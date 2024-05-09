COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced first quarter results for 2024. Provided below are the highlights:

Reported and local currency sales were flat compared with the prior year and benefited 6% from recovering previously announced delayed shipments from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $8.24, compared with $8.47 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $8.89, an increase of 2% over the prior-year amount of $8.69. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

First Quarter Results

Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our first quarter results were much better than expected, although we continued to face reduced market demand, especially in China, versus the prior year. We also substantially recovered our previously disclosed delayed product shipments from the fourth quarter of 2023, slightly better than forecast. Strong execution of our productivity and cost savings initiatives offset significant foreign exchange headwinds and resulted in modest Adjusted EPS growth in the quarter."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $8.24, compared with the prior-year amount of $8.47.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales were flat at $925.9 million. By region, reported sales increased 8% in Europe and 3% in the Americas and declined 12% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $220.5 million, compared with $226.6 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $8.89, an increase of 2% over the prior-year amount of $8.69.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency were flat and benefited by 6% from recovering delayed shipments from the fourth quarter of 2023. By region, local currency sales increased 6% in Europe and 3% in the Americas and declined 8% in Asia/Rest of World. Excluding the benefit of delayed fourth quarter 2023 shipments, local currency sales decreased 5% in Europe, 1% in the Americas, and 12% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $267.3 million, compared to the prior-year amount of $266.5 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

Management cautions that market conditions are uncertain and could change quickly. Based on today's assessment, management anticipates local currency sales for the second quarter of 2024 will decline approximately 4%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be $8.90 to $9.05, a decline of 11% to 13%. Included in the second quarter guidance is an estimated 2% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.

For the full year, management anticipates local currency sales in 2024 will increase approximately 2%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $39.90 to $40.40, representing growth of approximately 5% to 6%. Included in the full year guidance is an estimated 2% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency. This compares with previous local currency sales growth guidance of approximately 1% to 2% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $39.60 to $40.30.

The Company does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and amount of future restructuring and other non-recurring items.

Conclusion

Kaltenbach concluded, "We expect soft market conditions in the second quarter of 2024, particularly in China. We remain focused on the diligent execution of our growth strategies, while continuing to drive innovation and further strengthen our Company for the future. Our product portfolio is in excellent shape with many successful recent product introductions, and enhancements to our best-in-class corporate programs such as Spinnaker and SternDrive position us very well for future growth."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results tomorrow morning (Friday, May 10) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at investor.mt.com. The presentation referenced on the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2024 % of sales March 31, 2023 % of sales Net sales $ 925,949 (a) 100.0 $ 928,738 100.0 Cost of sales 377,816 40.8 382,172 41.1 Gross profit 548,133 59.2 546,566 58.9 Research and development 46,415 5.0 45,477 4.9 Selling, general and administrative 234,390 25.3 234,638 25.3 Amortization 18,228 2.0 17,779 1.9 Interest expense 19,232 2.1 18,184 2.0 Restructuring charges 9,664 1.0 4,274 0.4 Other charges (income), net (343 ) (0.0 ) (396 ) (0.0 ) Earnings before taxes 220,547 23.8 226,610 24.4 Provision for taxes 43,038 4.6 38,184 4.1 Net earnings $ 177,509 19.2 $ 188,426 20.3 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 8.28 $ 8.53 Weighted average number of common shares 21,437,673 22,083,456 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 8.24 $ 8.47 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares 21,543,313 22,253,435 Note: (a) Local currency sales were flat compared to the same period in 2023. RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2024 % of sales March 31, 2023 % of sales Earnings before taxes $ 220,547 $ 226,610 Amortization 18,228 17,779 Interest expense 19,232 18,184 Restructuring charges 9,664 4,274 Other charges (income), net (343 ) (396 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 267,328 (b) 28.9 $ 266,451 28.7 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit was flat as compared to the same period in 2023.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,191 $ 69,807 Accounts receivable, net 650,333 663,893 Inventories 373,670 385,865 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 116,920 110,638 Total current assets 1,211,114 1,230,203 Property, plant and equipment, net 773,495 803,374 Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net 940,191 955,537 Other non-current assets 358,317 366,441 Total assets $ 3,283,117 $ 3,355,555 Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt $ 183,173 $ 192,219 Trade accounts payable 189,449 210,411 Accrued and other current liabilities 759,310 778,452 Total current liabilities 1,131,932 1,181,082 Long-term debt 1,903,574 1,888,620 Other non-current liabilities 406,328 435,791 Total liabilities 3,441,834 3,505,493 Shareholders' equity (158,717 ) (149,938 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,283,117 $ 3,355,555

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities: Net earnings $ 177,509 $ 188,426 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 12,522 12,023 Amortization 18,228 17,779 Deferred tax provision (benefit) (2,063 ) 602 Share-based compensation 4,722 4,027 Decrease in cash resulting from changes in operating assets and liabilities (20,931 ) (69,595 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 189,987 153,262 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (17,391 ) (23,196 ) Acquisitions (1,000 ) (613 ) Other investing activities 9,456 1,423 Net cash used in investing activities (8,935 ) (22,386 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 449,863 605,018 Repayments of borrowings (418,280 ) (503,516 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,831 11,473 Repurchases of common stock (212,499 ) (249,999 ) Other financing activities - (611 ) Net cash used in financing activities (179,085 ) (137,635 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,583 ) (122 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 384 (6,881 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 69,807 95,966 End of period $ 70,191 $ 89,085 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 189,987 $ 153,262 Payments in respect of restructuring activities 9,714 1,983 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (a) (17,391 ) (19,908 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 182,310 $ 135,337

Note: (a) In September 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to increase the domestic production capacity of pipette tips and enhance manufacturing automation and logistics. The Company received funding of $35.8 million in prior years, which offset capital expenditures. During the three months ended March 31, 2023 the related purchase of property, plant and equipment of $3.3 million are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION (unaudited) Americas Europe Asia/RoW Total U.S. Dollar Sales Growth Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 3% 8% (12%) 0% Local Currency Sales Growth Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 3% 6% (8%) 0%

Note: (a) The Company estimates net sales benefited by 6% from recovering previously delayed shipments from the fourth quarter of 2023. By geographic destination, net sales benefited approximately 4% in the Americas, 11% in Europe and 4% in Asia/Rest of World.

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Growth EPS as reported, diluted $ 8.24 $ 8.47 -3 % Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.24 (a) 0.23 (a) Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.36 (b) 0.16 (b) Income tax expense 0.05 (c) (0.17 ) (c) Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 8.89 $ 8.69 2 %

Notes: (a) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $6.6 million ($5.1 million after tax) for both three month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. (b) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $9.7 million ($7.8 million after tax) and $4.3 million ($3.5 million after tax) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our quarterly and estimated annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises.

