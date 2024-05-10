NOVA LIMA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA; B3: A2FY34) ("Afya" or the "Company"), the leading medical education group and medical practice solutions provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 (first quarter 2024). Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
First Quarter 2024 Highlights
- 1Q24 Net Revenue increased 13.3% YoY to R$804.2 million.
- 1Q24 Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.5% YoY reaching R$397.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 49.5%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 300 bps YoY.
- 1Q24 Net Income increased 76.9% YoY, reaching R$208.3 million, and Adjusted Net Income increased 50.8% YoY, reaching R$251.0 million. With an adjusted EPS growth of 54.4% in the same period.
- Operating Cash Conversion ratio of 110.1%, with a solid cash position of R$ 611.1 million.
- ~334 thousand physicians and medical students in Afya's ecosystem.
|Table 1: Financial Highlights 1
For the three months period ended March 31,
|(in thousand of R$)
2024
2023
% Chg
|(a) Net Revenue
804,239
709,961
13.3%
|(b) Adjusted EBITDA 2
397,853
330,211
20.5%
|(c) = (b)/(a) Adjusted EBITDA Margin
49.5%
46.5%
|300 bps
|Net income
208,299
117,772
76.9%
|Adjusted Net income
250,966
166,377
50.8%
|(1) No acquisitions were made during the period under review, therefore not affecting the comparable period.
|(2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 08).
Message from Management
It is with much satisfaction that I can proudly present another quarter of great operational and financial performance for Afya. Once again, we have proven the resilience of our business, the successful execution of our strategy, the commitment of our team members, and the consistency of our business model. This quarter was marked by Gross margin expansion within our three segments and Adjusted EBITDA margin in our consolidated figures, combined with solid cash generation, and robust EPS growth, showing our consistent business expansion.
Great part of our margin expansion came from the complete integration of UNIMA and Afya Jaboatão, alongside the ramp up of the four Mais Médicos campuses that started operation in 3Q22 and the operational restructuring efforts in Continuing Education and Medical Practice Solutions segments. Our idea was to integrate all the services related to the physician continuing education into one structure, so we could extract more synergies and boost our growth.
We are also excited to expand our offering in the Undergrad business with the signing of the acquisition of Unidompedro and Faculdade Dom Luiz, this acquisition will contribute with 300 operating medical seats to Afya, in Salvador capital of Bahia and the fifth-largest city in Brazil in population size. Unidompedro will be Afya's 4th medical school in Bahia and will serve as an strategic hub for all other medical campuses in the State, besides all the synergies that we can extract from our Continuing Education campus in Salvador.
With another round of high and sustainable growth, our mission remains solid as ever: to provide an ecosystem that integrates education and digital solutions for the entire medical journey, enhancing the development, updating, assertiveness, and productivity of health professionals. We are very proud of our business and of what we have achieved so far, as well as excited about what we are planning.
1. Key Events in the Quarter:
- On January 24, 2024 the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education ("MEC") authorized the increase of 40 medical seats of Faculdades Integradas Padrão (FIP Guanambi), in the city of Guanambi, located in the state of Bahia, which will result in an additional payment of R$49.6 million. With the authorization, Afya reaches 100 medical seats on this campus, and 3,203 total approved seats.
- To enhance synergies between Afya's Content and Technology for Medical Education and Specialization Courses for Physicians, Afya has restructured its structure so that all products and services related to medical education, excluding medical undergraduate courses, are now managed in the same segment. Effective from the first quarter of 2024, entities previously accounted for as Content and Technology for Medical Education (Medcel, Além da Medicina, CardioPapers, and Medical Harbour) within Digital Services are now accounted for in the Continuing Education Segment. Simultaneously, the segment formerly known as Digital Services has been renamed Medical Practice Solutions. Due to changes in operating segments, the segment information as of December 31, 2023 and for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 have been retroactively adjusted for comparison purposes.
2. Subsequent Event
- On, May 2nd 2024, Afya announced that it has entered in a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Unidom Participações S.A. ("Unidom") which encompasses Unidompedro and Faculdade Dom Luiz, both located in the State of Bahia with operations in the cities of Salvador, Luis Eduardo Magalhães, Barreiras and Ribeira do Pombal. The acquisition will add 300 operational medical school seats to Afya in Salvador, one of Brazil's largest cities. The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) is R$ 660.0 million, the Net Debt will be deducted at the closing date and it will be paid as follows: R$ 347.8 million will be paid in cash at the closing date and R$ 312.2 million will be paid in up to 10 annual installments of R$31.2 million, adjusted by the CDI (Interbank Certificate of Deposit) rate. Afya expects an EV/EBITDA 4.2x at maturity and post synergies (2027). With the acquisition, Afya will achieve 3,503 total approved seats.
