First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Grew production 3% to 23,842 barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") per day (45% oil), from 23,167 Boe per day for the first quarter of 2023.

Reported net income of $16.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, versus $36.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the prior year period. First quarter Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) totaled $15.3 million, or $0.12 adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP).

Generated $64.5 million of Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP).

Placed 5.07 net wells online.

Declared dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock.

Ended the first quarter of 2024 with liquidity of $123.0 million.

Luke Brandenberg, President and CEO of Granite Ridge, commented, " Our first quarter 2024 performance is how we hope to start every year as we beat internal projections across the board, captured multiple acquisitions, and saw great execution by our Strategic Partners. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate that what we are building at Granite Ridge is different, repeatable, and resilient as we both grow the business and return capital to shareholders while maintaining conservative leverage."

First Quarter 2024 Summary

First quarter 2024 oil production volumes totaled 10,650 barrels ("Bbls") per day, a 0.7% decrease from the first quarter of 2023. Natural gas production for the first quarter of 2024 totaled 79,151 thousand cubic feet of natural gas ("Mcf") per day, a 6% increase from the first quarter of 2023. As a result, the Company's total production for the first quarter of 2024 grew 3% from the first quarter of the prior year to 23,842 Boe per day.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $16.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. Excluding non-cash and special items, the first quarter 2024 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) was $15.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. The Company's average realized price for oil and natural gas for the first quarter of 2024, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, was $78.17 per Bbl and $1.84 per Mcf, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $64.5 million, compared to $70.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 cash flow from operating activities was $68.7 million, including $7.1 million in working capital changes. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes (non-GAAP) was $61.6 million. Costs incurred for development activities totaled $62.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.

During the quarter, the Company closed four short-cycle oil and gas acquisitions in the Permian Basin with aggregate inventory of 2.5 net locations, acquisition cost of $6.8 million (inclusive of expected future carry), and estimated future development capital expenditures of $23 million. These acquisitions, and the related development capital and production, were included in the Company's original 2024 guidance.

Traditional Non-Op

Midland and Delaware Basins - three transactions with aggregate inventory of 1.1 net locations, acquisition cost of $3.6 million (inclusive of expected future carry), and estimated future development capital expenditures of $13 million

Controlled Capital through Strategic Partnerships

Delaware Basin - one transaction with inventory of 1.4 net locations, acquisition cost of $3.2 million (inclusive of expected future carry), and estimated future development capital expenditures of $10 million

Operational Activity

The table below provides a summary of gross and net wells completed and put on production for the first quarter 2024:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Gross Net Permian 17 1.52 Eagle Ford 8 2.90 Bakken 18 0.29 Haynesville 6 0.34 DJ 9 0.02 Total 58 5.07

On March 31, 2024, the Company had 264 gross (14.3 net) wells in process.

Costs Incurred

The table below provides the costs incurred for oil and natural gas producing activities for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Property acquisition costs: Proved $ 1,147 $ 17,989 Unproved 1,481 9,630 Development costs 62,639 98,606 Total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties $ 65,267 $ 126,225

Commodity Derivatives Update

The Company's commodity derivatives strategy is intended to manage its exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Please see the table under "Derivatives Information" below for detailed information about Granite Ridge's current derivatives positions.

2024 Guidance

The following table summarizes the Company's operational and financial guidance for 2024, which is unchanged.

Annual production (Boe per day) 23,250 - 25,250 Oil as a % of sales volumes 47 % Acquisitions ($ in millions) $35 - $35 Development capital expenditures ($ in millions) $230 - $250 Total capital expenditures ($ in millions) $265 - $285 Net wells placed on production 22 - 24 Lease operating expenses (per Boe) $6.50 - $7.50 Production and ad valorem taxes (as a % of total sales) 7% - 8% Cash general and administrative expense ($ in millions) $23 - $26

