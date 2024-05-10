NOVA LIMA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA; B3: A2FY34) ("Afya" or the "Company"), the leading medical education group and medical practice solutions provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 (first quarter 2024). Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

1Q24 Net Revenue increased 13.3% YoY to R$804.2 million.

1Q24 Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.5% YoY reaching R$397.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 49.5%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 300 bps YoY.

1Q24 Net Income increased 76.9% YoY, reaching R$208.3 million, and Adjusted Net Income increased 50.8% YoY, reaching R$251.0 million. With an adjusted EPS growth of 54.4% in the same period.

Operating Cash Conversion ratio of 110.1%, with a solid cash position of R$ 611.1 million.

~334 thousand physicians and medical students in Afya's ecosystem.

Table 1: Financial Highlights 1 For the three months period ended March 31, (in thousand of R$) 2024 2023 % Chg (a) Net Revenue 804,239 709,961 13.3% (b) Adjusted EBITDA 2 397,853 330,211 20.5% (c) = (b)/(a) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 49.5% 46.5% 300 bps Net income 208,299 117,772 76.9% Adjusted Net income 250,966 166,377 50.8% (1) No acquisitions were made during the period under review, therefore not affecting the comparable period. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 08).

Message from Management

It is with much satisfaction that I can proudly present another quarter of great operational and financial performance for Afya. Once again, we have proven the resilience of our business, the successful execution of our strategy, the commitment of our team members, and the consistency of our business model. This quarter was marked by Gross margin expansion within our three segments and Adjusted EBITDA margin in our consolidated figures, combined with solid cash generation, and robust EPS growth, showing our consistent business expansion.

Great part of our margin expansion came from the complete integration of UNIMA and Afya Jaboatão, alongside the ramp up of the four Mais Médicos campuses that started operation in 3Q22 and the operational restructuring efforts in Continuing Education and Medical Practice Solutions segments. Our idea was to integrate all the services related to the physician continuing education into one structure, so we could extract more synergies and boost our growth.

We are also excited to expand our offering in the Undergrad business with the signing of the acquisition of Unidompedro and Faculdade Dom Luiz, this acquisition will contribute with 300 operating medical seats to Afya, in Salvador capital of Bahia and the fifth-largest city in Brazil in population size. Unidompedro will be Afya's 4th medical school in Bahia and will serve as an strategic hub for all other medical campuses in the State, besides all the synergies that we can extract from our Continuing Education campus in Salvador.

With another round of high and sustainable growth, our mission remains solid as ever: to provide an ecosystem that integrates education and digital solutions for the entire medical journey, enhancing the development, updating, assertiveness, and productivity of health professionals. We are very proud of our business and of what we have achieved so far, as well as excited about what we are planning.

1. Key Events in the Quarter:

On January 24, 2024 the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education ("MEC") authorized the increase of 40 medical seats of Faculdades Integradas Padrão (FIP Guanambi), in the city of Guanambi, located in the state of Bahia, which will result in an additional payment of R$49.6 million. With the authorization, Afya reaches 100 medical seats on this campus, and 3,203 total approved seats.

To enhance synergies between Afya's Content and Technology for Medical Education and Specialization Courses for Physicians, Afya has restructured its structure so that all products and services related to medical education, excluding medical undergraduate courses, are now managed in the same segment. Effective from the first quarter of 2024, entities previously accounted for as Content and Technology for Medical Education (Medcel, Além da Medicina, CardioPapers, and Medical Harbour) within Digital Services are now accounted for in the Continuing Education Segment. Simultaneously, the segment formerly known as Digital Services has been renamed Medical Practice Solutions. Due to changes in operating segments, the segment information as of December 31, 2023 and for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 have been retroactively adjusted for comparison purposes.