3. 2024 Guidance
The Company is reaffirming its guidance for 2024, which considers the successfully concluded acceptances of new students for the first semester of 2024. The guidance for 2024 is defined in the following table:
Guidance for 2024
|Net Revenue 1
R$ 3,150 mn = ? = R$ 3,250 mn
|Adjusted EBITDA
R$ 1,300 mn = ? = R$ 1,400 mn
|CAPEX 2
R$ 220 mn = ? = R$ 260 mn
|(1) Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance, notably, the Unidompedro acquisition was not included in the guidance provided
|(2) The 2024 Capex guidance does not encompass the earn-out payment in the amount of R$49.6 million related to the 40-seat increase at Faculdades Integradas Padrão (FIPGuanambi).
4. 1Q24 Overview
Segment Information
The Company has three reportable segments as follows:
Undergrad, which provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medical school, undergraduate health science and other ex-health undergraduate programs;
Continuing education, which provides medical education (including residency preparation programs, specialization test preparation and other medical capabilities), specialization and graduate courses in medicine, delivered through digital and in-person content, and
Medical Practice solutions which provides clinical decision, clinical management and doctor-patient relationships for physicians and provide access, demand and efficiency for the healthcare players.
Key Revenue Drivers - Undergraduate Programs
|Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers
Three months period ended March 31,
2024
2023
% Chg
|Undergrad Programs
|MEDICAL SCHOOL
|Approved Seats
3,203
3,163
1.3%
|Operating Seats 1
3,153
3,113
1.3%
|Total Students (end of period)
22,609
20,822
8.6%
|Average Total Students
22,609
20,822
8.6%
|Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000)
610,721
528,830
15.5%
|Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (R$/month)
9,004
8,466
6.4%
|UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE
|Total Students (end of period)
24,881
21,660
14.9%
|Average Total Students
24,881
21,660
14.9%
|Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000)
53,470
52,013
2.8%
|OTHER EX- HEALTH UNDERGRADUATE
|Total Students (end of period)
28,563
25,043
14.1%
|Average Total Students
28,563
25,043
14.1%
|Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000)
40,328
40,133
0.5%
|Total Net Revenue
|Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000)
704,519
620,976
13.5%
|(1) The difference between approved and operating seats is 'Cametá'. A campus for which we already have the license but haven't started operations.
Key Revenue Drivers - Continuing Education
|Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers
Three months period ended March 31,
2024
2023
% Chg
|Continuing Education 1
|Total Studends (end of period)
|Residency Journey - Business to Physicians B2P 2
14,693
9,061
62.2%
|Graduate Journey - Business to Physicians B2P
13,275
11,857
12.0%
|Other Courses - B2P and Business to Business Offerings
21,074
14,598
44.4%
|Total Students (end of period)
49,042
35,516
38.1%
|Net Revenue (R$ '000)
|Business to Physicians - B2P
60,538
53,192
13.8%
|Business to Business - B2B
4,877
5,019
-2.8%
|Total Net Revenue
65,415
58,212
12.4%
|(1) The figure above does not contemplate intercompany transactions
|(2) 'Content & Technology for Medical Education' which had been reported in 'Digital Services' table, has been reclassified to 'Continuing Education'
Key Revenue - Medical Practice Solutions
|Table 4: Key Revenue Drivers
Three months period ended March 31,
2024
2023
% Chg
|Medical Practice Solutions 1
|Active Payers (end of period)
|Clinical Decision
159,183
143,832
10.7%
|Clinical Management
31,806
26,621
19.5%
|Total Active Payers (end of period)
190,989
170,453
12.0%
|Monthly Active Users (MaU)
|Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services 2
262,717
263,344
-0.2%
|Net Revenue (R$ '000)
|Business to Physicians - B2P
31,726
28,371
11.8%
|Business to Business - B2B
4,847
5,168
-6.2%
|Total Net Revenue
36,573
33,540
9.0%
|(1) The figure above does not contemplate intercompany transactions
|(2) 'Content & Technology for Medical Education' is now being reported in Continuing Education table
Key Operational Drivers - Physicians and Medical Students Ecosystem
Physicians and Medical Students Ecosystem represents the total number of medical students and physicians in that are positively impacted by Afya. For the first quarter of 2024, Afya's ecosystem reached 334,368 users, in line with the same period of the prior year, accounting for around 41% of all medical students and physicians in Brazil.
