins continue to fortify our cash position to help us ride out these near term headwinds.

Next, we announced our highly anticipated corporate travel service, which already has a sizable backlog of interest and will be cross sold through our existing account manager and sales teams. Expensify Travel is designed to scale up to the very top of the market, and is the most commonly requested feature from our midmarket and enterprise customers.

Finally - and most exciting of all - we have made outstanding progress in developing New Expensify. Not only have we executed some extremely delicate back-end upgrades with minimal downtime, but we have completed the core pieces of the "critical viral path". This is the uniquely Expensify "superapp experience" that we believe will enable us to seamlessly convert viral consumer signups into highly qualified SMB leads in the "untapped 99%" of the market, that then grow into reliable midmarket profit centers.

I couldn't be more proud of our product development team in crossing this key watershed, enabling us to move past core feature development to focus on rock solid stability, glassy-smooth performance, and highly optimized conversion flows.

It's been a long journey. But by this time next quarter, New Expensify and Expensify Travel are both expected to be producing new incremental revenue, as well as helping retain and expand existing customers for years to come. It takes a lot of work to make something look this simple, and I can't wait to show you on the earnings call (or visit exfy.com/roadmap to see it yourself)!

-david

Founder and CEO of Expensify

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Financial:

Revenue was $33.5 million, a decrease of 16% compared to the same period last year.

Generated $3.5 million cash from operating activities.

Free cash flow was $5.2 million.

Net loss was $3.8 million, compared to $5.9 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $3.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.1 million.

Interchange derived from the Expensify Card grew to $3.5 million, an increase of 57% compared to the same period last year.

Impact of Cost Cutting Measures

As referenced previously, the company underwent aggressive cost cutting midway through the quarter ended December 31, 2023, with the full impact realized for the duration of the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as summarized below: Generated $3.5 million cash from operating activities, an improvement of $4.0 million, or 739%, quarter over quarter. Free cash flow was $5.2 million, an improvement of $8.8 million, or 242%, quarter over quarter. Net loss was $3.8 million, an improvement of $3.4 million, or 48%, quarter over quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $3.7 million, an improvement of $0.3 million, or 10%, quarter over quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.1 million, an improvement of $1.3 million, or 22%, quarter over quarter.

Free Cash Flow Guidance: See Financial Outlook section for updated Free cash flow guidance for fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Business:

Paid members - Paid members were 688,000, a decrease of 8% from the same period last year.

Paid members were 688,000, a decrease of 8% from the same period last year. Expense tracking - The company added enterprise-grade receipt scanning and distance tracking to New Expensify to capture emerging SMBs at their earliest stages and provide an upgrade path for future growth.

The company added enterprise-grade receipt scanning and distance tracking to New Expensify to capture emerging SMBs at their earliest stages and provide an upgrade path for future growth. Expense splitting - The company launched consumer group expense splitting in New Expensify, which combines Venmo-style payments and Splitwise-style settlements in a WhatsApp-style chat.

The company launched consumer group expense splitting in New Expensify, which combines Venmo-style payments and Splitwise-style settlements in a WhatsApp-style chat. Corporate travel - Rolling out to customers in waves, the company has begun onboarding its waitlist of customers to its new global travel offering, Expensify Travel, including a top accounting, finance, and HR firm for startups, Escalon Services. To jump the line and get access earlier, join the waitlist at use.expensify.com/travel .

Rolling out to customers in waves, the company has begun onboarding its waitlist of customers to its new global travel offering, Expensify Travel, including a top accounting, finance, and HR firm for startups, Escalon Services. To jump the line and get access earlier, join the waitlist at . Invoicing - The company launched invoicing on its next-gen platform, New Expensify, designed to boost bottom-up adoption and increase market share among sole proprietors and other growing VSBs.

The company launched invoicing on its next-gen platform, New Expensify, designed to boost bottom-up adoption and increase market share among sole proprietors and other growing VSBs. Updated Expensify Card Program - Launched a new card program which provides more interchange per transaction and applies to all new cards issued subsequent to launch. Under the new program, interchange is recognized as revenue.

Financial Outlook

Expensify's outlook statements are based on current estimates, expectations and assumptions and are not a guarantee of future performance. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the results expressed by this guidance.

Free Cash Flow

Expensify estimates Free cash flow of $11.0 million to $13.0 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for free cash flow estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of net cash provided by operating activities and certain reconciling items on a forward-looking basis, which could be significant to the Company's results.

Stock Based Compensation

An estimate of expected stock-based compensation for the next four fiscal quarters is as follows, which is driven primarily by the pre-IPO grant of RSUs issued to all employees (which vest quarterly over eight years with approximately five years remaining).

