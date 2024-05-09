DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE American: IOR) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $1.2 million or $0.29 per diluted share compared to a net income of $1.1 million or $0.25 per share for the same period in 2023. Our increase in net income is attributable to a decrease in general, administrative and advisory costs offset in part by a decrease in interest income.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Other Income $ - $ - Expenses: General and administrative 66 218 Advisory fee to related party 29 319 Total operating expenses 95 537 Net operating loss (95 ) (537 ) Interest income from related parties 1,586 1,866 Income tax provision (313 ) (279 ) Net income 1,178 1,050 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share Basic and diluted 4,107,131 4,168,414

Contacts

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.

Investor Relations

Erik Johnson (469) 522-4200

investor.relations@incomeopp-invest.com