|Table 5: Key Revenue Drivers
Three months period ended March 31,
2024
2023
% Chg
|Physicians and Medical Students positively impacted by Afya 1
|Undergrad (Total Medical School Students - End of Period)
22,609
20,822
8.6%
|Continuing Education (Total Students - End of Period)
49,042
35,516
38.1%
|Medical Practice Solutions (Monthly Active Users)
262,717
263,344
-0.2%
|Ecosystem Outreach
334,368
319,682
4.6%
|(1) Ecosystem outreach does not contemplate intercompany figures. Note that there may be overlap in student numbers within the data.
Seasonality
Undergrad's tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period; thus, does not have significant fluctuations during the period.
Continuing education revenues are mostly related to: (i) monthly intakes and tuition fees on medical education, which do not have a considerable concentration in any period; (ii) Medcel's revenue, derived from e-books transferred at a point of time, which are concentrated at in the first and last quarter of the year due to the enrollments; and (iii) Além da Medicina and Cardiopapers revenues, which are sold in the last and first quarter of the year due to the timeline of exams and recognized mainly over time.
Medical Practice Solutions are comprised mainly of Pebmed and iClinic revenues, which do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality.
Revenue
Net Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was R$804.2 million, an increase of 13.3% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to higher tickets in Medicine courses by 6.4%, maturation of medical seats, the 40 seats expansion in Guanambi campus, the Continuing Education intake performance and Medical Practice Solutions execution.
|Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix1
|(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2024
2023
% Chg
|Net Revenue Mix
|Undergrad
704,519
620,976
13.5%
|Continuing Education
65,415
58,212
12.4%
|Medical Practice Solutions
36,573
33,540
9.0%
|Inter-segment transactions
-2,268
-2,767
-18.0%
|Total Reported Net Revenue
804,239
709,961
13.3%
|(1) No acquisitions were made during the period under review, therefore not affecting the comparable period.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, increased 20.5% to R$397.9 million, up from R$330.2 million in the same period of the prior year, and the Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 300 basis points to 49.5%. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin expansion is mainly due to the following: (a) gross margin expansion within the three segments; (b) completion of UNIMA and Afya Jaboatão integration process in November 2023; (c) the ramp up of the four Mais Médicos campuses that started operation in 3Q22; (d) operational restructuring efforts in Continuing Education and Medical Practice Solutions segments; and (e) More efficiency in Selling, General and Administrative expenses.
|Table 7: Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income
|(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2024
2023
% Chg
|Net income
208,299
117,772
76.9%
|Net financial result
74,366
96,552
-23.0%
|Income taxes expense
10,865
19,060
-43.0%
|Depreciation and amortization
79,269
65,971
20.2%
|Interest received 1
12,415
10,299
20.5%
|Income share associate
(4,172)
(3,845)
8.5%
|Share-based compensation
8,630
6,495
32.9%
|Non-recurring expenses:
8,181
17,907
-54.3%
|- Integration of new companies 2
5,870
5,900
-0.5%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence 3
248
11,039
-97.8%
|- Expansion projects 4
605
151
300.7%
|- Restructuring expenses 5
1,458
1,395
4.5%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees 6
0
(578)
n.a.
|Adjusted EBITDA
397,853
330,211
20.5%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
49.5%
46.5%
300 bps
|(1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
|(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
Adjusted Net Income
Net Income for the first quarter of 2024 was R$208.3 million, an increase of 76.9% over the same period of the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2024 was R$251.0 million, an increase of 50.8% over the same period from the previous year, mainly due to: (a) enhancement of operational results (details above); (b) reduction in finance expenses due to a decrease in Net Debt (excluding IFRS 16) in R$ 237.2 million and lower interest rates; and (c) lower effective tax rates than last year.
