Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY" or the "Company"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

(in $ millions) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 YoY

Change Revenue $ 74.5 $ 71.8 $ 74.3 $ 76.0 $ 80.7 8% Gross profit (1) 56.6 54.9 56.7 58.7 61.5 9% Net loss (27.9 ) (5.3 ) (6.5 ) (77.7 ) (5.4 ) 81% Adjusted EBITDA (2) 30.9 30.5 31.9 33.5 35.5 15% Net cash provided by operating activities 20.8 20.0 28.0 34.9 24.8 19% Free Cash Flow (2) 7.1 10.0 13.9 21.8 13.7 93%

(1) Gross profit represents revenue less costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to their most comparable GAAP measure provided below for additional information.

"REPAY's Q1 results represent a strong start to the year, with organic gross profit growth1 of 11%, demonstrating continued success in enhancing our client's embedded payment flows," said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. "As we continue to strengthen our technical and go-to-market relationships with our software partners, we are excited about the multi-year growth opportunities across our Consumer and Business Payment's verticals."

First Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

The Company's achievements in the quarter, including those highlighted below, reinforce management's belief in the ability of the Company to drive durable and sustained growth across REPAY's diversified business model.

11% year-over-year organic gross profit growth 1 in Q1

in Q1 Consumer Payments organic gross profit growth 1 of approximately 11% year-over-year

of approximately 11% year-over-year Business Payments organic gross profit growth 1 of approximately 17% year-over-year

of approximately 17% year-over-year Accelerated AP supplier network to over 279,000, an increase of approximately 60% year-over-year

Added four new integrated software partners to bring the total to 266 software relationships as of the end of the first quarter

Increased instant funding transactions by approximately 33% year-over-year

Added 15 new credit unions, an acceleration from last quarter, bringing total credit union clients to 291

1 Organic gross profit growth is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation to its most comparable GAAP measure provided below for additional information.

Segments

The Company reports its financial results based on two reportable segments.

Consumer Payments - The Consumer Payments segment provides payment processing solutions (including debit and credit card processing, Automated Clearing House ("ACH") processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions, as well as REPAY's loan disbursement product) that enable REPAY'S clients to collect payments and disburse funds to consumers and includes its clearing and settlement solutions ("RCS"). RCS is REPAY's proprietary clearing and settlement platform through which it markets customizable payment processing programs to other ISOs and payment facilitators. The strategic vertical markets served by the Consumer Payments segment primarily include personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, credit unions, mortgage servicing, consumer healthcare and diversified retail.

Business Payments - The Business Payments segment provides payment processing solutions (including accounts payable automation, debit and credit card processing, virtual credit card processing, ACH processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions) that enable REPAY's clients to collect or send payments to other businesses. The strategic vertical markets served within the Business Payments segment primarily include retail automotive, education, field services, governments and municipalities, healthcare, media, homeowner association management and hospitality.

Segment Revenue, Gross Profit, and Gross Profit Margin Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousand) 2024 2023 % Change Revenue Consumer Payments $ 76,136 $ 69,940 9% Business Payments 9,677 8,675 12% Elimination of intersegment revenues (5,093 ) (4,078 ) Total revenue $ 80,720 $ 74,537 8% Gross profit (1) Consumer Payments $ 59,591 $ 54,625 9% Business Payments 7,047 6,025 17% Elimination of intersegment revenues (5,093 ) (4,078 ) Total gross profit $ 61,545 $ 56,572 9% Total gross profit margin (2) 76% 76%

(1) Gross profit represents revenue less costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). (2) Gross profit margin represents total gross profit / total revenue.

2024 Outlook

"We are off to a strong start in 2024 and therefore we are reaffirming our 2024 outlook," said Tim Murphy, CFO of REPAY. "We feel good about our Q1 execution and continue to expect Adjusted EBITDA to grow faster than gross profit. As we demonstrated with our Q1 results, we plan to reduce overall capex spending, giving us the confidence to accelerate our free cash flow conversion throughout 2024."

REPAY reiterates its previously provided outlook for full year 2024, as shown below.