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled, non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. We own a portfolio of wells and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific unconventional basins across the United States. Rather than drill wells ourselves, we increase asset diversity and decrease overhead by investing in a smaller piece of a larger number of high-graded wells drilled by proven public and private operators. We create value by generating sustainable full-cycle risk adjusted returns for investors, offering a rewarding experience for our team, and delivering reliable energy solutions to all - safely and responsibly. For more information, visit Granite Ridge's website at www.graniteridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release regarding, without limitation, Granite Ridge's 2024 outlook, financial position, operating and financial performance, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, industry conditions, indebtedness covenant compliance, capital expenditures, production and cash flows are forward-looking statements. When used in this release, forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "continue," "anticipate," "target," "could," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may" or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Items contemplating or making assumptions about actual or potential future production and sales, market size, collaborations, and trends or operating results also constitute such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors (many of which are beyond Granite Ridge's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, including the following: the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, Granite Ridge's financial performance following the business combination, changes in Granite Ridge's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans, changes in current or future commodity prices and interest rates, supply chain disruptions, infrastructure constraints and related factors affecting our properties, ability to acquire additional development opportunities and potential or pending acquisition transactions, as well as the effects of such acquisitions on the Company's cash position and levels of indebtedness, changes in reserves estimates or the value thereof, operational risks including, but not limited to, the pace of drilling and completions activity on our properties, changes in the markets in which Granite Ridge competes, geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws, legislation, or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters, cyber-related risks, the fact that reserve estimates depend on many assumptions that may turn out to be inaccurate and that any material inaccuracies in reserve estimates or underlying assumptions will materially affect the quantities and present value of Granite Ridge's reserves, the outcome of any known and unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings, limited liquidity and trading of Granite Ridge's securities, acts of war, terrorism or uncertainty regarding the effects and duration of global hostilities, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, continued instability in the Middle East, including from the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and any associated armed conflicts or related sanctions which may disrupt commodity prices and create instability in the financial markets, and market conditions and global, regulatory, technical, and economic factors beyond Granite Ridge's control, including the potential adverse effects of world health events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting capital markets, general economic conditions, global supply chains and Granite Ridge's business and operations, and increasing regulatory and investor emphasis on, and attention to, environmental, social and governance matters.

Granite Ridge has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Granite Ridge's control. Granite Ridge does not undertake any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the federal securities laws, and our ability to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDAX, Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Free Cash Flow.

See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description and reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par value and share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 20,782 $ 10,430 Revenue receivable 64,831 72,934 Advances to operators 15,207 4,928 Prepaid and other expenses 2,737 1,716 Derivative assets - commodity derivatives 7,094 11,117 Equity investments 58,207 50,427 Total current assets 168,858 151,552 Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method 1,301,346 1,236,683 Accumulated depletion (508,307 ) (467,141 ) Total property and equipment, net 793,039 769,542 Long-term assets: Derivative assets - commodity derivatives - 1,189 Other long-term assets 4,785 4,821 Total long-term assets 4,785 6,010 Total assets $ 966,682 $ 927,104 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accrued expenses $ 62,028 $ 60,875 Other liabilities 4,081 1,204 Total current liabilities 66,109 62,079 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 137,500 110,000 Derivative liabilities - commodity derivatives 657 - Asset retirement obligations 9,589 9,391 Deferred tax liability 78,809 73,989 Total long-term liabilities 226,555 193,380 Total liabilities 292,664 255,459 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 431,000,000 shares authorized, 136,424,207 and 136,040,777 issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 653,686 653,174 Retained earnings 56,660 54,782 Treasury stock, at cost, 5,680,255 and 5,677,627 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (36,342 ) (36,325 ) Total stockholders' equity 674,018 671,645 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 966,682 $ 927,104

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Revenues: Oil and natural gas sales $ 88,996 $ 91,310 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 15,479 13,772 Production and ad valorem taxes 5,749 5,717 Depletion and accretion expense 40,941 33,852 Impairments of unproved properties 732 - General and administrative (including non-cash stock-based compensation of $512 and $1,059 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 6,492 8,579 Total operating costs and expenses 69,393 61,920 Net operating income 19,603 29,390 Other income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivatives - commodity derivatives (3,161 ) 13,323 Interest expense (3,159 ) (339 ) Gain on derivatives - common stock warrants - 5,278 Gain on equity investments 7,779 - Other 2 - Total other income 1,461 18,262 Income before income taxes 21,064 47,652 Income tax expense 4,837 10,786 Net income $ 16,227 $ 36,866 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.28 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 130,136 133,002 Diluted 130,160 133,002