Adjusted EPS reached R$2.26 per share for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 54.4% YoY, reflecting the increase in Net Income and capital allocation discipline.
|Table 8: Adjusted Net Income
|(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2024
2023
% Chg
|Net income
208,299
117,772
76.9%
|Amortization of customer relationships and trademark 1
25,856
24,203
6.8%
|Share-based compensation
8,630
6,495
32.9%
|Non-recurring expenses:
8,181
17,907
-54.3%
|- Integration of new companies 2
5,870
5,900
-0.5%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence 3
248
11,039
-97.8%
|- Expansion projects 4
605
151
300.7%
|- Restructuring expenses 5
1,458
1,395
4.5%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees 6
-
-578
|n.a.
|Adjusted Net Income
250,966
166,377
50.8%
|Basic earnings per share - in R$ 7
2.26
1.24
83.0%
|Adjusted earnings per share - in R$ 8
2.74
1.77
54.4%
|(1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
|(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
|(7) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.
|(8) Adjusted earnings per share: Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of the Parent/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.
Cash and Debt Position
On March 31, 2024, Cash and Cash Equivalents were R$611.1 million, an increase of 10.5% over December 31, 2023. The Net Debt, excluding the effect of IFRS 16, totaled R$1,577.4 million compared to December 31, 2023, Afya reduced its Net Debt by R$237.2 million due to solid Operating Cashflow generation.
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, Afya reported Cash Flow from Operating Activities of R$429.1 million, up from R$349.4 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 22.8% YoY, boosted by the solid operational results. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio achieved 110.1%, slightly down from 111.9% in the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2023.
|Table 9: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation
For the three months period ended March 31,
|(in thousands of R$)
Considering the adoption of IFRS 16
2024
2023
% Chg
|(a) Net cash flows from operating activities
417,860
331,554
26.0%
|(b) Income taxes paid
11,194
17,819
-37.2%
|(c) = (a) + (b) Cash flow from operating activities
429,054
349,373
22.8%
|(d) Adjusted EBITDA
397,853
330,211
20.5%
|(e) Non-recurring expenses:
8,181
17,907
-54.3%
|- Integration of new companies 1
5,870
5,900
-0.5%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence 2
248
11,039
-97.8%
|- Expansion projects 3
605
151
300.7%
|- Restructuring Expenses 4
1,458
1,395
4.5%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees 5
0
-578
-100.0%
|(f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses
389,672
312,304
24.8%
|(g) = (c) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio
110.1%
111.9%
|-180 bps
|(1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies.
|(5) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt for 1Q24, considering loans and financing, capital market and accounts payable to selling shareholders. Afya's capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt, Afya's Net Debt (excluding the effect of IFRS16) divided by Adjusted EBITDA mid guidance for 2024 would be 1.2x.
|Table 10: Gross Debt and Average Cost of Debt
|(in millions of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
Cost of Debt
Gross Debt
Duration (Years)
Per year
%CDI²
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Loans and financing: Softbank
826
825
2.1
3.1
6.5%
6.5%
57%
48%
|Loans and financing: Debentures
510
519
3.3
4.4
12.7%
15.7%
117%
114%
|Loans and financing: Others
446
580
1.3
1.9
12.7%
15.7%
116%
114%
|Accounts payable to selling shareholders
405
828
0.9
1.2
10.8%
13.3%
100%
97%
|Total¹| Average
2,189
2,751
2.1
2.6
9.8%
12.1%
91%
89%
|(1) Total ammount refers only to the "Gross Debt" columns
|(2) Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference: 1Q24: ~10,65% p.y. and for 1Q23: ~13.65% p.y.
|Table 11: Cash and Debt Position
|(in thousands of R$)
1Q24
FY2023
% Chg
1Q23
% Chg
|(+) Cash and Cash Equivalents
611,077
553,030
10.5%
722,691
-15.4%
|Cash and Bank Deposits
5,573
11,746
-52.6%
28,375
-80.4%
|Cash Equivalents
605,504
541,284
11.9%
694,316
-12.8%
|(-) Loans and Financing
1,783,094
1,800,775
-1.0%
1,923,737
-7.3%
|Current
161,675
179,252
-9.8%
193,214
-16.3%
|Non-Current
1,621,419
1,621,523
0.0%
1,730,523
-6.3%
|(-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders
405,410
566,867
-28.5%
769,274
-47.3%
|Current
244,865
353,998
-30.8%
417,398
-41.3%
|Non-Current
160,545
212,869
-24.6%
351,876
-54.4%
|(-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations
-
-
n.a.
58,702
-100.0%
|(=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16
1,577,427
1,814,612
-13.1%
2,029,022
-22.3%
|(-) Lease Liabilities
902,542
874,569
3.2%
864,983
4.3%
|Current
40,030
36,898
8.5%
38,026
5.3%
|Non-Current
862,512
837,671
3.0%
826,957
4.3%
|Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16
2,479,969
2,689,181
-7.8%
2,894,005
-14.3%
CAPEX
Capital expenditures consist of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of Afya's campuses and headquarters, leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the Medical Practice Solutions segment, among others.