2. Subsequent Event

On, May 2nd 2024, Afya announced that it has entered in a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Unidom Participações S.A. ("Unidom") which encompasses Unidompedro and Faculdade Dom Luiz, both located in the State of Bahia with operations in the cities of Salvador, Luis Eduardo Magalhães, Barreiras and Ribeira do Pombal. The acquisition will add 300 operational medical school seats to Afya in Salvador, one of Brazil's largest cities. The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) is R$ 660.0 million, the Net Debt will be deducted at the closing date and it will be paid as follows: R$ 347.8 million will be paid in cash at the closing date and R$ 312.2 million will be paid in up to 10 annual installments of R$31.2 million, adjusted by the CDI (Interbank Certificate of Deposit) rate. Afya expects an EV/EBITDA 4.2x at maturity and post synergies (2027). With the acquisition, Afya will achieve 3,503 total approved seats.

3. 2024 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its guidance for 2024, which considers the successfully concluded acceptances of new students for the first semester of 2024. The guidance for 2024 is defined in the following table:

Guidance for 2024 Net Revenue 1 R$ 3,150 mn = ? = R$ 3,250 mn Adjusted EBITDA R$ 1,300 mn = ? = R$ 1,400 mn CAPEX 2 R$ 220 mn = ? = R$ 260 mn (1) Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance, notably, the Unidompedro acquisition was not included in the guidance provided (2) The 2024 Capex guidance does not encompass the earn-out payment in the amount of R$49.6 million related to the 40-seat increase at Faculdades Integradas Padrão (FIPGuanambi).

4. 1Q24 Overview

Segment Information

The Company has three reportable segments as follows:

Undergrad, which provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medical school, undergraduate health science and other ex-health undergraduate programs;

Continuing education, which provides medical education (including residency preparation programs, specialization test preparation and other medical capabilities), specialization and graduate courses in medicine, delivered through digital and in-person content, and

Medical Practice solutions which provides clinical decision, clinical management and doctor-patient relationships for physicians and provide access, demand and efficiency for the healthcare players.

Key Revenue Drivers - Undergraduate Programs

Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers Three months period ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Chg Undergrad Programs MEDICAL SCHOOL Approved Seats 3,203 3,163 1.3% Operating Seats 1 3,153 3,113 1.3% Total Students (end of period) 22,609 20,822 8.6% Average Total Students 22,609 20,822 8.6% Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000) 610,721 528,830 15.5% Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (R$/month) 9,004 8,466 6.4% UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE Total Students (end of period) 24,881 21,660 14.9% Average Total Students 24,881 21,660 14.9% Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000) 53,470 52,013 2.8% OTHER EX- HEALTH UNDERGRADUATE Total Students (end of period) 28,563 25,043 14.1% Average Total Students 28,563 25,043 14.1% Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000) 40,328 40,133 0.5% Total Net Revenue Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000) 704,519 620,976 13.5% (1) The difference between approved and operating seats is 'Cametá'. A campus for which we already have the license but haven't started operations.

Key Revenue Drivers - Continuing Education

Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers Three months period ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Chg Continuing Education 1 Total Studends (end of period) Residency Journey - Business to Physicians B2P 2 14,693 9,061 62.2% Graduate Journey - Business to Physicians B2P 13,275 11,857 12.0% Other Courses - B2P and Business to Business Offerings 21,074 14,598 44.4% Total Students (end of period) 49,042 35,516 38.1% Net Revenue (R$ '000) Business to Physicians - B2P 60,538 53,192 13.8% Business to Business - B2B 4,877 5,019 -2.8% Total Net Revenue 65,415 58,212 12.4% (1) The figure above does not contemplate intercompany transactions (2) 'Content & Technology for Medical Education' which had been reported in 'Digital Services' table, has been reclassified to 'Continuing Education'

Key Revenue - Medical Practice Solutions

Table 4: Key Revenue Drivers Three months period ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Chg Medical Practice Solutions 1 Active Payers (end of period) Clinical Decision 159,183 143,832 10.7% Clinical Management 31,806 26,621 19.5% Total Active Payers (end of period) 190,989 170,453 12.0% Monthly Active Users (MaU) Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services 2 262,717 263,344 -0.2% Net Revenue (R$ '000) Business to Physicians - B2P 31,726 28,371 11.8% Business to Business - B2B 4,847 5,168 -6.2% Total Net Revenue 36,573 33,540 9.0% (1) The figure above does not contemplate intercompany transactions (2) 'Content & Technology for Medical Education' is now being reported in Continuing Education table

Key Operational Drivers - Physicians and Medical Students Ecosystem

Physicians and Medical Students Ecosystem represents the total number of medical students and physicians in that are positively impacted by Afya. For the first quarter of 2024, Afya's ecosystem reached 334,368 users, in line with the same period of the prior year, accounting for around 41% of all medical students and physicians in Brazil.