Full Year 2024 Outlook Revenue $314 - 320 million Gross Profit $245 - 250 million Adjusted EBITDA $139 - 142 million Free Cash Flow Conversion ~ 60%

REPAY does not provide quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as forecasted 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Conversion, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have a significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This report includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate the Company's operating business, measure performance, and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, non-cash charges and/or non-recurring charges, such as loss on business disposition, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation charges, transaction expenses, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs and other non-recurring charges. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, loss on business disposition, non-cash charges and/or non-recurring charges, such as loss on business disposition, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation expense, transaction expenses, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs, other non-recurring charges, non-cash interest expense and net of tax effect associated with these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is adjusted to exclude amortization of all acquisition-related intangibles as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible amortization supplements GAAP financial measures because it allows for greater comparability of operating performance. Although REPAY excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangibles from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangibles were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Adjusted Net Income per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis assuming conversion of the outstanding units exchangeable for shares of Class A common stock) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (excluding shares subject to forfeiture). Organic gross profit growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents year-on-year gross profit growth that excludes incremental gross profit attributable to acquisitions and divestitures made in the applicable prior period or any subsequent period. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flow provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow Conversion represents Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. REPAY believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, organic gross profit growth, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as management. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, operating profit, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze REPAY's business has material limitations because the calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in REPAY's industry may report measures titled as the same or similar measures, such non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from how REPAY calculates its non-GAAP financial measures, which reduces their overall usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider REPAY's non-GAAP financial measures alongside other financial performance measures, including net income, net cash provided by operating activities and REPAY's other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, REPAY's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "guidance," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "should," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, REPAY's 2024 outlook and other financial guidance, expected demand on REPAY's product offering, including further implementation of electronic payment options and statements regarding REPAY's market and growth opportunities, and REPAY's business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of REPAY's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond REPAY's control.

In addition to factors disclosed in REPAY's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Form 10-Qs, and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: exposure to economic conditions and political risk affecting the consumer loan market, the receivables management industry and consumer and commercial spending, including bank failures or other adverse events affecting financial institutions, inflationary pressures, general economic slowdown or recession; changes in the payment processing market in which REPAY competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; changes in the vertical markets that REPAY targets, including the regulatory environment applicable to REPAY's clients; the ability to retain, develop and hire key personnel; risks relating to REPAY's relationships within the payment ecosystem; risk that REPAY may not be able to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing acquisitions; risks relating to data security; changes in accounting policies applicable to REPAY; and the risk that REPAY may not be able to maintain effective internal controls.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about REPAY or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than REPAY, and REPAY disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding REPAY's industry and end markets are based on sources it believes to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part. Pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months ended March 31, (in $ thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 80,720 $ 74,537 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 19,175 17,965 Selling, general and administrative 37,021 38,518 Depreciation and amortization 27,028 26,140 Loss on business disposition - 9,878 Total operating expenses 83,224 92,501 Loss from operations (2,504 ) (17,964 ) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense), net 380 (923 ) Change in fair value of tax receivable liability (2,913 ) (4,538 ) Other (loss) income, net (26 ) (150 ) Total other income (expense) (2,559 ) (5,611 ) Loss before income tax expense (5,063 ) (23,575 ) Income tax expense (302 ) (4,357 ) Net loss $ (5,365 ) $ (27,932 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (153 ) (1,540 ) Net loss attributable to the Company $ (5,212 ) $ (26,392 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 91,218,208 88,615,760 Loss per Class A share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.30 )

