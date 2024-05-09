BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Revenue for the first quarter was up 3% year-over-year to $111.4 million, and GAAP net loss was $(20.1) million, compared to $(14.6) million for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $111.4 million, an increase of 3% compared to $108.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Revenue from subscription services was $105.3 million, an increase of 7% compared to $98.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Revenue from professional services, software licenses and other was $6.1 million, a decrease of 36% compared to $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating loss was $(14.9) million, compared to $(15.4) million for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income was $8.2 million, compared to $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss was $(20.1) million, compared to $(14.6) million for the first quarter of 2023. GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(0.49) based on 41.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $(0.36) for the first quarter of 2023, based on 40.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income was $8.0 million, compared to $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.18, based on 43.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $0.25 for the first quarter of 2023, based on 43.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.7 million, compared to $15.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash flow from operations was an inflow of $2.1 million, compared to $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted for one-time cash payments related to our 2022 Strategic Realignment program, adjusted free cash flow was an inflow of $1.9 million, compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $416 million, and 26 CEM customers were added during the quarter.

Deal metrics: 37 deals over $100,000; 6 deals over $500,000.

Key Performance Metric

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the expected recurring revenue in the next twelve months from active customer contracts, assuming no increases or reductions in the subscriptions from that cohort of customers. Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR as an indicator of future or expected results. Our presentation of this metric may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Non-GAAP operating income excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation and costs related to the 2022 Strategic Realignment. Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, costs related to the 2022 Strategic Realignment, accretion of interest on convertible senior notes and the tax impact of such adjustments. EBITDA represents net loss before interest income and interest expense, income tax expense and benefit and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and costs related to the 2022 Strategic Realignment. Free cash flow represents cash provided by operating activities minus cash used for capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Adjusted free cash flow represents free cash flow as further adjusted for cash payments for the 2022 Strategic Realignment.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Everbridge's financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial, operational and budgetary decision-making purposes, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, and to generate future operating plans. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information regarding past financial performance and future prospects, and permit us to more thoroughly analyze key financial metrics used to make operational decisions. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: our proposed acquisition by entities affiliated with Thoma Bravo, L.P. ("Thoma Bravo"); our expectation regarding the timing and completion of the proposed acquisition by entities affiliated with Thoma Bravo; the effect of recent changes in our senior management team on our business; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, including our ability to remediate the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting in the anticipated timeframe, if at all; the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers' expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we filed with the SEC on February 27, 2024 and other subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,432 $ 122,440 Restricted cash 2,097 2,120 Accounts receivable, net 101,720 119,389 Prepaid expenses 13,826 12,880 Deferred costs and other current assets 31,365 36,604 Total current assets 270,440 293,433 Property and equipment, net 7,369 8,305 Capitalized software development costs, net 31,334 31,630 Goodwill 512,545 517,184 Intangible assets, net 120,809 130,264 Restricted cash 790 811 Prepaid expenses 1,053 902 Deferred costs and other assets 44,123 43,356 Total assets $ 988,463 $ 1,025,885 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,113 $ 15,013 Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities 30,987 32,824 Accrued expenses 18,003 36,346 Deferred revenue 248,511 242,789 Convertible senior notes, current 63,201 63,110 Other current liabilities 7,687 8,918 Total current liabilities 376,502 399,000 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, noncurrent 5,627 6,429 Convertible senior notes, noncurrent 296,989 296,561 Deferred tax liabilities 4,882 4,318 Other long-term liabilities 16,307 17,268 Total liabilities 700,307 723,576 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 42 41 Additional paid-in capital 783,732 771,779 Accumulated deficit (469,497 ) (449,429 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,121 ) (20,082 ) Total stockholders' equity 288,156 302,309 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 988,463 $ 1,025,885

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 111,429 $ 108,268 Cost of revenue 32,444 31,981 Gross profit 78,985 76,287 Gross margin 70.88 % 70.46 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 37,118 42,188 Research and development 22,848 25,004 General and administrative 31,541 24,466 Restructuring 2,344 21 Total operating expenses 93,851 91,679 Operating loss (14,866 ) (15,392 ) Other income, net Interest and investment income 1,084 1,737 Interest expense (539 ) (769 ) Other income (expense), net (396 ) 618 Total other income, net 149 1,586 Loss before income taxes (14,717 ) (13,806 ) Provision for income taxes (5,351 ) (842 ) Net loss $ (20,068 ) $ (14,648 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.49 ) $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,330,475 40,274,069 Diluted 41,330,475 40,274,069 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (6,039 ) 2,426 Total comprehensive loss $ (26,107 ) $ (12,222 ) Stock-based compensation expense included in the above: (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,287 $ 1,655 Sales and marketing 4,067 4,747 Research and development 2,639 3,726 General and administrative 3,419 3,321 Total stock-based compensation $ 11,412 $ 13,449