Table 5: Key Revenue Drivers Three months period ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Chg Physicians and Medical Students positively impacted by Afya 1 Undergrad (Total Medical School Students - End of Period) 22,609 20,822 8.6% Continuing Education (Total Students - End of Period) 49,042 35,516 38.1% Medical Practice Solutions (Monthly Active Users) 262,717 263,344 -0.2% Ecosystem Outreach 334,368 319,682 4.6% (1) Ecosystem outreach does not contemplate intercompany figures. Note that there may be overlap in student numbers within the data.

Seasonality

Undergrad's tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period; thus, does not have significant fluctuations during the period.

Continuing education revenues are mostly related to: (i) monthly intakes and tuition fees on medical education, which do not have a considerable concentration in any period; (ii) Medcel's revenue, derived from e-books transferred at a point of time, which are concentrated at in the first and last quarter of the year due to the enrollments; and (iii) Além da Medicina and Cardiopapers revenues, which are sold in the last and first quarter of the year due to the timeline of exams and recognized mainly over time.

Medical Practice Solutions are comprised mainly of Pebmed and iClinic revenues, which do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality.

Revenue

Net Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was R$804.2 million, an increase of 13.3% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to higher tickets in Medicine courses by 6.4%, maturation of medical seats, the 40 seats expansion in Guanambi campus, the Continuing Education intake performance and Medical Practice Solutions execution.

Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix1 (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Chg Net Revenue Mix Undergrad 704,519 620,976 13.5% Continuing Education 65,415 58,212 12.4% Medical Practice Solutions 36,573 33,540 9.0% Inter-segment transactions -2,268 -2,767 -18.0% Total Reported Net Revenue 804,239 709,961 13.3% (1) No acquisitions were made during the period under review, therefore not affecting the comparable period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, increased 20.5% to R$397.9 million, up from R$330.2 million in the same period of the prior year, and the Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 300 basis points to 49.5%. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin expansion is mainly due to the following: (a) gross margin expansion within the three segments; (b) completion of UNIMA and Afya Jaboatão integration process in November 2023; (c) the ramp up of the four Mais Médicos campuses that started operation in 3Q22; (d) operational restructuring efforts in Continuing Education and Medical Practice Solutions segments; and (e) More efficiency in Selling, General and Administrative expenses.

Table 7: Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Chg Net income 208,299 117,772 76.9% Net financial result 74,366 96,552 -23.0% Income taxes expense 10,865 19,060 -43.0% Depreciation and amortization 79,269 65,971 20.2% Interest received 1 12,415 10,299 20.5% Income share associate (4,172) (3,845) 8.5% Share-based compensation 8,630 6,495 32.9% Non-recurring expenses: 8,181 17,907 -54.3% - Integration of new companies 2 5,870 5,900 -0.5% - M&A advisory and due diligence 3 248 11,039 -97.8% - Expansion projects 4 605 151 300.7% - Restructuring expenses 5 1,458 1,395 4.5% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees 6 0 (578) n.a. Adjusted EBITDA 397,853 330,211 20.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 49.5% 46.5% 300 bps (1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.



Adjusted Net Income

Net Income for the first quarter of 2024 was R$208.3 million, an increase of 76.9% over the same period of the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2024 was R$251.0 million, an increase of 50.8% over the same period from the previous year, mainly due to: (a) enhancement of operational results (details above); (b) reduction in finance expenses due to a decrease in Net Debt (excluding IFRS 16) in R$ 237.2 million and lower interest rates; and (c) lower effective tax rates than last year.

Adjusted EPS reached R$2.26 per share for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 54.4% YoY, reflecting the increase in Net Income and capital allocation discipline.