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 16,227 $ 36,866 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion and accretion expense 40,941 33,852 Impairments of unproved properties 732 - (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives 3,161 (13,323 ) Net cash receipts from commodity derivatives 2,708 6,386 Stock-based compensation 512 1,059 Amortization of deferred financing costs 295 163 Gain on derivatives - common stock warrants - (5,278 ) Gain on equity investments (7,779 ) - Deferred income taxes 4,820 9,964 Other (17 ) (137 ) Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Revenue receivable 8,103 6,433 Accrued expenses (3,213 ) 4,609 Other receivable 530 (260 ) Prepaid and other expenses (1,551 ) 325 Other payable 3,187 815 Net cash provided by operating activities 68,656 81,474 Investing activities: Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties (69,660 ) (105,556 ) Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties (2,627 ) (24,370 ) Refund of advances to operators 1,282 - Net cash used in investing activities (71,005 ) (129,926 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 27,500 25,000 Deferred financing costs (32 ) - Payment of expenses related to formation of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. - (43 ) Purchase of treasury shares (418 ) (1,768 ) Payment of dividends (14,349 ) (14,640 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,701 8,549 Net change in cash and restricted cash 10,352 (39,903 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 10,730 51,133 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 21,082 $ 11,230 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Oil and natural gas property development costs in accrued expenses $ 9,168 $ 3,412 Advances to operators applied to development of oil and natural gas properties $ 23,294 $ 26,299 Cash and restricted cash: Cash $ 20,782 $ 10,930 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 300 300 Cash and restricted cash $ 21,082 $ 11,230

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Summary Production and Price Data The following table sets forth summary information concerning production and operating data for the periods indicated: Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net Sales (in thousands): Oil sales $ 75,766 $ 73,475 Natural gas and related product sales 13,230 17,835 Total revenues 88,996 91,310 Net Production: Oil (MBbl) 969 965 Natural gas (MMcf) 7,203 6,720 Total (MBoe)(1) 2,170 2,085 Average Daily Production: Oil (Bbl) 10,650 10,722 Natural gas (Mcf) 79,151 74,667 Total (Boe)(1) 23,842 23,167 Average Sales Prices: Oil (per Bbl) $ 78.17 $ 76.14 Effect of gain on settled oil derivatives on average price (per Bbl) 0.10 2.02 Oil net of settled oil derivatives (per Bbl) (2) 78.27 78.16 Natural gas sales (per Mcf) 1.84 2.65 Effect of gain on settled natural gas derivatives on average price (per Mcf) 0.36 0.66 Natural gas sales net of settled natural gas derivatives (per Mcf) (2) 2.20 3.31 Realized price on a Boe basis excluding settled commodity derivatives 41.02 43.79 Effect of gain on settled commodity derivatives on average price (per Boe) 1.25 3.06 Realized price on a Boe basis including settled commodity derivatives (2) 42.27 46.85 Operating Expenses (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 15,479 $ 13,772 Production and ad valorem taxes 5,749 5,717 Depletion and accretion expense 40,941 33,852 General and administrative 6,492 8,579 Costs and Expenses (per Boe): Lease operating expenses $ 7.13 $ 6.61 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.65 2.74 Depletion and accretion 18.87 16.24 General and administrative 2.99 4.11 Net Producing Wells at Period-End: 181.34 152.18 (1) Natural gas is converted to Boe using the ratio of one barrel of oil to six Mcf of natural gas. (2) The presentation of realized prices including settled commodity derivatives is a result of including the net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives that are presented in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. This presentation of average prices with derivatives is a means by which to reflect the actual cash performance of our commodity derivatives for the respective periods and presents oil and natural gas prices with derivatives in a manner consistent with the presentation generally used by the investment community.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Derivatives Information The table below provides data associated with the Company's derivatives at May 8, 2024, for the periods indicated: 2024 2025 2026 Second Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Total Total Total Collars (oil) Volume (Bbl) 401,874 361,552 311,496 1,074,922 716,739 - Weighted-average floor price ($/Bbl) $ 64.27 $ 64.32 $ 64.13 $ 65.24 $ 62.46 $ - Weighted-average ceiling price ($/Bbl) $ 85.11 $ 85.24 $ 84.97 $ 85.11 $ 82.02 $ - Swaps (oil) Volume (Bbl) 48,000 39,000 32,000 119,000 - - Weighted-average price ($/Bbl) $ 80.00 $ 80.00 $ 80.00 $ 80.00 $ - $ - Collars (natural gas) Volume (Mcf) - - 1,615,000 1,615,000 8,728,829 7,171,176 Weighted-average floor price ($/Mcf) $ - $ - $ 3.57 $ 3.57 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 Weighted-average ceiling price ($/Mcf) $ - $ - $ 5.37 $ 5.37 $ 4.16 $ 4.00 Swaps (natural gas) Volume (Mcf) 3,236,000 4,119,952 1,895,588 9,251,540 1,612,050 - Weighted-average price ($/Mcf) $ 3.22 $ 3.41 $ 3.55 $ 3.37 $ 3.20 $ -