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (20,068 ) $ (14,648 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,447 14,774 Amortization of deferred costs 4,860 4,514 Deferred income taxes (35 ) (501 ) Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 519 715 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 1 (352 ) Provision for credit losses and sales reserve 441 1,635 Stock-based compensation 11,412 13,449 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 17,853 11,994 Prepaid expenses (1,097 ) (2,465 ) Deferred costs (4,621 ) (5,909 ) Other assets 3,000 (597 ) Accounts payable (6,539 ) (1,732 ) Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities (1,837 ) (1,652 ) Accrued expenses (18,343 ) (797 ) Deferred revenue 4,316 3,589 Other liabilities (2,167 ) (1,442 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,142 20,575 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (247 ) (575 ) Proceeds from landlord reimbursement 2,006 - Proceeds from sale of assets 13 4,289 Additions to capitalized software development costs (3,958 ) (4,112 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,186 ) (398 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments associated with shares withheld to settle employee tax withholding liability (2,164 ) (1,866 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,853 2,546 Proceeds from stock option exercises 53 1,263 Other (18 ) (19 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (276 ) 1,924 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (732 ) 63 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,052 ) 22,164 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period 125,371 201,594 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period $ 124,319 $ 223,758

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles our GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit (in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 78,985 $ 76,287 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,521 2,385 Stock-based compensation 1,287 1,655 2022 Strategic Realignment 65 341 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 81,858 $ 80,668

The following table reconciles our GAAP gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin(1): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Gross margin 70.9 % 70.5 % Amortization of acquired intangibles margin 1.4 % 2.2 % Stock-based compensation margin 1.2 % 1.5 % 2022 Strategic Realignment margin 0.1 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 73.5 % 74.5 % (1) Columns may not add up due to rounding.

The following table reconciles our GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income (in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating loss $ (14,866 ) $ (15,392 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 8,583 9,648 Stock-based compensation 11,412 13,449 2022 Strategic Realignment 3,083 2,405 Non-GAAP operating income $ 8,212 $ 10,110

The following table reconciles our GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (20,068 ) $ (14,648 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 8,583 9,648 Stock-based compensation 11,412 13,449 2022 Strategic Realignment 3,083 2,404 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 519 715 Income tax adjustments 4,444 (737 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 7,973 $ 10,831

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (Continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles our GAAP net loss per basic share to non-GAAP net income per basic share(1): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss per basic share??? $ (0.49 ) $ (0.36 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles per basic share??? 0.21 0.24 Stock-based compensation per basic share??? 0.28 0.33 2022 Strategic Realignment per basic share??? 0.07 0.06 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes per basic share??? 0.01 0.02 Income tax adjustments per basic share??? 0.11 (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net income per basic share??? $ 0.19 $ 0.27 (1) Amounts may not add up due to rounding.

The following table reconciles our GAAP net loss per diluted share to non-GAAP net income per diluted share(1): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss per diluted share??? $ (0.49 ) $ (0.36 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles per diluted share??? 0.20 0.22 Stock-based compensation per diluted share??? 0.26 0.31 2022 Strategic Realignment per diluted share??? 0.07 0.05 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes per diluted share??? 0.01 0.02 Income tax adjustments per diluted share??? 0.10 (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share??? $ 0.18 $ 0.25 (1) Amounts may not add up due to differences in GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) and diluted shares.

(a) GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,330,475 40,274,069 Diluted 41,330,475 40,274,069 (b) Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,330,475 40,274,069 Diluted 43,792,612 43,767,021 GAAP diluted weighted-average shares include dilutive potential common shares related to stock-based compensation grants. Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares include dilutive potential common shares related to convertible notes and stock-based compensation grants.

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (Continued)

(unaudited)



The following tables reconcile our GAAP net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow and net loss margin to EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin (dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (20,068 ) $ (14,648 ) Interest and investment expense, net (545 ) (968 ) Provision for income taxes 5,351 842 Depreciation and amortization 14,447 14,774 EBITDA (815 ) - Stock-based compensation 11,412 13,449 2022 Strategic Realignment 3,083 2,404 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,680 $ 15,853 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,142 $ 20,575 Capital expenditures (247 ) (575 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,958 ) (4,112 ) Free cash flow (2,063 ) 15,888 Cash payments for 2022 Strategic Realignment 3,923 4,121 Adjusted free cash flow $ 1,860 $ 20,009 Net loss margin (18.0 )% (13.5 )% Interest and investment expense, net margin (0.5 )% (0.9 )% Provision for income taxes margin 4.8 % 0.8 % Depreciation and amortization margin 13.0 % 13.6 % EBITDA margin (0.7 )% - Stock-based compensation margin 10.2 % 12.4 % 2022 Strategic Realignment margin 2.8 % 2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.3 % 14.6 % (margin % columns may not add up due to rounding)

Remaining Performance Obligations as of March 31, 2024

(in millions) Remaining Performance Obligations Remaining Performance Obligations

Next Twelve Months Subscription and other contracts $ 488 $ 302 Professional services contracts 10 9