Table 8: Adjusted Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Chg Net income 208,299 117,772 76.9% Amortization of customer relationships and trademark 1 25,856 24,203 6.8% Share-based compensation 8,630 6,495 32.9% Non-recurring expenses: 8,181 17,907 -54.3% - Integration of new companies 2 5,870 5,900 -0.5% - M&A advisory and due diligence 3 248 11,039 -97.8% - Expansion projects 4 605 151 300.7% - Restructuring expenses 5 1,458 1,395 4.5% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees 6 - -578 n.a. Adjusted Net Income 250,966 166,377 50.8% Basic earnings per share - in R$ 7 2.26 1.24 83.0% Adjusted earnings per share - in R$ 8 2.74 1.77 54.4% (1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (7) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Weighted average number of outstanding shares. (8) Adjusted earnings per share: Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of the Parent/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.



Cash and Debt Position

On March 31, 2024, Cash and Cash Equivalents were R$611.1 million, an increase of 10.5% over December 31, 2023. The Net Debt, excluding the effect of IFRS 16, totaled R$1,577.4 million compared to December 31, 2023, Afya reduced its Net Debt by R$237.2 million due to solid Operating Cashflow generation.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, Afya reported Cash Flow from Operating Activities of R$429.1 million, up from R$349.4 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 22.8% YoY, boosted by the solid operational results. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio achieved 110.1%, slightly down from 111.9% in the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2023.

Table 9: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation For the three months period ended March 31, (in thousands of R$) Considering the adoption of IFRS 16 2024 2023 % Chg (a) Net cash flows from operating activities 417,860 331,554 26.0% (b) Income taxes paid 11,194 17,819 -37.2% (c) = (a) + (b) Cash flow from operating activities 429,054 349,373 22.8% (d) Adjusted EBITDA 397,853 330,211 20.5% (e) Non-recurring expenses: 8,181 17,907 -54.3% - Integration of new companies 1 5,870 5,900 -0.5% - M&A advisory and due diligence 2 248 11,039 -97.8% - Expansion projects 3 605 151 300.7% - Restructuring Expenses 4 1,458 1,395 4.5% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees 5 0 -578 -100.0% (f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses 389,672 312,304 24.8% (g) = (c) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio 110.1% 111.9% -180 bps (1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (4) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies. (5) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.

The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt for 1Q24, considering loans and financing, capital market and accounts payable to selling shareholders. Afya's capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt, Afya's Net Debt (excluding the effect of IFRS16) divided by Adjusted EBITDA mid guidance for 2024 would be 1.2x.

Table 10: Gross Debt and Average Cost of Debt (in millions of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, Cost of Debt Gross Debt Duration (Years) Per year %CDI² 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loans and financing: Softbank 826 825 2.1 3.1 6.5% 6.5% 57% 48% Loans and financing: Debentures 510 519 3.3 4.4 12.7% 15.7% 117% 114% Loans and financing: Others 446 580 1.3 1.9 12.7% 15.7% 116% 114% Accounts payable to selling shareholders 405 828 0.9 1.2 10.8% 13.3% 100% 97% Total¹| Average 2,189 2,751 2.1 2.6 9.8% 12.1% 91% 89% (1) Total ammount refers only to the "Gross Debt" columns (2) Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference: 1Q24: ~10,65% p.y. and for 1Q23: ~13.65% p.y.

Table 11: Cash and Debt Position (in thousands of R$) 1Q24 FY2023 % Chg 1Q23 % Chg (+) Cash and Cash Equivalents 611,077 553,030 10.5% 722,691 -15.4% Cash and Bank Deposits 5,573 11,746 -52.6% 28,375 -80.4% Cash Equivalents 605,504 541,284 11.9% 694,316 -12.8% (-) Loans and Financing 1,783,094 1,800,775 -1.0% 1,923,737 -7.3% Current 161,675 179,252 -9.8% 193,214 -16.3% Non-Current 1,621,419 1,621,523 0.0% 1,730,523 -6.3% (-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders 405,410 566,867 -28.5% 769,274 -47.3% Current 244,865 353,998 -30.8% 417,398 -41.3% Non-Current 160,545 212,869 -24.6% 351,876 -54.4% (-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations - - n.a. 58,702 -100.0% (=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16 1,577,427 1,814,612 -13.1% 2,029,022 -22.3% (-) Lease Liabilities 902,542 874,569 3.2% 864,983 4.3% Current 40,030 36,898 8.5% 38,026 5.3% Non-Current 862,512 837,671 3.0% 826,957 4.3% Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16 2,479,969 2,689,181 -7.8% 2,894,005 -14.3%

CAPEX

Capital expenditures consist of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of Afya's campuses and headquarters, leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the Medical Practice Solutions segment, among others.