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in $ thousands) March 31, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,318 $ 118,096 Accounts receivable 39,984 36,017 Prepaid expenses and other 15,727 15,209 Total current assets 184,029 169,322 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,642 3,133 Restricted cash 26,512 26,049 Intangible assets, net 431,734 447,141 Goodwill 716,793 716,793 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,939 8,023 Deferred tax assets 146,571 146,872 Other assets 2,500 2,500 Total noncurrent assets 1,332,691 1,350,511 Total assets $ 1,516,720 $ 1,519,833 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,709 $ 22,030 Accrued expenses 27,924 32,906 Current operating lease liabilities 1,241 1,629 Current tax receivable agreement - 580 Other current liabilities 549 318 Total current liabilities 53,423 57,463 Long-term debt 434,877 434,166 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 5,435 7,247 Tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 191,244 188,331 Other liabilities 2,443 1,838 Total noncurrent liabilities 633,999 631,582 Total liabilities $ 687,422 $ 689,045 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 92,910,302 issued and 91,493,792 outstanding as of March 31, 2024; 92,220,494 issued and 90,803,984 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 9 9 Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized and 100 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Treasury stock, 1,416,510 shares as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (12,528 ) (12,528 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,155,215 1,151,324 Accumulated deficit (328,882 ) (323,670 ) Total Repay stockholders' equity $ 813,814 $ 815,135 Non-controlling interests 15,484 15,653 Total equity 829,298 830,788 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,516,720 $ 1,519,833

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,365 ) $ (27,932 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,028 26,140 Stock based compensation 6,282 4,054 Amortization of debt issuance costs 712 712 Loss on business disposition - 9,878 Fair value change in tax receivable agreement liability 2,913 4,538 Deferred tax expense 302 4,357 Change in accounts receivable (3,967 ) (2,541 ) Change in prepaid expenses and other (520 ) 3,921 Change in operating lease ROU assets 2,084 270 Change in accounts payable 1,679 (916 ) Change in related party payable - 435 Change in accrued expenses and other (4,982 ) (1,716 ) Change in operating lease liabilities (2,201 ) (264 ) Change in other liabilities 836 (105 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,801 20,831 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (87 ) (528 ) Capitalized software development costs (11,042 ) (13,201 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash retained - 40,423 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (11,129 ) 26,694 Cash flows from financing activities Payments on long-term debt - (20,000 ) Payments for tax withholding related to shares vesting under Incentive Plan (2,407 ) (1,205 ) Distributions to Members - (54 ) Payment of Tax Receivable Agreement (580 ) - Payment of contingent consideration liability up to acquisition-date fair value - (1,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,987 ) (22,259 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,685 25,266 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 144,145 $ 93,563 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 154,830 $ 118,829 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 200 $ 449

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months ended March 31, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 80,720 $ 74,537 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 19,175 $ 17,965 Selling, general and administrative 37,021 38,518 Depreciation and amortization 27,028 26,140 Loss on business disposition - 9,878 Total operating expenses $ 83,224 $ 92,501 Loss from operations $ (2,504 ) $ (17,964 ) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense), net 380 (923 ) Change in fair value of tax receivable liability (2,913 ) (4,538 ) Other (loss) income, net (26 ) (150 ) Total other income (expense) (2,559 ) (5,611 ) Loss before income tax expense (5,063 ) (23,575 ) Income tax expense (302 ) (4,357 ) Net loss $ (5,365 ) $ (27,932 ) Add: Interest expense (income), net (380 ) 923 Depreciation and amortization (a) 27,028 26,140 Income tax expense 302 4,357 EBITDA $ 21,585 $ 3,488 Loss on business disposition (b) - 9,878 Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) 2,913 4,538 Share-based compensation expense (d) 6,923 4,054 Transaction expenses (e) 677 5,997 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (f) 2,184 1,411 Other non-recurring charges (g) 1,231 1,572 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,513 $ 30,938

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months ended March 31, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 80,720 $ 74,537 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 19,175 $ 17,965 Selling, general and administrative 37,021 38,518 Depreciation and amortization 27,028 26,140 Loss on business disposition - 9,878 Total operating expenses $ 83,224 $ 92,501 Loss from operations $ (2,504 ) $ (17,964 ) Interest income (expense), net 380 (923 ) Change in fair value of tax receivable liability (2,913 ) (4,538 ) Other (loss) income, net (26 ) (150 ) Total other income (expense) (2,559 ) (5,611 ) Loss before income tax expense (5,063 ) (23,575 ) Income tax expense (302 ) (4,357 ) Net loss $ (5,365 ) $ (27,932 ) Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (h) 19,736 19,924 Loss on business disposition (b) - 9,878 Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) 2,913 4,538 Share-based compensation expense (d) 6,923 4,054 Transaction expenses (e) 677 5,997 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (f) 2,184 1,411 Other non-recurring charges (g) 1,231 1,572 Non-cash interest expense (i) 712 712 Pro forma taxes at effective rate (j) (6,633 ) (961 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 22,378 $ 19,193 Shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis) (k) 97,062,303 96,481,208 Adjusted Net Income per share $ 0.23 $ 0.20

