DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE American: IOR) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $1.2 million or $0.29 per diluted share compared to a net income of $1.1 million or $0.25 per share for the same period in 2023. Our increase in net income is attributable to a decrease in general, administrative and advisory costs offset in part by a decrease in interest income.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
|INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
|Revenues:
|Other Income
$
-
$
-
|Expenses:
|General and administrative
66
218
|Advisory fee to related party
29
319
|Total operating expenses
95
537
|Net operating loss
(95
)
(537
)
|Interest income from related parties
1,586
1,866
|Income tax provision
(313
)
(279
)
|Net income
1,178
1,050
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
$
0.29
$
0.25
|Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
4,107,131
4,168,414