For the three-months period ending March 31, 2024, CAPEX was R$92.9 million, representing 11.6% of Afya's Net Revenue. However, there is a one-off effect of R$ 49.6 million regarding the Earnout of FIP Guanambi, due to the expansion of 40 seats as disclosed to the market in January 2024. By disregarding this impact, the CAPEX/Net Revenue ratio would be 5.4%.

Table 12: CAPEX (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Chg CAPEX 92,901 46,429 100.1% Property and equipment 22,955 27,299 -15.9% Intanglibe assets 69,946 19,130 265.6% - Licenses 49,600 0 n.a. - Others 20,346 19,130 6.4% Trademarks - - n.a. Customer relationships - - n.a. Software 612 - n.a. Education content 2,471 - n.a. Developed technology 5,557 - n.a. Educational platform 5,663 - n.a. Software in progress 6,043 - n.a.

ESG Metrics

ESG commitment is an important part of Afya's strategy and permeates the Company's core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars and, since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company's quarterly financial results.

The 2022 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://ir.afya.com.br/corporate-governance/sustainability/

Table 13: ESG Metrics 1Q24 1Q23 2023 # GRI Governance and Employee Management 1 405-1 Number of employees 9,914 9,567 9,680 2 405-1 Percentage of female employees 58% 57% 58% 3 405-1 Percentage of female employees in the board of directors 36% 40% 36% 4 102-24 Percentage of independent member in the board of directors 36% 30% 36% Environmental 5 Total renewable energy generated by own photovoltaic plants (MWh) 1,794,215 732,767 4,510,637 6 302-1 Total energy consumed (MWh) 5,831,206 5,468,733 24,036,608 7 302-1 % of renewable energy consumed from own generation 26.8% 13.0% 16.0% 8 302-1 % of energy consumed from the power grid 30.8% 79.0% 60.3% 9 302-1 % of energy consumed from the free market 42.3% 8.0% 23.7% Social 10 413-1 Number of free clinical consultations offered by Afya 147,757 116,979 586,611 11 Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses 20,220 18,126 20,197 12 201-4 Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI) 10,815 9,619 10,584 13 % students with scholarships over total undergraduate students 14.2% 14.2% 16.0% 14 413-1 Hospital, clinics and city halls partnerships 518 718 649 (1) Some factors can influence in the adequate proportionality analysis of data over the years, such as: climate changes, COVID-19 pandemic effects, seasonalities, number of employees, number of students, number of active units, among others. (2) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed social data were updated to consider: (a) the number of graduated physicians considering all units after its closing, and (b) partnerships related only to medical schools. (3) The number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI) in 2023 does not include any student from Unima and FCM Jaboatão Acquisition

6. About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA; B3: A2FY34)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.

7. Forward - Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.

8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board-IASB, Afya presents Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Cash Conversion Ratio, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.

Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result, plus income taxes expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation, plus/minus income share associate, plus/minus non-recurring expenses/income. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio is calculated as the Cash flow from Operating Activities plus income taxes paid, minus/plus non-recurring expenses/income divided by Adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is the Net Income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation, plus/minus non-recurring expenses/income. The calculation of Adjusted EPS is the Adjusted Net Income minus the non-controlling interests divided by the Weighted average number of outstanding shares.

