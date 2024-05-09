SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) ("Ouster" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of high-performance lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today financial results for the three months ended March 31, 20241.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

$26 million in revenue, up 51% year over year and 6% sequentially.

Shipped approximately 4,500 sensors for revenue.

GAAP gross margin of 29%, compared to (2%) in the first quarter of 2023 and 22% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin 2 of 36%, compared to 25% in the first quarter of 2023 and 35% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

of 36%, compared to 25% in the first quarter of 2023 and 35% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss of $24 million, compared to $177 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $39 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 loss of $12 million, compared to $27 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $14 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

loss of $12 million, compared to $27 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $14 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments balance of $189 million as of March 31, 2024.

"Ouster continued its momentum into the first quarter after a strong 2023. We delivered revenue of $26 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 36%, both representing record levels. Alongside our strong operational results, we continued to advance the development of our next generation hardware products and software solutions," said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. "We are committed to achieving the goals we set for 2024 that aim to further extend Ouster's competitive advantage and bring us closer to achieving profitability."

Revenue growth in the first quarter was driven by large orders from customers in the robotics and automotive verticals, specifically for warehouse robotics, mapping, and autonomous vehicles. GAAP gross margin improved to 29% compared to (2%) in the first quarter of 2023, which was primarily driven by higher revenues, favorable product mix, lower manufacturing costs, and fewer costs related to inventory charges and purchase commitments. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to a record 36% compared to 25% in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the impact of certain expenses outside of ordinary operations associated with the consolidation of product lines and outsourced manufacturing of Velodyne products.

_______________ 1 The financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are composed of Ouster standalone performance through February 10, 2023 and combined performance of Ouster and Velodyne for the remainder of the period. The results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 reflect the combined performance of Ouster and Velodyne. 2 Adjusted EBITDA loss and non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information and reconciliations of these measures to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

2024 Business Objective Updates

Expand software solutions and grow the installed base Advance the development of digital lidar hardware Progress on the long-term financial framework

Expand software solutions and grow the installed base: During the first quarter, Ouster continued to expand its software solutions with a new deep learning model that increases accuracy and detection range. The Company also enhanced Ouster Gemini with the ability to more seamlessly integrate with leading video management system vendors, helping to accelerate adoption in the multi-billion dollar security industry. Ouster also recently collaborated with a recipient of the U.S. Department of Transportation SMART Grant to assist with improving pedestrian safety, near miss detection, traffic counting, and traffic flow analytics.

Advance the development of digital lidar hardware: Ouster continued to execute on its product roadmap in the first quarter. The Company introduced new firmware designed to improve the performance capabilities of its REV7 sensors, coinciding with heightened interest from AI and robotics customers. Ouster's next generation "L4" custom silicon chip is taped out and is expected to bring significant improvements in performance, reliability, and manufacturability, along with safety certifications to the OS sensor family. The Company plans to integrate the Chronos chip into its final form factor, solid-state digital flash ("DF") sensors in the next year.

Progress on the long-term financial framework: Ouster advanced on its long-term financial framework during the first quarter. With revenue growth of 51% year over year, GAAP gross margin of 29%, and operating expenses 14% below third quarter 2023 levels, Ouster is progressing on its path to profitability.

Second Quarter 2024 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, Ouster expects to achieve $26 million to $28 million in revenue.

Upcoming Investor Events

Ouster management will participate in the following upcoming investor event:

Oppenheimer 9th Annual Emerging Growth Conference - Virtual, May 10th, 2024

Conference Call Information

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "plan," "could," "continue," "target," "contemplate," "estimate," "forecast," "guidance," "predict," "possible," "potential," "pursue," "likely," and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Ouster's revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2024; anticipated new product launches and developments; Ouster's future results of operations, cash reserve and financial position; the anticipated timing and development of Ouster's next generation hardware and software solutions; the execution against the Company's product roadmap and demand for products; the Company's path to profitability and long-term financial framework; industry and business trends; Ouster's business objectives, plans, strategic partnerships, and market growth; and Ouster's competitive market position, all constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, risks related to Ouster's limited operating history and history of losses; fluctuations in its operating results; the substantial research and development costs needed to develop and commercialize new products; its ability to maintain competitive average selling prices, high sales volumes and reduce product costs; competition in Ouster's industry; the negotiating power and product standards of its customers; the adoption of its products and the growth of the lidar market generally; product quality and liability risks; Ouster's future capital needs and ability to secure additional capital on favorable terms or at all; risks related to Ouster's indebtedness; its ability to manage growth, including growing the sales and marketing organization; risks related to international operations, including international manufacturing; cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; the Company's ability to manage its inventory; credit risk of customers; Ouster's ability to use tax attributes; Ouster's dependence on key third party suppliers, in particular Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Fabrinet, and other suppliers; supply chain constraints and challenges; conditions in the industries the Company targets or the global economy; the ability of its lidar technology roadmap and new software solutions to catalyze growth; Ouster's ability to recruit and retain key personnel; its ability to successfully integrate its business with Velodyne and achieve the anticipated benefits of the Velodyne merger; Ouster's ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, including as it relates to Hesai Group; legal and regulatory risks; risks related to operating as a public company; and other important factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as may be further updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

In addition, see information below concerning non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Ouster believes the non-GAAP measures of Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Ouster calculates Non-GAAP Gross Profit as gross profit (loss) excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, certain excess and obsolete expenses and losses on firm purchase commitments, and stock-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is calculated as Non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by revenues. Ouster calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense (income), net, other expense (income), net, stock-based compensation expense, provision for income tax expense, goodwill impairment charges, restructuring costs excluding stock-based compensation expenses, certain excess and obsolete expenses and losses on firm purchase commitments, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation expenses, certain litigation and litigation related expenses, merger and acquisition related expenses, gain on lease termination and other items. Ouster believes that Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and may be helpful in comparison with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the Board and management as a performance metric for compensation purposes. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release.

OUSTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,270 $ 50,991 Restricted cash, current 564 552 Short-term investments 139,546 139,158 Accounts receivable, net 12,220 14,577 Inventory 21,070 23,232 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,808 34,647 Total current assets 256,478 263,157 Property and equipment, net 10,513 10,228 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 17,411 18,561 Unbilled receivable, non-current portion 7,043 10,567 Intangible assets, net 22,592 24,436 Restricted cash, non-current 1,091 1,091 Other non-current assets 2,555 2,703 Total assets $ 317,683 $ 330,743 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,122 $ 3,545 Accrued and other current liabilities 56,375 58,166 Contract liabilities, current 13,429 12,885 Operating lease liability, current portion 7,153 7,096 Total current liabilities 83,079 81,692 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 17,278 18,827 Debt 43,973 43,975 Contract liabilities, non-current portion 4,483 4,967 Other non-current liabilities 1,638 1,610 Total liabilities 150,451 151,071 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 44 42 Additional paid-in capital 1,007,502 995,464 Accumulated deficit (839,875 ) (816,026 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (439 ) 192 Total stockholders' equity 167,232 179,672 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 317,683 $ 330,743

OUSTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Revenue $ 25,944 $ 24,444 $ 17,230 Cost of product 18,519 19,033 17,606 Gross profit (loss) 7,425 5,411 (376 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 13,806 15,626 32,459 Sales and marketing 6,860 8,553 13,533 General and administrative 12,580 18,545 31,325 Goodwill impairment charges - - 99,409 Total operating expenses 33,246 42,724 176,726 Loss from operations (25,821 ) (37,313 ) (177,102 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 2,651 2,579 1,719 Interest expense (741 ) (4,081 ) (1,669 ) Other income, net 193 (6 ) 54 Total other income, net 2,103 (1,508 ) 104 Loss before income taxes (23,718 ) (38,821 ) (176,998 ) Provision for income tax expense 131 174 282 Net loss $ (23,849 ) $ (38,995 ) $ (177,280 ) Other comprehensive loss Changes in unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities $ (459 ) $ 314 $ 51 Foreign currency translation adjustments $ (172 ) $ 258 $ (81 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (24,480 ) $ (38,423 ) $ (177,310 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (6.03 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 43,454,127 41,135,659 29,411,612