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months ended March 31, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,801 $ 20,831 Capital expenditures Cash paid for property and equipment (87 ) (528 ) Capitalized software development costs (11,042 ) (13,201 ) Total capital expenditures (11,129 ) (13,729 ) Free cash flow $ 13,672 $ 7,102 Free cash flow conversion 38 % 23 %

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Growth to Organic Gross Profit Growth by Segment For the Year-over-Year Change Between the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 20231 (Unaudited) Consumer

Payments Business

Payments Total Gross profit growth 9 % 17 % 9 % Less: Growth from acquisitions and dispositions (2 %) - (2 %) Organic gross profit growth (l) 11 % 17 % 11 %

(a) See footnote (h) for details on amortization and depreciation expenses. (b) Reflects the loss recognized related to the disposition of Blue Cow. (c) Reflects the changes in management's estimates of the fair value of the liability relating to the Tax Receivable Agreement. (d) Represents compensation expense associated with equity compensation plans. (e) Primarily consists of (i) during the three months ended March 31, 2024, professional service fees incurred in connection with prior transactions, and (ii) during the three months ended March 31, 2023, professional service fees and other costs incurred in connection with the disposition of Blue Cow Software. (f) Reflects costs associated with reorganization of operations, consulting fees related to processing services and other operational improvements, including restructuring and integration activities related to acquired businesses, that were not in the ordinary course during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. (g) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, reflects non-recurring legal and other litigation expenses, payments made to third-parties in connection with our personnel, and franchise taxes and other non-income based taxes. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, reflects non-recurring payments made to third-parties in connection with a significant expansion of our personnel and one-time payments to certain partners. (h) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, reflects amortization of client relationships, non-compete agreement, software, and channel relationship intangibles acquired through the business combination with Thunder Bridge, and client relationships, non-compete agreement, and software intangibles acquired through REPAY's acquisitions of TriSource Solutions, APS Payments, Ventanex, cPayPlus, CPS Payments, BillingTree, Kontrol Payables and Payix. This adjustment excludes the amortization of other intangible assets which were acquired in the regular course of business, such as capitalized internally developed software and purchased software.

See additional information below for an analysis of amortization expenses:

Three Months ended March 31, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 Acquisition-related intangibles $ 19,736 $ 19,924 Software 6,713 5,475 Amortization $ 26,449 $ 25,399 Depreciation 579 741 Total Depreciation and amortization (1) $ 27,028 $ 26,140

(1) Adjusted Net Income is adjusted to exclude amortization of all acquisition-related intangibles as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions (see corresponding adjustments in the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income presented above). Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible amortization supplements GAAP financial measures because it allows for greater comparability of operating performance. Although REPAY excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangibles from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangibles were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangibles that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangibles have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangibles. (i) Represents amortization of non-cash deferred debt issuance costs. (j) Represents pro forma income tax adjustment effect associated with items adjusted above. (k) Represents the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis assuming conversion of outstanding Post-Merger Repay Units) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. These numbers do not include any shares issuable upon conversion of the Company's convertible senior notes due 2026. See the reconciliation of basic weighted average shares outstanding to the non-GAAP Class A common stock outstanding on an as-converted basis for each respective period below:

Three Months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic 91,218,208 88,615,760 Add: Non-controlling interests Weighted average Post-Merger Repay Units exchangeable for Class A common stock 5,844,095 7,865,448 Shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis) 97,062,303 96,481,208

(l) Represents year-on-year gross profit growth that excludes incremental gross profit attributable to acquisitions and dispositions made in the applicable prior period or any subsequent period.