The non-GAAP supplemental financial measures are provided with the intend to help investors in assessing the overall performance of Afya's business regarding its core operations, cash generation and profitability. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not substitutes for the IFRS measures. In addition, the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Cash Conversion Ratio, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are not standardized financial measures and may differ from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya's measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

10. Financial Tables

Consolidated statements of financial position

(In thousands of Brazilian reais) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 611,077 553,030 Trade receivables 536,175 546,438 Inventories 653 1,382 Recoverable taxes 50,665 43,751 Other assets 61,715 58,905 Total current assets 1,260,285 1,203,506 Non-current assets Trade receivables 40,918 39,485 Other assets 113,807 117,346 Investment in associate 52,106 51,834 Property and equipment 610,628 608,685 Right-of-use assets 788,657 767,609 Intangible assets 4,824,422 4,796,016 Total non-current assets 6,430,538 6,380,975 Total assets 7,690,823 7,584,481 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 122,694 108,222 Loans and financing 161,675 179,252 Lease liabilities 40,030 36,898 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 244,865 353,998 Advances from customers 156,580 153,485 Labor and social obligations 215,822 192,294 Taxes payable 28,746 27,765 Income taxes payable 9,248 3,880 Other liabilities 2,258 2,773 Total current liabilities 981,918 1,058,567 Non-current liabilities Loans and financing 1,621,419 1,621,523 Lease liabilities 862,512 837,671 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 160,545 212,869 Taxes payable 86,959 88,198 Provision for legal proceedings 102,510 104,361 Other liabilities 17,905 18,280 Total non-current liabilities 2,851,850 2,882,902 Total liabilities 3,833,768 3,941,469 Equity Share capital 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,364,361 2,365,200 Treasury shares (297,485) (299,150) Share-based compensation reserve 163,703 155,073 Retained earnings 1,583,758 1,380,365 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 3,814,354 3,601,505 Non-controlling interests 42,701 41,507 Total equity 3,857,055 3,643,012 Total liabilities and equity 7,690,823 7,584,481

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income

(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except for earnings per share information) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 804,239 709,961 Cost of services (269,504) (247,607) Gross profit 534,735 462,354 Selling, general and administrative expenses (241,164) (233,220) Other income (expenses), net (4,213) 405 Operating income 289,358 229,539 Finance income 25,530 27,688 Finance expenses (99,896) (124,240) Net finance result (74,366) (96,552) Share of income of associate 4,172 3,845 Income before income taxes 219,164 136,832 Income taxes expenses (10,865) (19,060) Net income 208,299 117,772 Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income 208,299 117,772 Income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 203,393 112,124 Non-controlling interests 4,906 5,648 208,299 117,772 Basic earnings per share Per common share 2.26 1.25 Diluted earnings per share Per common share 2.22 1.24

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(In thousands of Brazilian reais) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Income before income taxes 219,164 136,832 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 79,269 65,971 Write-off of property and equipment 19 88 Write-off of intangible assets - 246 Allowance for expected credit losses 15,264 17,694 Share-based compensation 8,630 6,495 Net foreign exchange differences (190) 161 Accrued interest 51,745 77,530 Accrued interest on lease liabilities 26,744 25,524 Share of income of associate (4,172) (3,845) Provision (reversal) for legal proceedings (1,851) 3,154 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (6,434) (10,232) Inventories 729 2,404 Recoverable taxes (6,914) (8,460) Other assets 729 6,005 Trade payables 14,472 (11,507) Taxes payable 5,439 8,480 Advances from customers 3,095 147 Labor and social obligations 23,528 28,158 Other liabilities (212) 4,528 429,054 349,373 Income taxes paid (11,194) (17,819) Net cash flows from operating activities 417,860 331,554 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (22,955) (27,299) Acquisition of intangibles assets (69,946) (19,130) Dividends received 3,900 3,600 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (147,262) (600,270) Payments of interest from acquisition of subsidiaries and intangibles (24,735) (7,876) Net cash flows used in investing activities (260,998) (650,975) Financing activities Payments of principal of loans and financing (10,762) (459) Payments of interest of loans and financing (48,806) (15,286) Proceeds from loans and financing - 3,663 Payments of principal of lease liabilities (9,648) (7,976) Payments of interest of lease liabilities (26,903) (24,621) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 826 - Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (3,712) (6,130) Net cash flows generated (used) in financing activities (99,005) (50,809) Net foreign exchange differences 190 (161) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 58,047 (370,391) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 553,030 1,093,082 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 611,077 722,691