For the three-months period ending March 31, 2024, CAPEX was R$92.9 million, representing 11.6% of Afya's Net Revenue. However, there is a one-off effect of R$ 49.6 million regarding the Earnout of FIP Guanambi, due to the expansion of 40 seats as disclosed to the market in January 2024. By disregarding this impact, the CAPEX/Net Revenue ratio would be 5.4%.
|Table 12: CAPEX
|(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2024
2023
% Chg
|CAPEX
92,901
46,429
100.1%
|Property and equipment
22,955
27,299
-15.9%
|Intanglibe assets
69,946
19,130
265.6%
|- Licenses
49,600
0
|n.a.
|- Others
20,346
19,130
6.4%
|Trademarks
-
-
|n.a.
|Customer relationships
-
-
|n.a.
|Software
612
-
|n.a.
|Education content
2,471
-
|n.a.
|Developed technology
5,557
-
|n.a.
|Educational platform
5,663
-
|n.a.
|Software in progress
6,043
-
|n.a.
ESG Metrics
ESG commitment is an important part of Afya's strategy and permeates the Company's core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars and, since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company's quarterly financial results.
The 2022 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://ir.afya.com.br/corporate-governance/sustainability/
|Table 13: ESG Metrics
1Q24
1Q23
2023
|#
|GRI
|Governance and Employee Management
1
405-1
|Number of employees
9,914
9,567
9,680
2
405-1
|Percentage of female employees
58%
57%
58%
3
405-1
|Percentage of female employees in the board of directors
36%
40%
36%
4
102-24
|Percentage of independent member in the board of directors
36%
30%
36%
|Environmental
5
|Total renewable energy generated by own photovoltaic plants (MWh)
1,794,215
732,767
4,510,637
6
302-1
|Total energy consumed (MWh)
5,831,206
5,468,733
24,036,608
7
302-1
|% of renewable energy consumed from own generation
26.8%
13.0%
16.0%
8
302-1
|% of energy consumed from the power grid
30.8%
79.0%
60.3%
9
302-1
|% of energy consumed from the free market
42.3%
8.0%
23.7%
|Social
10
413-1
|Number of free clinical consultations offered by Afya
147,757
116,979
586,611
11
|Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses
20,220
18,126
20,197
12
201-4
|Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI)
10,815
9,619
10,584
13
|% students with scholarships over total undergraduate students
14.2%
14.2%
16.0%
14
413-1
|Hospital, clinics and city halls partnerships
518
718
649
|(1) Some factors can influence in the adequate proportionality analysis of data over the years, such as: climate changes, COVID-19 pandemic effects, seasonalities, number of employees, number of students, number of active units, among others.
|(2) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed social data were updated to consider: (a) the number of graduated physicians considering all units after its closing, and (b) partnerships related only to medical schools.
|(3) The number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI) in 2023 does not include any student from Unima and FCM Jaboatão Acquisition
5. Conference Call and Webcast Information
When:
May 09, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. EST.
Who:
Mr. Virgilio Gibbon, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Luis André Blanco, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Renata Costa Couto, IR Director
Webcast:
https://afya.zoom.us/j/96479347633
OR
Dial-in:
Brazil: +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237
United States: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000
Webinar ID: 964 7934 7633
Other Numbers: https://afya.zoom.us/u/aON6T6YtJ
6. About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA; B3: A2FY34)
Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.
7. Forward - Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.
8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board-IASB, Afya presents Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Cash Conversion Ratio, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.
Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result, plus income taxes expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation, plus/minus income share associate, plus/minus non-recurring expenses/income. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio is calculated as the Cash flow from Operating Activities plus income taxes paid, minus/plus non-recurring expenses/income divided by Adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is the Net Income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation, plus/minus non-recurring expenses/income. The calculation of Adjusted EPS is the Adjusted Net Income minus the non-controlling interests divided by the Weighted average number of outstanding shares.
