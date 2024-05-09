DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the "Company" or "NCE") a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company reported net income applicable to common shares of $2,000, compared to net income of $17,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31,2024 the Company had revenue of $36,000 including $25,000 for rental income and $11,000 in management fees. Revenue for the three months ended March 31,2023 was $45,000.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, corporate general & administrative expenses were $78,000 as compared to $68,000 for the comparable periods in 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 interest income was $57,000 and $52,000.

About New Concept Energy, Inc.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 395 $ 447 Other current assets 61 12 Total current assets 456 459 Property and equipment, net of depreciation Land, buildings and equipment 626 629 Note Receivable - Related Party 3,542 3,542 Total assets $ 4,624 $ 4,630

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (dollars in thousands, except par value amount) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - (including $8 due to related parties in 2024 and 2023) $ 25 $ 36 Accrued expenses 42 39 Total current liabilities 67 75 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, Series B, $10 par value; authorized 100,000 shares, 1 issued and 1 1 outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 63,579 63,579 Accumulated deficit (59,074 ) (59,076 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,557 4,555 Total liabilities & equity $ 4,624 $ 4,630

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Rent $ 25 $ 25 Management fees 11 20 Total Revenues 36 45 Operating Expenses Operating expenses 13 12 Corporate general and administrative 78 68 Total Operating Expenses 91 80 Operating loss (55 ) (35 ) Other Income Interest income from related parties 57 52 Total Other Income 57 52 Net Income applicable to common shares 2 17 Net income per common share-basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic and diluted 5,132 5,132

Contacts

New Concept Energy, Inc.

Gene Bertcher, (800) 400-6407

info@newconceptenergy.com