Granite Ridge Resources Inc.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results, the results of its peers and the results of prior periods. In addition, the Company believes these measures are used by analysts and others in the valuation, rating and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. See the reconciliations throughout this release of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income before depletion and accretion expense, (gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives, net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives, interest expense, (gain) loss on derivatives - common stock warrants, non-cash stock-based compensation, income tax expense, impairment of unproved properties, impairment of long-lived assets, gain on equity investments and other. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand the Company's operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company's management team and by other users of the Company's consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess the Company's operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure, and to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets and the Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of net income to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net income $ 16,227 $ 36,866 Interest expense 3,159 339 Income tax expense 4,837 10,786 Depletion and accretion expense 40,941 33,852 Non-cash stock-based compensation 512 1,059 Impairments of unproved properties 732 - (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives 3,161 (13,323 ) Gain on equity investments (7,779 ) - Net cash receipts from commodity derivatives 2,708 6,386 Gain on derivatives - common stock warrants - (5,278 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 64,498 $ 70,687

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and to Free Cash Flow

The Company provides Operating Cash Flow ("OCF") Before Working Capital Changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines OCF Before Working Capital Changes as net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities such as: changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities, revenue receivable, other receivable, accrued expenses, prepaid and other expenses and other payables. The Company believes OCF Before Working Capital Changes is an accepted measure of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash used to fund development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends.

Additionally, the Company provides Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as OCF Before Working Capital Changes minus development costs. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as it provides measures to compare cash from operating activities and exploration and development costs across periods on a consistent basis.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as indicators of operating performance.

The following tables provide a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities to OCF Before Working Capital Changes and to Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 68,656 $ 81,474 Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Revenue receivable (8,103 ) (6,433 ) Other receivable (530 ) 260 Accrued expenses 3,213 (4,609 ) Prepaid and other expenses 1,551 (325 ) Other payable (3,187 ) (815 ) Total working capital changes (7,056 ) (11,922 ) Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes 61,600 69,552 Development costs 62,639 98,606 Free Cash Flow $ (1,039 ) $ (29,054 )

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share

The Company's provides Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share represent earnings and diluted earnings per share determined under GAAP without regard to certain non-cash and nonrecurring items. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as net income as determined under GAAP excluding impairments of long-lived assets, impairments of unproved properties, (gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives, net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives, gain (loss) on derivatives - common stock warrants, gain on equity investments and tax impact on above adjustments.

The Company defines Adjusted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of its operating results on a recurring, comparable basis from period to period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for earnings or diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net income to Adjusted Net Income, both in total and on a per diluted share basis, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net income $ 16,227 $ 36,866 Impairments of unproved properties 732 - (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives 3,161 (13,323 ) Net cash receipts from commodity derivatives 2,708 6,386 Gain on equity investments (7,779 ) - Gain on derivatives - common stock warrants - (5,278 ) Tax impact on above adjustments (a) 270 2,773 Adjusted net income $ 15,319 $ 27,424 Earnings per diluted share - as reported $ 0.12 $ 0.28 Impairments of unproved properties 0.01 - (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives 0.03 (0.10 ) Net cash receipts from commodity derivatives 0.02 0.05 Gain on derivatives - common stock warrants - (0.04 ) Gain on equity investments (0.06 ) - Tax impact on above adjustments (a) - 0.02 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.12 $ 0.21 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 0.12 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings $ 0.12 $ 0.21 (a) Estimated using statutory tax rate in effect for the period.