Est. stock-based compensation (millions) Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Low High Low High Low High Low High Cost of revenue, net $ 2.8 $ 3.5 $ 2.7 $ 3.4 $ 2.6 $ 3.3 $ 2.4 $ 3.1 Research and development 2.9 3.6 2.9 3.6 2.8 3.5 2.5 3.2 General and administrative 1.7 2.1 1.6 2.0 1.6 2.0 1.4 1.8 Sales and marketing 0.5 0.7 0.5 0.7 0.5 0.7 0.5 0.7 Total $ 7.9 $ 9.9 $ 7.7 $ 9.7 $ 7.5 $ 9.5 $ 6.8 $ 8.8

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Expensify, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands, except share data) As of March 31, As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,340 $ 47,510 Accounts receivable, net 13,557 13,834 Settlement assets, net 48,513 39,261 Prepaid expenses 4,379 5,649 Other current assets 27,399 30,978 Total current assets 143,188 137,232 Capitalized software, net 15,107 12,494 Property and equipment, net 14,138 14,372 Lease right-of-use assets 5,954 6,435 Deferred tax assets, net 466 457 Other assets 5,918 5,794 Total assets $ 184,771 $ 176,784 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 1,373 $ 1,425 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,326 9,390 Borrowings under line of credit 15,000 15,000 Current portion of long-term debt, net of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 7,624 7,655 Lease liabilities, current 436 432 Settlement liabilities 35,560 33,990 Total current liabilities 70,319 67,892 Lease liabilities, non-current 6,155 6,467 Other liabilities 1,787 1,681 Total liabilities 78,261 76,040 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; no shares of preferred stock issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, par value $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares of Class A common stock authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 71,755,477 and 70,569,815 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 24,994,705 and 24,994,989 shares of LT10 common stock authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 7,333,335 and 7,333,619 shares of LT10 common stock issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 24,969,634 and 24,998,941 shares of LT50 common stock authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 7,395,695 and 7,321,894 shares of LT50 common stock issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 9 8 Additional paid-in capital 251,055 241,509 Accumulated deficit (144,554 ) (140,773 ) Total stockholders' equity 106,510 100,744 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 184,771 $ 176,784

Expensify, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 33,535 $ 40,101 Cost of revenue, net (1) 14,584 15,775 Gross margin 18,951 24,326 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 5,929 5,418 General and administrative (1) 11,431 12,429 Sales and marketing (1) 3,384 9,183 Total operating expenses 20,744 27,030 Loss from operations (1,793 ) (2,704 ) Interest and other expenses, net (954 ) (1,416 ) Loss before income taxes (2,747 ) (4,120 ) Provision for income taxes (1,034 ) (1,825 ) Net loss $ (3,781 ) $ (5,945 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares of common stock used to compute net loss per share: Basic and diluted 85,141,411 81,768,429

(1 ) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cost of revenue, net $ 2,932 $ 3,306 Research and development 2,749 2,206 General and administrative 1,703 2,644 Sales and marketing 140 1,848 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 7,524 $ 10,004

Expensify, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,781 ) $ (5,945 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,423 1,413 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 136 181 Loss on impairment, receivables and sale or disposal of equipment 337 146 Stock-based compensation expense 7,524 10,004 Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 11 11 Deferred tax assets (9 ) (30 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 139 707 Settlement assets, net (6,120 ) (2,683 ) Prepaid expenses 1,270 1,414 Other current assets 171 406 Other assets (124 ) 8 Accounts payable (260 ) 944 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,044 1,947 Operating lease liabilities 34 (206 ) Settlement liabilities 1,570 (738 ) Other liabilities 106 63 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,471 7,642 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment - (28 ) Software development costs (2,829 ) (870 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,829 ) (898 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments of finance leases (31 ) (201 ) Principal payments of outstanding debt (37 ) (150 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (8 ) - Repurchases of early exercised stock options (32 ) (7 ) Proceeds from common stock purchased under Matching Plan 914 1,099 Proceeds from issuance of common stock on exercise of stock options 39 66 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards - (666 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 845 141 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,487 6,885 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 96,658 147,710 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 98,145 $ 154,595 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 454 $ 1,409 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,164 $ 351 Noncash investing and financing items: Stock-based compensation capitalized as software development costs $ 915 $ 657 Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 223 $ - Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases $ - $ 145 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,340 $ 111,232 Restricted cash included in other current assets 24,267 19,013 Restricted cash included in settlement assets, net 24,538 24,350 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 98,145 $ 154,595

Expensify, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net loss $ (3,781 ) $ (5,945 ) $ (7,204 ) Net loss margin (11 )% (15 )% (20 )% Add: Provision for income taxes 1,034 1,825 1,049 Interest and other expenses, net 954 1,416 169 Depreciation and amortization 1,383 1,413 1,240 Stock-based compensation 7,524 10,004 10,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,114 $ 8,713 $ 5,854 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21 % 22 % 17 %

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Margin Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net loss $ (3,781 ) $ (5,945 ) $ (7,204 ) Net loss margin (11 )% (15 )% (20 )% Add: Stock-based compensation 7,524 10,004 10,600 Non-GAAP net income $ 3,743 $ 4,059 $ 3,396 Non-GAAP net income margin 11 % 10 % 10 %

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,471 $ 7,642 $ (543 ) Operating cash flow margin 10 % 19 % (2 )% (Increase) decrease in changes in assets and liabilities: Settlement assets 6,120 2,683 (2,983 ) Settlement liabilities (1,570 ) 738 2,343 Adjusted operating cash flow 8,021 11,063 (1,183 ) Less:. Purchases of property and equipment - (28 ) (281 ) Software development costs (2,829 ) (870 ) (2,180 ) Free cash flow $ 5,192 $ 10,165 $ (3,644 ) Free cash flow margin 15 % 25 % (10 )%