OUSTER, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (23,849 ) $ (177,280 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Goodwill impairment charges - 99,409 Depreciation and amortization 2,897 6,159 Loss on write-off of construction in progress and right-of-use asset impairment - 1,423 Stock-based compensation 9,404 21,780 Reduction of revenue related to stock warrant issued to customer 195 - Amortization of right-of-use asset 1,150 1,112 Interest expense - 685 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount - 62 Accretion or amortization on short-term investments (1,486 ) (805 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 21 (106 ) Inventory write down 737 2,836 Provision (recovery of) for doubtful accounts (208 ) 445 Loss from disposal of property and equipment - 145 Realized gain on available for sale securities (275 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,089 (3,450 ) Inventory 1,425 (2,329 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,268 ) 672 Accounts payable 2,636 5,488 Accrued and other liabilities (1,758 ) (9,218 ) Contract liabilities 60 944 Operating lease liability (1,492 ) (984 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,722 ) (53,012 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 168 Purchases of property and equipment (1,382 ) (1,006 ) Purchase of short-term investments (24,485 ) (5,003 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 25,398 19,981 Cash and cash equivalents acquired in the Velodyne Merger - 32,137 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (469 ) 46,277 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of stock options 109 18 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under at-the-market offering, net of commissions and fees 3,587 - At-the-market offering costs for the issuance of common stock (43 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 3,653 18 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (170 ) (79 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,708 ) (6,796 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 52,633 124,278 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 49,925 $ 117,482

OUSTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2023 GAAP net loss $ (23,849 ) $ (38,995 ) $ (177,280 ) Interest expense (income), net (1,910 ) 1,502 (50 ) Other expense (income), net (193 ) 6 (54 ) Stock-based compensation(1) 9,404 11,107 21,780 Provision for income tax expense 131 174 282 Goodwill impairment charge - - 99,409 Restructuring costs, excluding stock-based compensation expense - - 12,635 Excess and obsolete expenses and loss on firm purchase commitments 572 1,732 3,630 Amortization of acquired intangibles(2) 1,754 1,757 1,511 Depreciation expense(2) 1,053 1,239 4,648 Litigation expenses(3) 1,296 7,383 537 Merger and acquisition related expenses(4) - - 6,058 Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,743 ) $ (14,095 ) $ (26,893 ) (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Cost of revenue $ 913 $ 856 $ 774 Research and development 4,188 4,786 7,505 Sales and marketing 1,400 2,240 2,881 General and administrative 2,903 3,225 10,620 Total stock-based compensation $ 9,404 $ 11,107 $ 21,780 (2)Includes depreciation and amortization expense as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,100 $ 1,180 $ 1,750 Research and development 712 747 2,964 Sales and marketing 248 250 181 General and administrative 747 819 1,264 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 2,807 $ 2,996 $ 6,159 (3)Litigation expenses and litigation-related expenses outside of the Company's ordinary business operations (4)Merger and acquisition related expenses represent transaction costs for the Velodyne Merger which include legal and accounting professional service fees Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Gross (loss) profit on GAAP basis $ 7,425 $ 5,411 $ (376 ) Stock-based compensation 913 856 774 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 464 517 249 Excess and obsolete expenses and loss on firm purchase commitments 572 1,732 3,630 Gross profit on non-GAAP basis $ 9,374 $ 8,516 $ 4,277 Gross margin on GAAP basis 29 % 22 % (2 )% Gross margin on non-GAAP basis 36 % 35 % 25 %

