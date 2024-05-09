SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Summary of Financial Results (unaudited):

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating income $ 2,558 $ 3,894 Net income $ 1,799 $ 2,829 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.08 (Non-GAAP Financial Measures) (1) EBITDA $ 2,699 $ 4,014 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,927 $ 4,193

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are commonly used non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management as a supplemental tool to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company on an ongoing basis and should be considered together with Heritage Global's GAAP financial measures. Definitions and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial information including reconciliations are included at the end of the press release.

Heritage Global Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove commented, "2024 is off to a solid start with continued profitability in the business. Our financial division is executing well and benefiting from heightened economic pressures driving increases in charged-off credit cards and non-performing loans. Our industrial division continues to see healthy levels of equipment and asset auction activity, but faced a tough comparison in the quarter given a large auction that took place in the first quarter of 2023. Importantly, subsequent to the close of the first quarter, our auction division, in conjunction with our partners, completed a highly accretive transaction involving the sale of equipment and a 10-year building lease on the recently acquired pharmaceutical plant in Fenton, Missouri.

"Looking forward, the pipeline is strong across our businesses and we look forward to continuing to drive long term organic growth and profitability. Additionally, M&A is a strategic focus as we move forward and we are seeing increased opportunities in the markets we serve," Mr. Dove concluded.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

The Company achieved operating income of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to operating income of $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

EBITDA totaled $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 versus EBITDA of $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million compared to $4.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income totaled $1.8 million or $0.05 of diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to net income of $2.8 million or $0.08 of diluted earnings per share in the prior-year quarter.

The Company strengthened its balance sheet by increasing stockholders' equity to $63.0 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $61.1 million as of December 31, 2023, and increased net working capital to $15.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared to $11.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company's available and unused balance on its credit facility remains at $10.0 million as of March 31, 2024. The strengthened balance sheet and liquidity positions the Company well to pursue its M&A strategy.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company held a gross balance of investments in notes receivable of $37.3 million, recorded in both notes receivable and equity method investments.

About Heritage Global Inc. ("HG")

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, and charged-off account receivable portfolios through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

Definitions and Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company defines EBITDA as net income/loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest and other expense, and provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA adjusted further to eliminate the effects of stock-based compensation. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in assessing the Company's results, evaluating the Company's performance and in reaching operating and strategic decisions. Management believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, when considered together with our GAAP financial statements and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is useful in providing investors a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the underlying performance of the Company on a historical and ongoing basis. The Company's use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be, and should not be, considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, any GAAP financial measure. You should carefully evaluate the financial information, below, which reconciles our GAAP reported net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands).

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Services revenue $ 8,983 $ 10,245 Asset sales 3,178 6,367 Total revenues 12,161 16,612 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services revenue 1,480 2,340 Cost of asset sales 2,411 4,335 Selling, general and administrative 6,358 6,300 Depreciation and amortization 141 120 Total operating costs and expenses 10,390 13,095 Earnings of equity method investments 787 377 Operating income 2,558 3,894 Interest expense, net (92 ) (68 ) Income before income tax expense 2,466 3,826 Income tax expense 667 997 Net income $ 1,799 $ 2,829 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 36,592,801 36,005,150 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 37,367,268 37,334,459 Net income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.08 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.08

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,577 $ 12,279 Accounts receivable, net 1,558 1,910 Current portion of notes receivable, net 6,514 6,581 Inventory - equipment 4,735 5,074 Other current assets 490 448 Total current assets 28,874 26,292 Non-current portion of notes receivable, net 10,698 10,890 Equity method investments 20,271 21,361 Right-of-use assets 2,377 2,539 Property and equipment, net 1,684 1,705 Intangible assets, net 3,655 3,753 Goodwill 7,446 7,446 Deferred tax assets 8,637 9,115 Other assets 64 67 Total assets $ 83,706 $ 83,168 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,564 $ 7,237 Payables to sellers 6,816 4,975 Current portion of third party debt 1,765 1,733 Current portion of lease liabilities 779 789 Total current liabilities 13,924 14,734 Non-current portion of third party debt 5,040 5,495 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 1,710 1,859 Total liabilities 20,674 22,088 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 6 6 Common stock 373 372 Additional paid-in capital 294,674 294,522 Accumulated deficit (231,227 ) (233,026 ) Treasury stock (794 ) (794 ) Total stockholders' equity 63,032 61,080 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 83,706 $ 83,168

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures) (In thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,799 $ 2,829 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 141 120 Interest expense, net 92 68 Income tax expense 667 997 EBITDA 2,699 4,014 Management add back: Stock based compensation 228 179 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,927 $ 4,193