The non-GAAP supplemental financial measures are provided with the intend to help investors in assessing the overall performance of Afya's business regarding its core operations, cash generation and profitability. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not substitutes for the IFRS measures. In addition, the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Cash Conversion Ratio, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are not standardized financial measures and may differ from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya's measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
9. Investor Relations Contact
E-mail: ir@afya.com.br
10. Financial Tables
Consolidated statements of financial position
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
611,077
553,030
Trade receivables
536,175
546,438
Inventories
653
1,382
Recoverable taxes
50,665
43,751
Other assets
61,715
58,905
Total current assets
1,260,285
1,203,506
Non-current assets
Trade receivables
40,918
39,485
Other assets
113,807
117,346
Investment in associate
52,106
51,834
Property and equipment
610,628
608,685
Right-of-use assets
788,657
767,609
Intangible assets
4,824,422
4,796,016
Total non-current assets
6,430,538
6,380,975
Total assets
7,690,823
7,584,481
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
122,694
108,222
Loans and financing
161,675
179,252
Lease liabilities
40,030
36,898
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
244,865
353,998
|
Advances from customers
156,580
153,485
Labor and social obligations
215,822
192,294
Taxes payable
28,746
27,765
Income taxes payable
9,248
3,880
Other liabilities
2,258
2,773
Total current liabilities
981,918
1,058,567
Non-current liabilities
Loans and financing
1,621,419
1,621,523
Lease liabilities
862,512
837,671
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
160,545
212,869
Taxes payable
86,959
88,198
Provision for legal proceedings
102,510
104,361
Other liabilities
17,905
18,280
Total non-current liabilities
2,851,850
2,882,902
Total liabilities
3,833,768
3,941,469
Equity
Share capital
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
2,364,361
2,365,200
Treasury shares
(297,485)
(299,150)
Share-based compensation reserve
163,703
155,073
Retained earnings
1,583,758
1,380,365
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
3,814,354
3,601,505
Non-controlling interests
42,701
41,507
Total equity
3,857,055
3,643,012
Total liabilities and equity
7,690,823
7,584,481
Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
804,239
709,961
Cost of services
(269,504)
(247,607)
Gross profit
534,735
462,354
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(241,164)
(233,220)
Other income (expenses), net
(4,213)
405
Operating income
289,358
229,539
Finance income
25,530
27,688
Finance expenses
(99,896)
(124,240)
Net finance result
(74,366)
(96,552)
Share of income of associate
4,172
3,845
Income before income taxes
219,164
136,832
Income taxes expenses
(10,865)
(19,060)
Net income
208,299
117,772
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income
208,299
117,772
Income attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
203,393
112,124
Non-controlling interests
4,906
5,648
208,299
117,772
Basic earnings per share
Per common share
2.26
1.25
Diluted earnings per share
Per common share
2.22
1.24
Consolidated statements of cash flows
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities
Income before income taxes
219,164
136,832
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes
Depreciation and amortization
79,269
65,971
Write-off of property and equipment
19
88
Write-off of intangible assets
-
246
Allowance for expected credit losses
15,264
17,694
Share-based compensation
8,630
6,495
Net foreign exchange differences
(190)
161
Accrued interest
51,745
77,530
Accrued interest on lease liabilities
26,744
25,524
Share of income of associate
(4,172)
(3,845)
Provision (reversal) for legal proceedings
(1,851)
3,154
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
(6,434)
(10,232)
Inventories
729
2,404
Recoverable taxes
(6,914)
(8,460)
Other assets
729
6,005
Trade payables
14,472
(11,507)
Taxes payable
5,439
8,480
Advances from customers
3,095
147
Labor and social obligations
23,528
28,158
Other liabilities
(212)
4,528
429,054
349,373
Income taxes paid
(11,194)
(17,819)
Net cash flows from operating activities
417,860
331,554
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(22,955)
(27,299)
Acquisition of intangibles assets
(69,946)
(19,130)
Dividends received
3,900
3,600
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(147,262)
(600,270)
Payments of interest from acquisition of subsidiaries and intangibles
(24,735)
(7,876)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(260,998)
(650,975)
Financing activities
Payments of principal of loans and financing
(10,762)
(459)
Payments of interest of loans and financing
(48,806)
(15,286)
Proceeds from loans and financing
-
3,663
Payments of principal of lease liabilities
(9,648)
(7,976)
Payments of interest of lease liabilities
(26,903)
(24,621)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
826
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders
(3,712)
(6,130)
Net cash flows generated (used) in financing activities
(99,005)
(50,809)
Net foreign exchange differences
190
(161)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
58,047
(370,391)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
553,030
1,093,082
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
611,077
722,691
Contacts
Investor Contact: ir@afya.com.br
IR Website: ir.afya.com.br
Media Contact:
Cíntia Moraes Marin
cintia.marin@afya.com.br